South Carolina racer tops more than 110 Street Stock foes at virtual Fairbury Speedway

More than 110 racers battled Saturday in the inaugural Weekly DIRTcar eSports Showdown at virtual Fairbury Speedway, where Evan Seay and his Street Stock did everything but knock down the walls to survive a full day of qualifying and preliminary events to ultimately capture the victory.

Seay, no stranger to the world of eSports as a winner in the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model iRacing Championship Series, rode the high line to Fairbury’s Victory Lane in the 50-lap DIRTcar Street Stock Chevrolet Performance Feature.

Dylan Wilson chased Seay across the finish line with Hoosier Racing Tire Preliminary Round 2 COMP Cams Qualifying Feature winner Hayden Cardwell in third.

“It honestly couldn’t have gone any better,” said Seay, of Chesnee, SC. “You gotta run the top and it’s tough especially with these guys right behind you. They don’t make a whole lot of mistakes so staying smooth is big.”

Seay slung his DIRTcar Street Stock around Fairbury Speedway in 15.133 seconds during Racing Electronics Qualifying, which was good enough for pole position in the 50-lap Feature. Braden Johnson and COMP Cams Qualifying Feature winner DJ Kilanowski qualified less than a tenth behind in second and third.

“I knew I needed to qualify to be up there with the way this track races with Street Stocks,” Seay said. The main thing was getting the pole, keeping it clean, and not making any mistakes.”

In the early going it was a three-car contest for the lead with Seay holding off charges from Braden Johnson on the low side and Dylan Wilson on the top. On Lap 10, just seconds before the caution flag flew, Wilson made a steely pass on Johnson, who unfortunately finished in the back of the pack nine laps down.

Just as in real-life, the inaugural DIRTcar eSports Feature winner receives a VP Racing Fuels Victory Flag, Hoosier neckband, Feature winner wheel sign, plus two tickets to the World Short Track Championship Oct. 29-31 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte, in addition to the $250 payday.

Throughout multiple restarts, runner-up Wilson managed to keep the pressure on Seay. With a handful of laps to go Wilson took a chance and went for the lead.

“A slider in these cars takes about a year and a half,” Wilson joked. “He [Seay] made a mistake on a restart which allowed me to get a run on the straightaway and that was about all I had. I just wanted to settle into P2 and not throw away a good payday for second.”

Unfortunately, for Johnson, while running third a lapped car got crossed up in front of him and forced him to drop rapidly to the rear of the field. This allowed Cardwell to take advantage and move up into fourth. Cardwell then pounced on Kyle Sirratt in the closing stages to claim third.

Cardwell plans to return for the next two rounds of Weekly DIRTcar eSports Showdowns in a UMP Modified and Pro Late Model.

The jam-packed day of virtual racing started with the Racing Electronics Qualifying Round 1 when 114 DIRTcar eSports Street Stock drivers scraped and clawed around the virtual Fairbury Speedway until only 24 hungry iRacers were left standing.

With the field cut after round one, 60 drivers entered Hoosier Racing Tire Preliminary Shows Round 2 featuring two COMP Cams Qualifying Features.

COMP Cams Qualifying Feature 1 took the green with Hayden Cardwell, Braden Johnson and Larry Barber Jr. locked in a battle in the early going.

After several cautions, Cardwell stayed smooth and fast and checked out on the field to take the win.

Notably, Joel Berkley was well within a transfer position but he was involved in a wreck on the front stretch at the end of the race. Berkley then missed the VP Race Fuels Final Round by just one position.

Blake Brown was the DIRTVision Hard Charger Award winner after passing 14 cars from the 22nd starting position.

COMP Cams Feature 2 got off to a wild start when multiple flips marred the first half of the Feature. DJ Killanowski started on the outside pole, took the lead, and never looked back at the field of Street Stocks nipping at his heels.

With five laps to go, Dylan Wilson threw a slide job on the leader, but Kilanowski saw it coming and powered back under Wilson to retain the lead.

At the white flag Evan Seay benefited from Wilson’s second slide job attempt, but this time he put Kalinowski up onto the wall. Although Seay was gifted the win, all drivers involved crossed the line to transfer in the VP Racing Fuels Final Round.

