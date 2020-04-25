eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Coverage Resources and News & Notes - Virtual Talladega Superspeedway

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Next Race: GEICO 70

The Place: Virtual Talladega Superspeedway

The Date: Sunday, April 26

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (where available and subject to change), FS1 and FOX Sports App

Distance: 70 laps

Saturday Night Thunder

The Place: Virtual Talladega Superspeedway

The Date: Saturday, April 25

The Time: 8 p.m. ET

Online: enascar.com/live, NASCAR’s YouTube Channel

Distance: Two heat races – 10 laps each; Main Event – 57 laps

Additional Resources to Assist in Coverage

Gearing up for “The Biggest & The Fastest” this weekend

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series heads to virtual Talladega Superspeedway this weekend for an intense battle at “The Biggest & The Fastest” track on the circuit.

Talladega Superspeedway was scanned by iRacing in September of 2008 and was released on the platform in April of 2009.

This week the charity partner for the race is the American Red Cross. Donations to the American Red Cross will ensure a sufficient supply of blood for patients critical needs as well as relief services to people affected by disasters big and small.

Response efforts for this weekend will support the America Red Cross via blood supply, training and supplies. Fans can join the effort by donating at through The NASCAR Foundation at https://www.NASCARfoundation.org/response.

Sunday’s GEICO 70 at virtual Talladega Superspeedway (1 p.m. ET on FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App) will feature FOX NASCAR broadcasters Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds calling the action, as Jeff Gordon has moved from the booth to the rig and will be racing in this weekend’s event at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Star-studded pre-race affair

Sunday afternoon’s festivities will kick off at 12:20 p.m. ET on NASCAR’s YouTube and Facebook channels with the weekly pre-race concert. This week’s show will feature Country Music Hall of Fame singer Randy Owen of the American country and southern rock supergroup ALABAMA and NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Richard Childress.

After the broadcast turns to FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App at 1 p.m. ET for the race, Bryson Byrnes, the son of the late FOX NASCAR broadcaster Steve Byrnes, will lead drivers and fans in the invocation.

Owen will then return to the screen to perform the National Anthem.

And the pre-race festivities will wrap up with grand marshal Tim Allen, the star of Last Man Standing on FOX, giving the command to fire engines.

A look at the Pro Invitational Series to date

While NASCAR’s on-track activity has been postponed through the weekend of May 3rd to align with CDC guidance, drivers and fans are turning to the virtual world to see some of the best racing competition around.

NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports teamed up to deliver the first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series event, the Dixie Vodka 150, at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway after all national pro sports were put on hold due to the pandemic a few weeks ago. FOX Sports later committed to covering the remainder of the season, which began Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET from virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Prior to the Easter break, the series went to battle at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, where ultimately William Byron took the checkered flag. Last weekend, the series went to virtual Richmond Raceway, where Byron took the checkered flag and won back-to-back races while virtual Texas Motor Speedway race winner Timmy Hill finished runner-up.

Parker Kligerman finished in third, Landon Cassill finished in fourth and Kyle Busch rounded out the top five, also marking his best iRacing career finish.

Hill has been the breakthrough star of the Pro Invitational Series – finishing in the top 3 in all four races to date.

The series’ opening event on March 22, won by three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin, drew 903,000 viewers on FS1. The second series race at Texas Motor Speedway, won by Hill, drew 1.3 million viewers. Bristol’s virtual race drew 1.179 million viewers and got a 0.81 rating.

Most recently, Richmond’s virtual event earned 971,000 viewers and was the second-most watched sports event of the weekend.

Saturday Night Thunder at Talladega Superspeedway

The beginning of April marked the introduction of a new iRacing event, Saturday Night Thunder, that used ARCA cars. This Saturday will mark the third installment of the event and will use NASCAR Xfinity Series cars including the Supra, Mustang and Camaro, for the second week.

The Saturday Night Thunder entry list includes drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

This weekend Saturday Night Thunder will return for a 57-lap main feature at Talladega Superspeedway.

The format will feature two 10-lap heat races with 20 drivers from each heat transferring to the main event. The main event will have an entry list of 40 cars with 51 entered at this time. The event will be live streamed at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 25, on enascar.com/live, and on NASCAR’s YouTube channel.

