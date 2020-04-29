Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Heat Pro League Watkins Glen Advance (Race is TONIGHT at 8 p.m. EDT)

• Stewart-Haas eSports fields two drivers in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League – one for Xbox One and the other for PlayStation 4 (PS4).

• Matthew Selby, a.k.a. “Slick” (SHRe Slick 4), competes on the Xbox One platform, and Brandyn Gritton, a.k.a. “Hot Rod” (SHRe_HotRod_14), races on the PS4 version. Selby is new to the team in 2020 while this is Gritton’s second season.

• Both Stewart-Haas eSports drivers scored strong finishes in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League season opener April 22 at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Selby finished fifth in the Xbox One race and Gritton came home sixth in the PS4 race.

• It was Selby’s first career eNASCAR Heat Pro League start.

• It was Gritton’s 10th career eNASCAR Heat Pro League top-10.

• Stewart-Haas eSports enters Watkins Glen seventh in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League championship standings with 37 points, 23 behind the series-leading JTG Daugherty Throttlers.

• Gritton finished fourth in last year’s eNASCAR Heat Pro League race at Watkins Glen. He led six laps in his lone career start at The Glen.

• This round of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League at Watkins Glen features the NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series. The NASCAR Cup Series was featured in the season opener at Homestead. As such, Selby and Gritton have swapped their Ford Mustangs for Ford F-150s in tonight’s race.