The COMP Cams Qualifying Feature winners received $25 and two tickets to the World Short Track Championship.

DIRTVision Hard Charger Tom Gajdorus picked up 11 spots to finish 10th.

Next week, Saturday, May 2, the Weekly DIRTcar sSports Showdown moves to Limaland Motorsports Park, where DIRTcar UMP Modifieds will battle on the virtual quarter-mile oval.

Real-world drivers and iRacers are encouraged to join the Weekly DIRTcar eSports Showdowns, which feature three rounds of competition, cash payouts, and professionally organized and race-directed sessions, with rounds two and three airing live on DIRTVision.

Weekly DIRTcar eSports Showdown; April 25, 2020; Fairbury (IL) Speedway

RACING ELECTRONICS QUALIFYING ROUND

Session 1 – Qualifying — 1. 17-Preston Oberle [15.202]; 2. 10-Lon Franks [15.241]; 3. 14-Braden Johnson [15.303]; 4. 94-Gab Cyr [15.308]; 5. 25-Chase Rhinerson [15.315]; 6. 546-Randy Axner [15.372]; 7. 38-Tommy Rowe [15.382]; 8. 8-Aidan Skraha [15.385]; 9. 19-Austin Wagner [15.391]; 10. 413-Wayne MacDuff III [15.409]; 11. 53-Javin Coleman [15.462]; 12. 32-Bradley Bauer [15.629]; 13. 3-Dustin Gorhan [15.671]; 14. 4-Mike Learman [15.674]; 15. 188-Anthony Vasquez [5.691]; 16. 15-Daniel Starner [15.777]; 17. 46-Jonathan Nause [15.808]; 18. 290-Richie Yost [NT]; 19. 46-Jake Miller [NT].

Session 1 – Drydene Feature #1 (32 laps) — Top 12 Advance to Preliminary Round — 1. 14-Braden Johnson [3]; 2. 10-Lon Franks [2]; 3. 25-Chase Rhinerson [5]; 4. 546-Randy Axner [6]; 5. 17-Preston Oberle [1]; 6. 53-Javin Coleman [11]; 7. 8-Aidan Skraha [8]; 8. 38-Tommy Rowe [7]; 9. 32-Bradley Bauer [12]; 10. 19-Austin Wagner [9]; 11. 290-Richie Yost [18]; 12. 94-Gab Cyr [4]; 13. 4-Mike Learman [14]; 14. 413-Wayne MacDuff III [10]; 15. 46-Jake Miller [19]; 16. 188-Anthony Vasquez [5]; 17. 3-Dustin Gorhan [13]; 18. 46-Jonathan Nause [17]; 19. 15-Daniel Starner [16]. Lap leaders: Braden Johnson 1, 4-32; Lon Franks 2-3.

Session 2 – Qualifying — 1. 80-Dylan Wilson [15.071]; 2. 33-Evan Seay [15.116]; 3. 24-Daniel Cummings Jr [15.172]; 4. 18-Kyle Sirratt [15.179]; 5. 37-Alex Kuennen [15.22]; 6. 311-Austin Matthews [15.235]; 7. 55-Trevor Fitz [15.26]; 8. 21-Jaret Duff [15.305]; 9. 82-Chris Schubert [15.426]; 10. 22-Sam Parrish [15.434]; 11. 13-Brent Feher [15.456]; 12. 62-Roland Johns [15.461]; 13. 1-Jordon Cox [15.52]; 14. 199-Toby W. Hallett [15.524]; 15. 171-Dan Ferguson [15.575]; 16. 51-James Moyer [15.645]; 17. 41-Trevor Senterfitt [15.697]; 18. 333-Charles Boggs [15.9]; 19. 8-Brian Davies [17.442]; 20. 105-Sheldon Oberle [NT].