The format will be as follows (all times ET):

7 p.m.: One-hour practice session

8 p.m.: Stream starts on eNASCAR.com/NASCAR YouTube Channel

8:05 p.m.: Two-lap single-car qualifying session. This will set the starting grid for the heats.

8:10 p.m.:

Heat 1 starts. All heats will be 10 laps with no cautions and one reset. There will be two heats and 20 cars will advance from each heat.

Heats will set the starting grid for main race with a field of 40 cars.

Main event will be 57 laps with manual cautions and one reset. There will also be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

Sunday’s run of show and race format

Sunday’s GEICO 70 will feature a two-lap qualifying session to set the grid for the main feature event.

New this week will be a 10-car inversion. The top qualifier will start 10th and the 10th qualifier will start on the pole. Additionally, the top three finishers from last week will start at the tail end of the field - William Byron, Timmy Hill and Parker Kligerman – and will not attempt a qualifying lap. Byron will start last.

The main race will be a total of 70 laps with double-file restarts and lapped cars will go to the rear. There will be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish, if necessary. The field will consist of a 40-driver maximum.

Drivers will be allowed one reset this week at virtual Talladega Superspeedway with manual cautions. If a car is damaged, drivers must drive back to their pit stall and come to a complete stop. This will automatically apply the fast repair and give the driver a new car.

The below times are approximate and subject to change:

12 p.m. – Practice session goes live

12:50 p.m. – Qualifying (Four minutes, two laps)

1:00 p.m. – FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App broadcast begins

1:14 p.m. – Green flag (150 laps)

Statistical Notes

A wide range of drivers with various experience both at Talladega Superspeedway and in iRacing will be contending in this Sunday’s GEICO 70 in the fifth race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (1 p.m. ET on FOX – where available and subject to change, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Below is a list of anticipated participants (listed numerically), their statistics, and career highlights. Please note, the participant list is subject to change.

Note on iRacing stats below:

The stats are cumulative lifetime stats for each driver in public oval events in stock car disciplines (ranging from top-level Cup cars to Legends) on iRacing. It doesn’t include stats from private leagues. Statistics for drivers who have starts in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series include those races run.

Entered Drivers (Listed in numerical order):

Kurt Busch – iRacing #1

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 38 starts, 0 wins, 9 top fives, 20 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

Highlights:

His best finish at Talladega is second in the Cup Series in the spring of 2018.

He’s won the pole once at Talladega, in the Cup Series in the fall of 2018.

Made his national series debut at Talladega in the Cup Series in the spring of 2001, finishing third.

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion; winner of the inaugural NASCAR Playoffs

Has driven for many of NASCAR’s most iconic teams such as Roush-Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas

Racing, and now Chip Ganassi Racing

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series

2000 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year and championship runner-up

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 35 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 10 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 19 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 20that virtual Richmond Raceway

Brad Keselowski – iRacing #2

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 22 starts, 5 wins, 7 top fives, 11 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 11 win, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2008 in the Xfinity Series. His win in the series came in 2010.

His first win in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega came in his first start at the track in the spring of 2009

Has 30 wins to his name with 116 top fives, 188 top 10s and 17 pole awards in the Cup Series

His first Cup Series win came in his second Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway in 2009

Won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship for Team Penske

Won the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship and won the Most Popular Driver Award three years in a row (2008-2010)

Made his national series debut in the Gander Trucks in 2004

Overall iRacing Stats

34 starts, 7 wins, 19 top fives, 3 poles

Finished 25 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Placed 24 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Placed 10that virtual Richmond Raceway

Austin Dillon – iRacing #3

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 13 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut at Talladega in the Gander Trucks in 2010.

Had a best track finish at Talladega of third in the Xfinity Series (2015) and in the Cup Series (spring of 2016)

Won the 2018 Daytona 500

Won the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award n 2012

Is the 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion as well as the Most Popular Driver

Won rookie of the year honors in Gander Trucks in 2010

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 27 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 29 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 15 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 28that virtual Richmond Raceway

Kevin Harvick – iRacing #4

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 38 starts, 1 win, 7 top fives, 15 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2000 in the Xfinity Series

Won his Cup Series race at Talladega in the spring of 2010.

