Talladega Invitational Race Report Kyle Busch Scores Top-10 Finish in GEICO 70

“Early on in the race, we decided to have a little bit of the lay back strategy with the Interstate Batteries Camry and see if we could miss some of those wrecks that we knew were going to happen. We hadn’t made more than six-to-eight laps under green in any of the practice races, so we figured it was going to happen. Guys actually did a pretty good job. It single-filed out a little bit, then there was one wreck that spread the field into two packs, and we were in the lower pack. All-in-all, we had our pit stops and got through those pretty clean and was able to get back towards the front there. Then another kind of split up happened and we got caught up in that crash with Jeff Gordon and a couple other guys. I came to pit road and fixed our minor damage. We didn’t want to use our reset yet. There were still 12 laps to go, so we figured we were going to crash again. Lo and behold, they did crash again. There was a caution, but by then it was too late. We were going to start too far back and not have a chance to run back though there. End up there at the end with just not quite a fast enough car to contend with the leaders. I got my brother (Kurt Busch) behind me, which was good to help us salvage a top-10 finish.”