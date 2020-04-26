ProInvitationalSeries | Roush Fenway Talladega Recap

The virtual Talladega Superspeedway mirrored a real-life afternoon at the Alabama track with a pair of multi-car incidents, one of which collected both Chris Buescher and Ross Chastain who finished 27th and 29th, respectively, in week five of the iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

Both Buescher and Chastain saved their one allowed car reset for the end, getting virtually a new machine for the final green-white-checkered restart. Just after the green dropped, the No. 6 Castrol/Nutrien Ag and No. 17 Fastenal machines were collected in a multi-car wreck as the race ran green to the end.

Chastain put himself into the top-10 late in the goings of the 70-lap event, getting up to eighth with 25 laps to go. Chastain qualified third at the virtual 2.66-mile Talladega, and was able to avoid the first big one at lap 16. With 31 to go, Chastain found himself 10th, before pitting 10 laps later.

With 14 to go, he was ninth as the caution again waved, before the big one ensued again with three to go, this time forcing Chastain to use a reset. After rolling off 29th for the ensuing restart, Chastain was again collected, virtually ending his race.

Buescher had a similar afternoon in the Fastenal machine after rolling off 14th but working his way into the top-10 early by lap six. He made his way to fifth by lap 16 before a multi-car accident, pushing him to 26th after a set of extensive damage repairs.

With 20 to go as pit stops cycled, Buescher inherited the lead, then pitting himself at lap 52 for fuel only. With eight to go on a restart, he was 11th, before getting caught up in the final big one with three to go. From there he also used his reset, before getting collected in the ensuing yellow just a few laps later to finish 27th.

The Pro Invitational Series returns next weekend at Dover International Speedway. Race and broadcast details will be announced at a later date.

RFR PR