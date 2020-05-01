M&M’S Racing: Kyle Busch iRacing Pro Invitational Dover Advance

|
Details:
|
• Event: eNASCAR Finish Line 150 (Round 6)
• Series: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
|
Where to Watch:
|
• FOX network
• Announcers: Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds.
• FS1 (DIRECTV Channel 219 and Dish Channel 150)
• FOX Sports Racing for fans in Canada
|
DYK?:
|
• Gimme Five: The five most watched esports events in U.S. television history are as follows…
1. March 29 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Texas Motor Speedway with 1.34 million viewers.
2. April 26 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Talladega Superspeedway with 1.24 million viewers.
3. April 5 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway with 1.179 million viewers.
4. April 19 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Richmond Raceway with 971,000 viewers.
5. March 22 eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway with 903,000 viewers.
|
Overview:
|
• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of past and present racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series.
• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
|
KYLE BUSCH, Driver of the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry:
|
You have scored back-to-back top-10 finishes in the iRacing Pro Invitational. Have you enjoyed your improvement in iRacing and what are your prospects for Dover this weekend?
“I’ve practiced quite a bit and have been able to improve with where I’ve been running and my results, so that’s been fun. However, sometimes it feels like Groundhog Day with qualifying. We don’t have very good qualifying efforts but, once we get going into the race, you can kind of methodically, slowly pick your way along and get yourself more up to the front and run with those top guys. It would be nice to figure out qualifying and start up front and see if we have a shot to race inside the top-three all day and race for the win. Dover is probably another track where it would be nice to start closer to the front and have some track position to start instead of having to claw my way back up toward the front. I’ve just been working hard at getting a little bit more and more out of our M&M’s Camry and trying to figure out some more iRacing tricks and hoping my results will keep showing that.”
|
Busch Dover Invitational Notes:
|
• This will be Busch’s sixth-ever iRacing start in a virtual NASCAR Cup Series race.
• Busch’s scheme for Sunday features retailer Five Below on the rear TV panel of his familiar yellow No. 18 M&M’S Toyota Camry.
• Busch brought home his second consecutive top-10 finish in the Pro Invitational Series last weekend at virtual Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway as his eighth-place finish followed up his season best fifth-place finish the previous weekend at virtual Richmond.
• William Hartman, Busch’s engineer on his regular No. 18 Toyota Camry NASCAR Cup Series car, has been serving as crew chief for Busch each week. In addition to Hartman, Busch’s real-life spotter Tony Hirschman is spotting for the third consecutive race this weekend from his from his home in Pennsylvania.
• In actual NASCAR Cup Series racing on the concrete mile oval at Dover, Busch has three wins to go with 12 top-five finishes and 19 top-10s in 30 career starts.
TSC PR