Session 2 – Drydene DEF Feature #2 (31 laps) — Top 12 Advance to Preliminary Round — 1. 80-Dylan Wilson [1]; 2. 33-Evan Seay [2]; 3. 18-Kyle Sirratt [4]; 4. 24-Daniel Cummings Jr [3]; 5. 55-Trevor Fitz [7]; 6. 21-Jaret Duff [8]; 7. 311-Austin Matthews [6]; 8. 13-Brent Feher [11]; 9. 105-Sheldon Oberle [20]; 10. 62-Roland Johns [12]; 11. 199-Toby W. Hallett [14]; 12. 41-Trevor Senterfitt [17]; 13. 51-James Moyer [16]; 14. 37-Alex Kuennen [5]; 15. 171-Dan Ferguson [15]; 16. 1-Jordon Cox [13]; 17. 333-Charles Boggs [18]; 18. 22-Sam Parrish [10]; 19. 82-Chris Schubert [9]; 20. 8-Brian Davies [19]. Lap leaders: Dylan Wilson 1-31.

Session 3 – Qualfiying — 1. 7-Hayden Cardwell [15.208]; 2. 178-Domonick Merkley [15.28]; 3. 54-Larry Barber Jr2 [5.286]; 4. 75-Dustin Beck [15.334]; 5. 70-Aaron Smith II [15.342]; 6. 87-Tyler Jackson [15.378]; 7. 12-Blake Bentley [15.393]; 8. 74-Blake L Brown [15.409]; 9. 114-JD Brown [15.444]; 10. 9-Joel Berkley [15.454]; 11. 11-John Olinger [15.468]; 12. 367-Dalton Conner [15.482]; 13. 210-Shawn O’Neill [15.505]; 14. 7-Jason Smith [15.518]; 15. 220-Robert Milburn [15.573]; 16. 115-Tyler Bushey [15.621]; 17. 26-Clifford Bellomy [15.817]; 18. 444-Brandon LaFon [15.853]; 19. 93-Zachary Sorrentino [15.994]; 20. 361-Michael Kormann [16.214]; 21. 39-Ian Blanchard [NT]; 22. 47-Bob Sarkisian [NT]; 23. 36-Bonnie Overby [NT].

Session 3 – Drydene Feature #3 (31 laps) — Top 12 Advance to Preliminary Round — 1. 7-Hayden Cardwell [1]; 2. 9-Joel Berkley [10]; 3. 54-Larry Barber Jr. [3]; 4. 114-JD Brown [9]; 5. 12-Blake Bentley [7]; 6. 74-Blake L Brown [8]; 7. 87-Tyler Jackson [6]; 8. 70-Aaron Smith II [5]; 9. 75-Dustin Beck [4]; 10. 11-John Olinger [11]; 11. 210-Shawn O’Neill [13]; 12. 39-Ian Blanchard [21]; 13. 93-Zachary Sorrentino [19]; 14. 178-Domonick Merkley [2]; 15. 7-Jason Smith [14]; 16. 47-Bob Sarkisian [22]; 17. 115-Tyler Bushey [16]; 18. 361-Michael Kormann [20]; 19. 26-Clifford Bellomy [17]; 20. 367-Dalton Conner [12]; 21. 220-Robert Milburn [15]; 22. 444-Brandon LaFon [18]; 23. 36-Bonnie Overby [23]. Lap leader: Hayden Cardwell 1-31.

Session 4 – Qualfiying — 1. 33-Barrett Bishop [15.167]; 2. 130-DJ Kilanowski [15.231]; 3. 43-Jacob Hall [15.277]; 4. 151-Justin Fuller [15.307]; 5. 77-Tyler Merkley [15.324]; 6. 99-Matty Watkins [15.34]; 7. 100-Clayton Stuckey [15.522]; 8. 57-Michael Keebler [15.639]; 9. 89-Tom Gajdorus [15.658]; 10. 88-Christopher Olson2 [5.661]; 11. 78-Jason Kochenour [15.765]; 12. 5-Nick Sterna [15.809]; 13. 990-Michael Hayes7-15.817]; 14. 99-Thomas Mackey [15.859]; 15. 31-Eran Cloninger [15.86]; 16. 12-Matthew Balthazor [NT]; 17. 15-Kenneth Colf [NT].

