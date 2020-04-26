Stewart-Haas eSports: Talladega Invitational Race Report

“It was fun at the beginning when I was actually racing with them. But once you get a little bit of damage – and I chose not to take the ‘quick’ reset – which repairs your car, and a lot of the other guys who were in that first wreck repaired their car, and then the race went green for a long time and I went a couple laps down. Then I wrecked under caution trying to take my ‘wave around’… I believe it’s actually easier in real life. There’s just so much going on. You’re trying to listen to people communicate with you, you’re trying to figure out what buttons to hit and what to do, the cars sort of buffer around and they just drive a little bit differently, especially the way they draft and move around. It was still fun. It was a great way to put on a show for our fans. That’s still the No. 1 thing. It gives them something to cheer for. Hopefully, we’ll get back to real racing real soon but, for the time being, this is the next best thing. Our Smithfield Ford Mustang came home in one piece after many ‘fantasy’ fixes.”