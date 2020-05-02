Chevrolet Undefeated in Six-Event Series; Victory is Second for McLaughlin and Fourth for Team Penske

With what can only be described as wild and crazy last lap of the Virtual First Responder 175 at Virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Scott McLaughlin took advantage of contact among several cars in the lead pack to charge to the front and take the win.

“Unbelievable,” McLaughlin said. “I was literally just hoping there was going to be a wreck at the end. I thought we were going to be third, and then the three wrecked and we won."

Starting on the pole, McLaughlin was on a strategy that got him close to the front as the laps wound down. As chaos broke out in front of him, McLaughlin said "I just drove through the smoke."

The victory is the second for McLaughlin in the six-event NTT INDYCAR IRACING CHALLENGE and the fourth for Team Penske. McLaughlin won at the Virtural Barber Motorsports Park and teammate Simon Pagenaud won two oval track virtual races at Michigan International Speedway and Twin Ring Motegi.

Conor Daly behind the wheel of the Carlin Chevrolet finished second, his best showing.

“Quite a day on the internet today. It was an electric factory of a race. It was hilarious at the same time, I think we were involved in three accidents,” Daly said.

"I am sitting on one of four kitchen table chairs that is from downstairs. There is a mattress behind me, there's not really much room for a simulator. My pedals are currently being supported by a box with a big, full thing of batteries on top of it because that provided some extra weight and stability. So yeah, pretty technological setup here in the Conor Daly Tech Center.”

Rounding out the top-10 for Team Chevy were Oliver Askew (P4), Pato O'Ward (P5), and Sebastien Bourdais (P6).

Santino Ferruci (Honda) completed the podium.

Chevrolet went undefeated in the virtural INDYCAR IRACING CHALLEGE. Sage Karam took the win the opening race from Virtual Watkins Glen International and McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris picked up the win on the Virtual Circuit of the Americas.

The NTT IndyCar Series is scheduled to return to the track to begin competition toward the 2020 championship at Texas Motor Speedway on June 6, 2020.