Session 4 – Drydene DEF Feature #4 (30 laps) — Top 12 Advance to Preliminary Round — 1. 33-Barrett Bishop [1]; 2. 130-DJ Kilanowski [2]; 3. 43-Jacob Hall [3]; 4. 151-Justin Fuller [4]; 5. 100-Clayton Stuckey [7]; 6. 89-Tom Gajdorus [9]; 7. 99-Matty Watkins [6]; 8. 77-Tyler Merkley [5]; 9. 12-Matthew Balthazor [16]; 10. 57-Michael Keebler [8]; 11. 99-Thomas Mackey2 [4]; 12. 88-Christopher Olson [0]; 13. 78-Jason Kochenour [11]; 14. 5-Nick Sterna [12]; 15. 31-Eran Cloninger [15]; 16. 990-Michael Hayes [13]; 17. 15-Kenneth Colf [17]. Lap leader: Barrett Bishop 1-30.

Session 5 – Qualifying — 1. 619-Wyatt Meyer [15.286]; 2. 13-Charlie R Mefford [15.352]; 3. 29-Jeffrey Smith [15.389]; 4. 40-William Tye [15.424]; 5. 47-Tyler J Schoening [15.429]; 6. 4-Tyler Blankenship [15.458]; 7. 29-Ron Snyder [15.46]; 8. 242-Blake Stieb [15.467]; 9. 67-Dustin Beard [15.47]; 10. 410-Michael Fowler2 [15.539]; 11. 110-Landen Miller [15.585]; 12. 330-Luke Rakoske [15.592]; 13. 95-Mitchell Hedstrom [15.62]; 14. 84-Mike Watt [15.673]; 15. 310-Grant Lyde [15.68]; 16. 280-Edward Kochersberger [15.752]; 17. 42-Tom Morano [15.774]; 18. 122-Dave Hartman [15.797]; 19. 19-Lathan Stokes [16.133]; 20. 37-Jason Theisen [16.579]; 21. 14-Steven Bouwman [16.657]; 22. 18-Dan Adams [NT].

Session 5 – Drydene Feature #5 (30 laps) — Top 12 Advance to Preliminary Round — 1. 13-Charlie R Mefford [2]; 2. 619-Wyatt Meyer [1]; 3. 29-Jeffrey Smith11-3]; 4. 40-William Tye [4]; 5. 47-Tyler J Schoening [5]; 6. 4-Tyler Blankenship [6]; 7. 67-Dustin Beard [9]; 8. 280-Edward Kochersberger [16]; 9. 14-Steven Bouwman [21]; 10. 29-Ron Snyder [7]; 11. 42-Tom Morano [17]; 12. 110-Landen Miller [11]; 13. 310-Grant Lyde [15]; 14. 19-Lathan Stokes [19]; 15. 410-Michael Fowler [10]; 16. 95-Mitchell Hedstrom [13]; 17. 330-Luke Rakoske [12]; 18. 37-Jason Theisen [20]; 19. 122-Dave Hartman [18]; 20. 84-Mike Watt [14]; 21. 18-Dan Adams [22]; 22. 242-Blake Stieb [8]. Lap leader: Charlie Mefford 1-30.

HOOSIER RACING TIRE PRELIMINARY SHOWS ROUND TWO

Preliminary Show 1 – Cometic Gaskets Qualifying — 1. 14-Braden Johnson [15.087] [$25]; 2. 54-Larry Barber Jr. [15.099]; 3. 114-JD Brown [15.152]; 4. 10-Lon Franks [15.181]; 5. 546-Randy Axner [15.231]; 6. 75-Dustin Beck [15.232]; 7. 87-Tyler Jackson [15.251]; 8. 9-Joel Berkley [15.288]; 9. 74-Blake L Brown [15.309]; 10. 7-Hayden Cardwell [15.317]; 11. 70-Aaron Smith II [15.334]; 12. 53-Javin Coleman [15.39]; 13. 67-Dustin Beard [15.401]; 14. 19-Austin Wagner [15.411]; 15. 13-Charlie R Mefford [15.414]; 16. 210-Shawn O’Neill [15.449]; 17. 38-Tommy Rowe [15.523]; 18. 12-Blake Bentley [15.546]; 19. 47-Tyler J Schoening [15.552]; 20. 25-Chase Rhinerson [15.561]; 21. 8-Aidan Skraha [15.585]; 22. 32-Bradley Bauer [15.598]; 23. 17-Preston Oberle [15.616]; 24. 11-John Olinger [15.676]; 25. 39-Ian Blanchard [15.699]; 26. 14-Steven Bouwman [15.735]; 27. 29-Jeffrey Smith [15.755]; 28. 290-Richie Yost [NT].