2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2007 Daytona 500 winner

Has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 five-times in the last six seasons.

Has made 13 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff appearances, tied for second-most all-time

2001 and 2006 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

2007, 2009 and 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion owner with wife DeLana Harvick

2001 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

1998 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 29that virtual Richmond Raceway

Ross Chastain – iRacing #6

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

His best finish at Talladega was third in the Gander Trucks in 2013.

Chastain made his NASCAR national series track debut at Talladega in the Gander Trucks in 2012.

This year, he has filled in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series for three races

In 2019, he completed 19 races in the Xfinity Series and posted a win at Daytona with Kaulig Racing

In 2018, he made the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and won his first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway racing for Chip Ganassi Racing

In 2011, he made his NASCAR national series debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Lucas Oil Raceway

Overall iRacing Stats

541 starts, 67 wins, 196 top fives and 64 poles

Finished 14 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 22 nd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 16 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 13that virtual Richmond Raceway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – iRacing #8

Current Series/Occupation: Retired NASCAR Cup Series Driver, NBC Sports Analyst

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 36 starts, 6 wins, 12 top fives, 17 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 9 starts, 1 win, 4 top fives, 7 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 1998 in the Xfinity Series – finishing second.

He won his first Talladega Cup Series race in just his fourth series start at the track – fall of 2001. And it was the first of four straight wins at the track.

Won his first Xfinity Series race at Talladega in 2003.

Made his debut as an NBC broadcaster in 2018

Retired from full-time racing at the end of 2017

His first NASCAR national series win was in 1998 at Texas Motor Speedway for the Gander Trucks

In 2000, he got his first Cup Series win, also at Texas Motor Speedway in his first full season in the series

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for 15 straight years (2003-2017)

Won the 1998 and 1999 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

In 1999, won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award

Team owner of Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, collecting 47 wins since 2005

Overall iRacing Stats

418 starts, 194 wins, 334 top fives, 188 poles

Finished runner-up at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 6 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 22 nd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 8th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Chase Elliott – iRacing #9

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 9 starts, 1 win, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2014 in the Xfinity Series.

Won the pole in his first start at Talladega. Then went on to with the race in the spring of 2019.

Got his first Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International in 2018, then went on to win two more times that season (Dover-2, Kanas-2)

Won three races in 2019 including the Charlotte Road Course

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for the last two years (2018, 2019)

Won the Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award in 2016

Won Gander Trucks Most Popular Driver Award in 2015

2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and won rookie of the year and most popular driver in the same year

Overall iRacing Stats

259 starts, 36 wins, 107 top fives, 31 poles

Finished 24 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 20 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 30 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 11that virtual Richmond Raceway

Aric Almirola – iRacing #10

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 20 starts, 1 win, 4 top fives, 8 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2006 in the Gander Trucks.

He won the fall Playoff race at Talladega in 2018. His Xfinity Series win came in 2017.

Had a career best fifth place finish in the 2018 championship. Scored career high marks in top fives (four) and top 10s (17).

In 2014, won first career NASCAR Cup Series race (Daytona-2) on the 30th anniversary weekend of team owner Richard Petty’s 200 th career win.

career win. Made first career NASCAR Cup Series playoffs in 2014, ultimately finishing 16th in the standings.

Has won at least one race in all three NASCAR national series.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Making his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Denny Hamlin – iRacing #11

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 1 win, 7 top fives, 11 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Made his national series track debut in 2005 in the Xfinity Series.

His Cup Series win at Talladega came in the spring of 2014.

Won Cup Series Rookie of the Year Award in 2006

Has 38 Cup Series wins to his name and the first came in 2006 at Pocono Raceway

He has 162 top fives, 261 top 10s and 33 poles in the Cup Series

2019 was a career-best season for him, winning six races and making it to the Championship 4

Won the Daytona 500 three times (2016, 2019, 2020)

Is already in the Playoffs this season with his season-opening win at Daytona

Overall iRacing Stats

167 starts, 31 wins, 76 top fives, 31 poles

Won the first race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway with a last-lap pass on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Finished 24 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 4 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 6that virtual Richmond Raceway

Ryan Blaney – iRacing #12

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 11 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series debut at Talladega in the Gander Trucks in 2012, finishing 6 th .

