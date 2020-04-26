Talladega Invitational Race Report Daniel Suárez Scores Top-10 in GEICO 70

|
Details:
|
• Race: GEICO 70 (Round 5)
• Series: eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series
• Date: Sunday, April 26
• Location: Virtual Talladega Superspeedway (2.66-mile oval)
• Distance: 70 laps (186.2 miles)
• Result: Started 10th, Finished 10th (Running, completed 74 of 74 laps)
• Winner: Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports
• Note: Race extended four laps past its scheduled 70-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.
|
Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 96 CommScope Toyota Camry:
|
“I think the race was good, for the most part. It was great to have CommScope on board with us again. As we expected, there were many wrecks and there were cars flying around all over the place. We managed to avoid the bad stuff today and had some good moments at the front. Overall, it was a fun experience and we’ll be ready for the next one. But I can’t say enough how much I hope we get back to real racing very soon.”
|
Notes:
|
• This was Suárez’s fourth appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. His 10th-place finish bettered his previous best result – 18th, earned April 19 in the Toyota Owners 150 at virtual Richmond Raceway.
• In actual NASCAR Cup Series racing at Talladega, Suárez has six career starts with a best finish of 10th (April 2018).
• Outside of the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega, Suárez has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts (best finish is seventh in April 2016) and one NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series start (finished 15th in October 2014).
• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of past and present racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series.
• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.
• With the sports world on a necessary hiatus to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series exists in place of actual NASCAR events.
|
Next Up & Where to Watch:
|
The next event on the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series schedule is Sunday, May 3 at the virtual Dover International Speedway. The race starts at 1 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…
• FOX network
• FS1 (DIRECTV Channel 219 and Dish Channel 150)
• FOX Sports Racing for fans in Canada