Preliminary Show 1 – Drydene Heat 1 (10 laps) — Top 6 Transfer — 1. 14-Braden Johnson [1] [$25]; 2. 7-Hayden Cardwell [4]; 3. 87-Tyler Jackson [3]; 4. 10-Lon Franks [2]; 5. 210-Shawn O’Neill [6]; 6. 290-Richie Yost [10]; 7. 32-Bradley Bauer [8]; 8. 39-Ian Blanchard [9]; 9. 47-Tyler J Schoening [7]; 10. 67-Dustin Beard [5].

Preliminary Show 1 – DART Heat 2 (10 laps) — Top 6 Transfer — 1. 54-Larry Barber Jr. [1] [$25]; 2. 546-Randy Axner [2]; 3. 9-Joel Berkley [3]; 4. 70-Aaron Smith II [4]; 5. 17-Preston Oberle [8]; 6. 25-Chase Rhinerson [7]; 7. 38-Tommy Rowe [6]; 8. 19-Austin Wagner [5]; 9. 14-Steven Bouwman [9].

Preliminary Show 1 – ARP Fasteners Heat 3 (10 laps) — Top 6 Transfer — 1. 114-JD Brown [1] [$25]; 2. 12-Blake Bentley [6]; 3. 11-John Olinger [8]; 4. 53-Javin Coleman [4]; 5. 8-Aidan Skraha [7]; 6. 13-Charlie R Mefford [5]; 7. 29-Jeffrey Smith [9]; 8. 74-Blake L Brown [3]; 9. 75-Dustin Beck [2].

Preliminary Show 1 – Integra Race Shocks Last Chance Showdown (14 laps) — Top 6 Transfer — 1. 29-Jeffrey Smith [3] [$25]; 2. 32-Bradley Bauer [1]; 3. 75-Dustin Beck [9]; 4. 74-Blake L Brown [6]; 5. 19-Austin Wagner [5]; 6. 39-Ian Blanchard [4]; 7. 38-Tommy Rowe [2]; 8. 47-Tyler J Schoening [7]; 9. 67-Dustin Beard [10]; 10. 14-Steven Bouwman [8]

Preliminary Show 1 – COMP Cams Feature (30 laps) — 1. 7-Hayden Cardwell [4] [$25/Two tickets to World Short Track Championship]; 2. 14-Braden Johnson [1]; 3. 54-Larry Barber Jr [2]; 4. 87-Tyler Jackson3-7]; 5. 546-Randy Axner [5]; 6. 12-Blake Bentley [6]; 7. 114-JD Brown [3]; 8. 74-Blake L Brown [22]; 9. 10-Lon Franks [10]; 10. 17-Preston Oberle [4]; 11. 39-Ian Blanchard [24]; 12. 32-Bradley Bauer [20]; 13. 9-Joel Berkley [8]; 14. 25-Chase Rhinerson [17]; 15. 19-Austin Wagner [23]; 16. 13-Charlie R Mefford [18]; 17. 8-Aidan Skraha [15]; 18. 53-Javin Coleman [12]; 19. 290-Richie Yost [16]; 20. 29-Jeffrey Smith [19]; 21. 70-Aaron Smith II [11]; 22. 75-Dustin Beck [21]; 23. 210-Shawn O’Neill [13]; 24. 11-John Olinger [9]. Lap leaders: Larry Barber 1-5; Hayden Cardwell 6-30. DIRTVision Hard Charger: Blake Brown +14.

