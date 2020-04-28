Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Dover Advance (Race is TONIGHT at 9 p.m. EDT)

|
Details:
|
• Event: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series (Round 6 of 20)
• Time/Date: 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 28 (TONIGHT)
• Location: Virtual Dover International Speedway (1-mile, concrete oval)
• Distance: 200 laps (200 miles)
|
Where to Watch:
|
Overview:
|
• This is the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series’ eighth visit to virtual Dover International Speedway. Its first race took place in 2011, and Dover was not on the schedule last year.
• Dover is the first one-mile oval the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series will visit in 2020. Its last two races have come at short tracks (virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and virtual Richmond Raceway) and its first three races came at tracks 1.5 miles in length or longer (virtual Daytona International Speedway, virtual Auto Club Speedway and virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway).
• Dover is the second track on the 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule featuring a concrete surface. The first was Bristol back on March 31.
• Stewart-Haas eSports driver Justin Bolton has only one career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series start at Dover. It came in 2015 and he finished second after starting from the pole and leading 30 laps.
• Stewart-Haas eSports driver Dylan Duval has three career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series starts at Dover with a best finish of 14th in 2013.
• Bolton and Duval come into Dover looking for a rebound after both finished outside the top-20 in the series’ last race April 14 at Richmond.
• Bolton’s best finish so far this season is 10th, earned March 31 at Bristol.
• Duval’s best finish so far this season is 15th, earned March 17 at Homestead.
|
Justin Bolton, driver of the No. 10 Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang:
|
“This is a race I’ve had circled on my calendar ever since the schedule came out. I’ve been lucky enough to be surrounded by a lot of people who have been really great at Dover over the last six years and they’ve helped me a ton. A big factor at Dover is just being comfortable, and the speed will come with that. We have the first part down, so far. Hopefully, we can have the speed for qualifying and can stay up front for the race. We were good at Bristol and have had the pace over the course of a run at the other mile-and-a-half intermediates. If you put the two together, we should be OK in our Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang.”
Bolton is a 25-year-old engineer on Stewart-Haas Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team who helped Cole Custer to a career-high seven victories in 2019. Bolton has raced in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series off and on since 2014, accumulating 51 starts with nine top-five finishes and a career-best points result of ninth in 2015. The Latrobe, Pennsylvania, native also has real-world racing experience, as Bolton has raced Legends cars and Late Model stock cars, winning the 2013 Fall Classic at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the Limited Late Model division.
|
Dylan Duval, driver of the No. 41 Smithfield Ford Mustang:
|
“I’m looking forward to the race at Dover. The track is very similar to Bristol, where we had an outstanding car. I’m feeling confident about our chances with our Smithfield Ford Mustang. I just need to focus on qualifying so we don’t have to deal with trying to come through the field. We’ve turned a lot of laps in preparation and we’ve learned that tire management is going to be extremely important. That’s something we’ve been very good at this season, so I’m hoping it will play right into our hands.”
Duval is a 25-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia. The graphic designer debuted in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series in 2012 and is the first Canadian iRacing winner in series history, taking the checkered flag at the virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2016. Duval has made 78 starts in his seven-year career, scoring eight top-fives and earning a best points finish of fifth in 2016.