. Won the most recent Cup Series race at Talladega last fall.

Has won a race and earned a Cup Series Playoff berth in each season from 2017-19 and has three total wins in the Cup Series.

Finished runner-up in 2014 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standings, won most popular driver in the series

Won 2013 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 27 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 28 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 23rd at virtual Richmond Raceway

Ty Dillon – iRacing #13

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2012 in the Gander Trucks, finishing fourth – which is also his best finish at the track.

In 2019, got his best Cup Series finish at the spring Daytona race in fourth place

Made his Cup Series debut in 2014 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Won Most Popular Driver Award for Gander Trucks in 2013

In 2012, Dillon won Rookie-of-the-Year honors for the Gander Trucks

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 19 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 16 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 25 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 15that virtual Richmond Raceway

Clint Bowyer – iRacing #14

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 2 wins, 7 top fives, 13 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His two Cup Series wins came in the fall of 2010 and in the fall of 2011.

Bowyer made his NASCAR national series track debut at Talladega in the Xfinity Series in 2004.

In 2019, Bowyer qualified for the Playoffs on points and finished ninth in the series standing

Bowyer was the runner-up for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship

He won the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series. (10 NASCAR Cup Series, eight NASCAR Xfinity Series, 14 Gander Trucks wins)

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 16 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 11 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 11 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 30that virtual Richmond Raceway

Brennan Poole – iRacing #15

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – finished 26th in 2019

Highlights:

Made his track debut in the Xfinity Series in 2015 and finished third at Talladega in the Xfinity Series in 2016

2020 marked his first full season in the Cup Series, making his debut at the Daytona 500

He finished runner-up at Charlotte Motor Speedway last season in the Gander Trucks, a career-best finish

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Making his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Chris Buescher – iRacing #17

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 9 starts – best finish of 11th in 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Finished runner-up at Talladega in the Xfinity Series in 2014

Made his Cup Series track debut in 2015

Best finish of 11 th at the track in the Cup Series in 2018

at the track in the Cup Series in 2018 Buescher joined Roush-Fenway Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season

In 2016, he won first NASCAR Cup Series race (Pocono-2) in his rookie season; first driver since Joey Logano (2009) to accomplish the feat

One of three drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history to make the Playoffs in their rookie season, joining Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2015

Was the 2012 ARCA Menards Series champion

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 28 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 18 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 23 rd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 21st at virtual Richmond Raceway

Kyle Busch – iRacing #18

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 29 starts, 1 win, 6 top fives, 8 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 9 starts, 1 win, 4 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 6 starts, 2 wins, 3 top fives, 5 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series track debut in 2005

Got his first Cup Series win at Talladega in 2008

Made his national series track debut in 2004 in the Xfinity Series and finished fourth

Got his first Xfinity Series win at the track in 2011

Won back-to-back races at the track in the Gander Trucks in 2009 and 2010

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, also won championship in 2015. One of two (Jimmie Johnson) active drivers with multiple Cup championships

Has made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs the last five consecutive seasons

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2009

In 2010, set all-time single-season record with 24 victories across NASCAR’s three national series

Currently has most all-time NASCAR national series wins with 208 (56 Cup, 96 Xfinity, 57 Gander Trucks)

Record seven-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner champion (2010, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17 and ‘19) and one driver championship (2015)

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five and 0 poles

Finished 29 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 17 th at Texas Motor Speedway

at Texas Motor Speedway Finished 18 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished fifth at virtual Richmond Raceway

Bobby Labonte – iRacing #19

Current Series/Occupation: 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 46 starts, 1 win, 6 top fives, 13 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series debut at Talladega in 1993

First Cup Series track win came in 1998 for Joe Gibbs Racing

First Xfinity Series track win came in 2007

Labonte was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He joins his brother, Terry, with the prestigious honor

He won the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Labonte has 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series and one Gander Trucks win