Preliminary Show 2 – Cometic Gaskets Qualifying — 1. 18-Kyle Sirratt [15.003] [$25]; 2. 130-DJ Kilanowski [15.088]; 3. 33-Evan Seay [15.111]; 4. 80-Dylan Wilson [15.135]; 5. 24-Daniel Cummings Jr [15.211]; 6. 99-Matty Watkins [15.243]; 7. 77-Tyler Merkley [15.257]; 8. 55-Trevor Fitz [15.295]; 9. 44-Tyler Blankenship [15.303]; 10. 29-Ron Snyder [15.382]; 11. 88-Christopher Olson [15.478]; 12. 311-Austin Matthews-15.496]; 13. 199-Toby W. Hallett [15.552]; 14. 62-Roland Johns [15.568]; 15. 151-Justin Fuller [15.638]; 16. 43-Jacob Hall [15.728]; 17. 100-Clayton Stuckey [15.729]; 18. 110-Landen Miller [15.753]; 19. 21-Jaret Duff [15.791]; 20. 619-Wyatt Meyer [15.805]; 21. 89-Tom Gajdorus [15.812]; 22. 41-Trevor Senterfitt [15.813]; 23. 57-Michael Keebler [15.869]; 24. 13-Brent Feher [15.883]; 25. 42-Tom Morano [15.969]; 26. 280-Edward Kochersberger [16.02]; 27. 40-William Tye [16.05]; 28. 99-Thomas Mackey [16.155]; 29. 12-Matthew Balthazor [NT]; 30. 105-Sheldon Oberle [NT].

Preliminary Show 2 – COMP Cams Heat 1 (10 laps) — Top 6 Transfer — 1. 18-Kyle Sirratt [1] [$25]; 2. 80-Dylan Wilson [2]; 3. 199-Toby W. Hallett [5]; 4. 43-Jacob Hall [6]; 5. 77-Tyler Merkley [3]; 6. 42-Tom Morano [9]; 7. 29-Ron Snyder [4]; 8. 99-Thomas Mackey [10]; 9. 41-Trevor Senterfitt [8]; 10. 21-Jaret Duff [7].

Preliminary Show 2 – ASi Racewear Heat 2 (10 laps) — Top 6 Transfer — 1. 130-DJ Kilanowski [1] [$25]; 2. 24-Daniel Cummings Jr [2]; 3. 55-Trevor Fitz [3]; 4. 100-Clayton Stuckey [6]; 5. 619-Wyatt Meyer [7]; 6. 12-Matthew Balthazor [10]; 7. 88-Christopher Olson [4]; 8. 57-Michael Keebler [8]; 9. 280-Edward Kochersberger [9]; 10. 62-Roland Johns [5]

Preliminary Show 2 – Bicknell Racing Products Heat 3 (10 laps) — Top 6 Transfer — 1. 33-Evan Seay [1] [$25]; 2. 311-Austin Matthews [4]; 3. 110-Landen Miller [6]; 4. 105-Sheldon Oberle [10]; 5. 151-Justin Fuller [5]; 6. 99-Matty Watkins [2]; 7. 13-Brent Feher [8]; 8. 89-Tom Gajdorus [7]; 9. 44-Tyler Blankenship [3]; 10. 40-William Tye [9].

Preliminary Show 2 – Integra Race Shocks Last Chance Showdown (14 laps) — Top 6 Transfer — 1. 29-Ron Snyder [1] [$25]; 2. 41-Trevor Senterfitt [7]; 3. 89-Tom Gajdorus [6]; 4. 57-Michael Keebler [5]; 5. 21-Jaret Duff [10]; 6. 99-Thomas Mackey2-4]; 7. 44-Tyler Blankenship [9]; 8. 13-Brent Feher [3]; 9. 62-Roland Johns [11]; 10. 40-William Tye [12]; 11. 280-Edward Kochersberger [8]; 12. 88-Christopher Olson [12].

