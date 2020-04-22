Valvoline Returns to SCCA with Renewed Partnership and Team Valvoline ProAm 50

Valvoline Inc. and Sports Car Club of America have renewed an old friendship, with the global lubricants marketer and the 65,000-member enthusiasts club joining hands in a partnership for 2020.

As a portion of the renewed partnership, Valvoline is collecting its professional drivers for a chance to race against a select group of SCCA members during the Team Valvoline ProAm 50 this Saturday, April 25 on the iRacing version of Watkins Glen International as part of the Hoosier Racing Tire SCCA eSports Super Tour. Among the Team Valvoline members are Hendrick Motorsports drivers Chase Elliot and Alex Bowman, with other Valvoline pros to be determined.

A select group of SCCA members will be invited to participate in the race, using the Cadillac CTS.V that has been racing in the Touring group for SCCA Super Tour events. The invitations will be based on a variety of criteria, including participation, sportsmanship and success at the previous three rounds of the SCCA’s eMotorsports series.

The top finishing SCCA driver will receive a Valvoline care pack of lubricants for their real-life car, including motor oil, gear oil and coolant. Other finishers have a chance to win a Team Valvoline prize pack consisting of Valvoline hats, t-shirts and other swag.

The virtual race will be streamed live along with all the Hoosier SCCA eSports Super Tour races on Saturday.

In addition to the Team Valvoline ProAm 50, Valvoline returns as a monthly partner for SCCA’s Track Night in America driven by Tire Rack program. Valvoline will offer discount codes for $25 off a Track Night in America entry during their month.

Representatives from Valvoline will be on site throughout the SCCA’s 2020 season.

“Valvoline and the SCCA were nearly synonymous for many years, and now they’re back with us to have some fun with our members and provide value for Track Night in America,” Heyward Wagner, Senior Director, Marketing and Experiential Programs, said. “This is part of a focus on a true grassroots effort by Valvoline to engage the eager motorsports enthusiasts in the SCCA and that attend Track Night, and we’re happy to play matchmaker and get them together.”