Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Dover Advance (Race is TONIGHT at 9 p.m. EDT)

• This is the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series’ eighth visit to virtual Dover International Speedway. Its first race took place in 2011, and Dover was not on the schedule last year.

• Dover is the first one-mile oval the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will visit in 2020. Its last two races have come at short tracks (virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and virtual Richmond Raceway) and its first three races came at tracks 1.5 miles in length or longer (virtual Daytona International Speedway, virtual Auto Club Speedway and virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway).

• Dover is the second track on the 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule featuring a concrete surface. The first was Bristol back on March 31.

• Stewart-Haas eSports driver Justin Bolton has only one career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series start at Dover. It came in 2015 and he finished second after starting from the pole and leading 30 laps.

• Stewart-Haas eSports driver Dylan Duval has three career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series starts at Dover with a best finish of 14th in 2013.

• Bolton and Duval come into Dover looking for a rebound after both finished outside the top-20 in the series’ last race April 14 at Richmond.

• Bolton’s best finish so far this season is 10th, earned March 31 at Bristol.

• Duval’s best finish so far this season is 15th, earned March 17 at Homestead.