Preliminary Show 2 – COMP Cams Feature (30 laps) — 1. 33-Evan Seay [3] [$25/Two tickets to World Short Track Championship]; 2. 18-Kyle Sirratt [1]; 3. 130-DJ Kilanowski [2]; 4. 24-Daniel Cummings Jr [5]; 5. 55-Trevor Fitz [8]; 6. 80-Dylan Wilson [4]; 7. 311-Austin Matthews [6]; 8. 43-Jacob Hall [10]; 9. 12-Matthew Balthazor [17]; 10. 89-Tom Gajdorus [21]; 11. 151-Justin Fuller [15]; 12. 77-Tyler Merkley [13]; 13. 619-Wyatt Meyer [14]; 14. 41-Trevor Senterfitt [20]; 15. 110-Landen Miller [9]; 16. 21-Jaret Duff [23]; 17. 99-Matty Watkins [18]; 18. 199-Toby W. Hallett [7]; 19. 57-Michael Keebler [22]; 20. 100-Clayton Stuckey [11]; 21. 29-Ron Snyder [19]; 22. 99-Thomas Mackey [24]; 23. 105-Sheldon Oberle [12]; 24. 42-Tom Morano [16]. Lap leaders: DJ Kilanowski 1-29; Evan Seay 30. DIRTVision Hard Charger: Tom Gajdorus +11.

VP RACING FUELS FINAL ROUND

Racing Electronics Qualifying — 1. 33-Evan Seay [15.133]; 2. 14-Braden Johnson [15.147]; 3. 130-DJ Kilanowski [15.170]; 4. 80-Dylan Wilson [15.173]; 5. 7-Hayden Cardwell [15.188]; 6. 18-Kyle Sirratt [15.200]; 7. 54-Larry Barber Jr. [15.212]; 8. 114-JD Brown [15.231]; 9. 55-Trevor Fitz [15.252]; 10. 311-Austin Matthews [15.261]; 11. 12-Blake Bentley [15.330]; 12. 74-Blake L Brown [15.345]; 13. 10-Lon Franks [15.358]; 14. 546-Randy Axner [15.448]; 15. 24-Daniel Cummings Jr. [15.450]; 16. 43-Jacob Hall [15.459]; 17. 77-Tyler Merkley [15.471]; 18. 12-Matthew Balthazor [15.506]; 19. 87-Tyler Jackson [15.525]; 20. 32-Bradley Bauer [15.530]; 21. 39-Ian Blanchard [15.627]; 22. 151-Justin Fuller [15.731]; 23. 89-Tom Gajdorus [15.760]; 24. 17-Preston Oberle [15.765].

Chevrolet Performance Feature (50 laps) 1. 33-Evan Seay [1] [$250]; 2. 80-Dylan Wilson [4] [$200]; 3. 7-Hayden Cardwell [5] [$100]; 4. 18-Kyle Sirratt [6] [$75]; 5. 114-JD Brown [8] [$50]; 6. 43-Jacob Hall [16] [$45]; 7. 54-Larry Barber Jr. [7] [$40]; 8. 87-Tyler Jackson [19] [$35]; 9. 10-Lon Franks [13] [$30]; 10. 130-DJ Kilanowski [3] [$25]; 11. 546-Randy Axner [14] [$20]; 12. 12-Matthew Balthazor [18] [$20]; 13. 311-Austin Matthews [10] [$20]; 14. 24-Daniel Cummings Jr [15] [$20]; 15. 74-Blake L Brown [12] [$20]; 16. 32-Bradley Bauer [20] [$20]; 17. 39-Ian Blanchard [21] [$20]; 18. 151-Justin Fuller [22] [$20]; 19. 77-Tyler Merkley [17] [$20]; 20. 89-Tom Gajdorus [23] [$20]; 21. 14-Braden Johnson [2] [$20]; 22. 17-Preston Oberle [24] [$20]; 23. 55-Trevor Fitz [9] [$20]; 24. 12-Blake Bentley [11] [$20]. Lap leaders: Evan Seay 1-50. DIRTVision Hard Charger: Tyler Jackson +11.

Additional Awards:

1st Place – DIRTcar Merchandise/VP Racing Fuels Victory Flag/Hoosier neckband/Feature Winner Wheel Sign/Two (2) tickets to World Short Track Championship.

2nd Place – DIRTcar Merchandise by Arizona Sports Shirts/Hoosier neckband

3rd Place – DIRTcar Merchandise by Arizona Sports Shirts/Hoosier neckband

DIRTcar Series PR