He is one of 27 drivers to have a win in all three of NASCAR’s national series

Overall iRacing Stats

79 starts, 7 wins, 31 top fives, 5 poles

Finished 18 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 13 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 13 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 14th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Erik Jones – iRacing #20

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts – best finish of eighth in 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts – best finish of fifth in 2017

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts – best finish of fourth in 2015

Highlights:

Got his first Cup Series start at Talladega in 2017

Made his national series track debut in the Gander Trucks in 2014 and finished sixth

Made his Xfinity Series track debut in 2015

Won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway in July of 2018

2017 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - becoming the first driver to earn the award in all three of NASCAR’s national series

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2015 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion and Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 10 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 21 st at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 31 st at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished seventh at virtual Richmond Raceway

Matt DiBenedetto – iRacing #21

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 10 starts – best finish of 18th in 2015 and 2017

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start – finished 39th in 2014

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series debut at Talladega in 2015

Got first Xfinity Series start at the track in 2014

Notched his first career top-five finish in 2019 at Sonoma Raceway

Signed with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2020 season after racing for Leavine Family Racing in 2019

His two career-best finishes were runner-up in Bristol Motor Speedway in 2019 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020

His best finish in the Xfinity Series was in 2010 at Iowa Speedway, where he finished ninth

Overall iRacing Stats

314 starts, 77 wins, 205 top fives, 29 poles

Finished 11 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 15 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished fifth at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 27th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Joey Logano – iRacing #22

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 22 starts, 3 wins, 8 top fives, 10 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 2 wins, 7 top fives, 7 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – finished 26th in 2008

Highlights:

Made Cup Series debut at Talladega in 2009

Got first Cup Series track win in 2015 followed by another win in 2016 and 2018

First Xfinity Series start at the track was in 2009

First track win was in the Xfinity Series in 2012 followed by another win in 2015

Finished inside the top five in every start except one in the Xfinity Series

Made Gander Trucks debut at Talladega in 2008

Won his first Cup Series race at the track in 2014 and won again in 2017

Won both pole awards at the track in 2015 in the Cup Series

Made his Xfinity Series track debut in 2008 and started from the pole

Best finish of second in the Xfinity Series at Richmond in 2015

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup pole on March 19, 2010, at Bristol

Won 2009 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year, the youngest-ever winner of the award

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup race on June 28, 2009, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on June 14, 2008, at Kentucky

Overall iRacing Stats

14 starts, 2 wins, 3 top fives and 4 poles

Finished 15 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 17 th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway Finished 25th at virtual Richmond Raceway

William Byron – iRacing #24

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts – best finish of 20th in 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start – finished 36th in 2017

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start – finished 10th in 2016

Highlights:

Made Cup Series track debut in 2018 for Hendrick Motorsports

Made national series track debut in 2016 in the Gander Trucks

Earned first career Playoff berth in 2019, finishing a career-high 11th in final standings

Won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award; becoming just the second driver all-time to win Rookie of the Year honors in all three NASCAR national series; joining Erik Jones

Won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Won the 2016 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner championship for Kyle Busch Motorsports and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award, setting a series rookie record with seven victories

Won the 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

1,470 starts, 294 wins, 700 top fives and 251 poles

Finished 34 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished seventh at virtual Texas and started from the pole

Won the race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and started from the pole

Won the race at virtual Richmond Raceway and became the first driver to win back-to-back races in the iRacing series

Jeff Gordon – iRacing #24

Current Series/Occupation: 2019 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee; FOX Sports NASCAR analyst

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 46 starts, 6 wins, 16 top fives, 20 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won his first Cup Series race at Talladega in the fall of 1996. Also won in spring of 2000, spring of 2004, spring of 2005, and swept the races in 2007.

Made his national series debut at Talladega in the Xfinity Series in 1992.

Four-time NASCAR Cup Series champion (1995, 1997-1998, 2001).

Three-time Daytona 500 winner (1997, ’99, 2005).

Five-time Brickyard 400 winner (1994, ’98, 2001, ’04, ’14).

Third on all-time NASCAR Cup Series win list with 92.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Making his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Tyler Reddick – iRacing #31

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 1 pole

Highlights:

Won first race at the track in 2019 in the Xfinity Series

Made national series track debut in 2014 and started from the pole

Back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2018-2019), and first driver to do it with two different organizations (JR Motorsports 2018, Richard Childress Racing 2019).

