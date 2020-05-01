Tire Rack to Headline Second Road to Indy iRacing eSeries

Following the success and popularity of its first iRacing eSeries, the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires will continue in the virtual racing world with another five-round contest headlined by TireRack.com beginning May 6. The TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries Presented by Cooper Tires will include a mix of ovals and road courses with drivers once again racing for a cause to support COVID-19 relief efforts.



In business since 1979 and headquartered in South Bend, Ind., TireRack.com carries 26 major tire and 60 wheel brands in addition to parts and accessories. The company is known for its competitive pricing and industry expertise, having tested and rated thousands of tires.



“We are excited to welcome Tire Rack as a partner to continue our eSeries during this down time in our schedule, and I want to thank Chris Pantani [Cooper Tires] for making this happen,” said Dan Andersen, Owner and CEO of Andersen Promotions. “Tire Rack is involved in a number of programs centered on driving and this is a further extension of those efforts for which we are thankful. While our drivers will be competing virtually, so much of this training does transfer to the real race tracks where they will be competing. That is why we wanted to include oval races in this five-race series. A lot of our drivers are rookies when it comes to ovals and this will help them in their development while providing a refresher course so to speak for some of our returning drivers.”



The TireRack.com Road to Indy iRacing eSeries Presented by Cooper Tires will take place every Wednesday at 7:00 pm EDT beginning May 6 with the World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway 1.25-mile oval first on deck followed by WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Lucas Oil Raceway, Watkins Glen International and Iowa Speedway. The series will once again be administered by Xtrememotorsports with technical support by Ricmotech eRacing Management, a division of Ricmotech Racing Simulators which entitled the first five-race eSeries and will now present the post-race show.



Rob Howden, the Official Voice of the Road to Indy, and commentator Jonathan Simon will return as the broadcast team.



The Pole Award for each round will continue to be presented by SimMetric Driver Performance Labs, the Official Sim Partner of the Road to Indy which has a mobile simulator presence at all events, while TSOLadder.com will continue to provide the Fastest Race Lap Award.



Fans can follow the action on a series of outlets including the Cooper Tire Facebook page, the Road to Indy TV website and App, ApexRacingTV’s YouTube and Facebook, the iRacing eSports Network and the series’ respective Facebook platforms. In addition, live coverage will be carried by MAVTV Canada, which will be airing all Indy Lights races live in 2020 when the series returns to action as well as Indy Pro 2000 Championship Presented by Cooper Tires and Cooper Tires USF2000 Championship highlight shows.



All competitors will be racing for a cause as all registration fees to enter will be donated into a fund to support COVID-19 relief efforts. A total of $2,600 was raised during the first eSeries challenge and will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.