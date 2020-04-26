Alex Bowman wins at Virtual Talladega

In a thrilling overtime finish, Alex Bowman comes away with the checkered flag and takes his No. 88 ChevyGoods.com Chevrolet to victory lane in the GEICO 70 at virtual Talladega Superspeedway, the fifth race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

With a late-race pit strategy, Bowman restarted at the front and never looked back to secure his first victory in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The victory at the 2.66-mile, high-banked virtual superspeedway marks Hendrick Motorsport’s third-consecutive triumph in the Series. “ I felt like the bottom wasn't the place to be, so I kind of let Ty (Dillon) have the bottom on that restart and got up, and just tried to keep the run timed well and knew that most of the time the top was leading there at the start‑finish line,” says Bowman. “So, really just got to thank (Ryan) Preece for pushing me because that's what made the difference at that point. When you're that lead car, it's really the guy behind you making the difference. Glad it worked out. ”

Bowman’s win led a strong Team Chevy showing with four of the top-five finishers. Other Chevrolet drivers in the top-ten included Ryan Preece, third in the No. 37 Kroger Chevrolet; Garrett Smithley, fourth in the No. 51 Chevrolet; Landon Cassill, fifth in the No. 89 Blu-Emu Chevrolet; William Byron, sixth in the No. 24 AXALTA Chevrolet; Brennan Poole, seventh in the No. 15 Chevrolet; and Kurt Busch, nineth in the No. 1 Monster Energy Chevrolet.

Corey LaJoie was second to round out the top-five finishers of the race.

Live coverage of the remaining eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series season can be found on FOX, FS1, and the FOX Sports app.