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year; just third driver in series history to win the title in his rookie season joining Chase Elliott (2014) and William Byron (2017).

In 2017, captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, at Kentucky, while running a partial schedule.

In 2015, he competed full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, winning his first race and finishing runner-up in the championship standings.

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 28 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished eighth at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 12th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Corey LaJoie – iRacing #32

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 32 GoFas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts – best finish of seventh in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made Cup Series track debut in 2017

Best finish of seventh came last season for GoFas Racing

In 2019, LaJoie posted career-bests in starting position (16th, Kansas), finishing position (sixth, Daytona) and final points position (29th in points).

In 2014, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at New Hampshire Motorsports Speedway.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Making his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Michael McDowell – iRacing #34

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 18 starts – best finish of fifth in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts – best finish of 15th in 2009

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made Cup Series debut at Talladega in 2008

Got best track finish of fifth in 2019 in the Cup Series

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2009 and finished15th

McDowell is entering his 13th season in the NASCAR Cup Series

Finished a career-best 26th in the 2017 and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings

Earned his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2016 at Road America

Overall iRacing Stats

103 starts, 25 wins, 45 top fives and 25 poles

Finished 23 rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway Finished 12 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 10th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Ryan Preece – iRacing #37

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts – best finish of third in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start – finished 15th in 2016

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made Cup Series track debut in 2019 and finished third

Made national series debut in the Xfinity Series in 2016 and finished 15th

Finished runner-up in 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle in the NASCAR Cup Series

Won first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa in 2017

In 2013, he was the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

255 starts, 42 wins, 103 top fives and 15 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

Finished runner-up at Texas Motor Speedway

Finished sixth at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Finished 19th at virtual Richmond Raceway and won the pole award

John Hunter Nemechek – iRacing #38

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Has made starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway posting top-10 finishes in both series.

2020 is Nemechek’s first fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2018 at Kansas while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Won his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, driving for NEMCO Motorsports and has tallied six career wins in the series.

Overall iRacing Stats

292 starts, 29 wins, 98 top fives and 37 poles

Finished 30th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 8th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 2nd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 16th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Cole Custer – iRacing #41

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, finished 29th (2016)

Highlights:

Finished a career-best ninth at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Currently in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing.

In 2018, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Rick Ware Racing. He made three starts for the team posting a best finish of 25th at Las Vegas.

Has made 104 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts posting nine career wins.

In 2014, he became the youngest driver in NASCAR national series history to win a race at the age of 16 years, seven months, 28 days (NGROTS, New Hampshire).

In 2014, he became the youngest driver in NASCAR national series history to win a pole at the age of 16 years, four months, 22 days (NGROTS, Gateway).

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Attempting to make his Pro Invitational Series debut at virtual Talladega Superspeedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – iRacing #47

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 13 starts, 1 win (2017), 5 top fives, 8 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won the 2017 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway from the pole.

Captured first two NASCAR Cup Series wins in 2017 (Talladega-1, Daytona-2),

2013 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2011, 2012).

2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

67 starts, 6 wins, 26 top fives and 1 pole

Finished 21st at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 23rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 29th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Did not participate at Richmond Raceway.

Jimmie Johnson – iRacing #48

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 36 starts, 2 wins (2006, 2011), 7 top fives, 13 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, best finish of 28th (2001)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has won twice in the NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega Superspeedway (2006, 2011).

Tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most NASCAR Cup Series championships all-time with seven each.

First driver in series history to win five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series titles (2006-10).

Johnson ranks tied for sixth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list, with 83 wins.

Has the series record with 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff berths.

2009 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 31st at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 25th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 25th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 26th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Chad Finchum – iRacing #49

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 13 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, best finish of 36th (2019).

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2018 in the Xfinity Series.

In 2019, competed in his second full season for MBM finishing the year a career-best 26th in the standings.

Made NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2017 with Motorsports Business Management at Dover.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Making his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Garrett Smithley – iRacing #51

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made four starts at Talladega in the NASCAR Xfinity Series posting a top-10 finish.

