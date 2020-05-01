Dover Invitational Advance Even in Sim Racing, Nothing Simple about Monster Mile

“Things from real life definitely apply to iRacing, but you also have to learn all the other little things that are unique to iRacing. This time has definitely opened my mind to iRacing. I think in the future I’ll want to try and use it a little more for races coming up in my Haas Tooling Ford Mustang, because it can be a good tool to just knock the rust off before going somewhere. I’m looking forward to Dover because I’ve done well there in the past, but I know there’s going to be things to learn. When I won Dover I knew I was always going to have that trophy out somewhere in my house. It’s in my bedroom right now. It’s a trophy that’s so unique and awesome that everyone wants it and has it circled on the schedule.” • This is Custer’s second eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. • Custer started 23rd and finished 26th in his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut last Sunday at Talladega. • In actual racing, Custer has made a total of six Xfinity Series starts at Dover. He has four top-five and five top-10 finishes with a total of 224 laps led, highlighted by a win last October. He is a NASCAR Cup Series rookie and has yet to make a Cup Series start at Dover. • Custer also has three NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series starts at Dover, with a best finish of fifth in May 2016. • Before Custer advanced to the Truck Series, he raced in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series, making two starts at Dover with a best finish of 14th in September 2013.