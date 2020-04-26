Talladega Invitational Race Report Daniel Suárez Scores Top-10 in GEICO 70

• This was Suárez’s fourth appearance in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. His 10th-place finish bettered his previous best result – 18th, earned April 19 in the Toyota Owners 150 at virtual Richmond Raceway.

• In actual NASCAR Cup Series racing at Talladega, Suárez has six career starts with a best finish of 10th (April 2018).

• Outside of the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega, Suárez has three NASCAR Xfinity Series starts (best finish is seventh in April 2016) and one NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series start (finished 15th in October 2014).

• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of past and present racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series.

• The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

• With the sports world on a necessary hiatus to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series exists in place of actual NASCAR events.