Finished a career-best 18th in the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

Has a NASCAR national series career-best finish of fifth at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,229 starts, 146 wins, 537 top fives and 131 poles

Finished 5th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 3rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 9th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 16th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

JJ Yeley – iRacing #52

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 12 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, finished 36th (2011)

Highlights:

Has made starts at Talladega Superspeedway in all three NASCAR national series.

Best finish at Richmond is 10th in the fall of 2007 in the Cup Series.

Yeley has competed for various teams throughout the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

2003 United States Auto Club (USAC) Triple Crown (Silver Crown, sprint, midget) champion.

Won 2001 USAC sprint car championship, 2002 USAC Silver Crown championship.

In 1995 became youngest driver to win Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) feature.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Making his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Joey Gase – iRacing #53

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 5 starts, best finish of 18th (2018)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Finished a career-best fifth at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2015.

Made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Chicagoland Speedway in 2014 for GO FAS Racing.

In 1995 became youngest driver to win Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) feature.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Making his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at virtual Talladega Superspeedway

Timmy Hill – iRacing #66

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 66 Motorsports Business Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 3 starts, best finish of 36th (2018)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, best finish of 17th (2017)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Won the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Posted a career-best finish of sixth in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway.

Finished third in the 2020 Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona, his career-best NASCAR national series finish.

Owner of Hill Motorsports, fielding the No. 56 Chevrolet in the Gander Trucks.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,679 starts, 674 wins, 1,207 top fives, 456 poles

Finished 3rd at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Won the race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 3rd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 2nd at Richmond Raceway.

Parker Kligerman – iRacing #77

Current Series/Occupation: NBC Sports TV Analyst and part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts, best finish of 15th (2019)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 2 wins (2012, 2017), 3 top fives, 3 top 10s

Highlights:

Has won twice in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at Talladega Superspeedway (2012, 2017).

Has made 28 NASCAR Cup Series starts since 2012.

Finished a career-best ninth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings in 2013.

Finished a career-best fifth in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship points in 2012.

Overall iRacing Stats

418 starts, 57 wins, 190 top fives and 11 poles

Finished 13th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 12th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 7th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 3rd at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Alex Bowman – iRacing #88

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 9 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start, finished 13th (2013)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Finished runner-up at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2019.

Bowman captured his second career NASCAR Cup Series win earlier this season at Auto Club Speedway. His first came last year at Chicagoland Speedway.

Bowman filled in the No. 88 for 10 races in 2016 while Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined with concussion symptoms. He took over the ride fulltime in 2018 following Earnhardt’s retirement.

He was the 2011 NASCAR Menards Series East and the 2012 ARCA Menards Series rookie of the year.

Overall iRacing Stats

4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five and 0 poles

Finished 6th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 5th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 14th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 22nd at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Landon Cassill – iRacing #89

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 89 Shepherd Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 17 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Has posted top-10 finishes at Talladega Superspeedway in all three NASCAR national series.

In 2014, he scored a NASCAR Cup Series career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega.

In 2010, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan.

In 2008, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year award.

Overall iRacing Stats

46 starts, 4 wins, 27 top fives and 2 poles

Finished 12th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 4th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 20th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 4th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Christopher Bell – iRacing #95

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 96 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Has posted top-five finishes at Talladega Superspeedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Has posted a total of 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins.

Set the rookie single season Xfinity Series wins record with seven victories in 2018.

2017 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion

Has a total of seven career Gander Truck wins.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,030 starts, 237 wins, 556 top fives and 132 poles

Finished 27th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 34th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 12th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 24th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Daniel Suarez – iRacing #96

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Talladega Superspeedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, finished 15th (2014)

Highlights:

Has competed at Talladega Superspeedway in all three NASCAR national series posting top-five finishes in the Cup and Xfinity Series.

Competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018-2019; finished a career-best 17th in Cup points in ‘19.

Made Cup Series debut for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017, finished the season 20th in points

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion - the first Latin American, as well as the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate, to win a NASCAR national series title.

In 2016, he became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and Homestead-Miami.

2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the first Mexican driver to win the award.

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 27th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Finished 18th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

