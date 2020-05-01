M&M’S Racing: Kyle Busch iRacing Pro Invitational Dover Advance

You have scored back-to-back top-10 finishes in the iRacing Pro Invitational. Have you enjoyed your improvement in iRacing and what are your prospects for Dover this weekend? “I’ve practiced quite a bit and have been able to improve with where I’ve been running and my results, so that’s been fun. However, sometimes it feels like Groundhog Day with qualifying. We don’t have very good qualifying efforts but, once we get going into the race, you can kind of methodically, slowly pick your way along and get yourself more up to the front and run with those top guys. It would be nice to figure out qualifying and start up front and see if we have a shot to race inside the top-three all day and race for the win. Dover is probably another track where it would be nice to start closer to the front and have some track position to start instead of having to claw my way back up toward the front. I’ve just been working hard at getting a little bit more and more out of our M&M’s Camry and trying to figure out some more iRacing tricks and hoping my results will keep showing that.”