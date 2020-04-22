Stewart-Haas eSports: eNASCAR Heat Pro League Homestead Advance (Race is TONIGHT at 8 p.m. EDT)

• The eNASCAR Heat Pro League is the first-ever console-based NASCAR eSports league and it races on NASCAR Heat 4, the latest game in the NASCAR Heat franchise.

• The eNASCAR Heat Pro League features a 14-race schedule comprised of virtual racetracks from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander Outdoors & RV Truck Series. The four-month schedule is divided into three, four-race segments, followed by a wild-card race before culminating with a championship race.

• Segment No. 1 consists of tonight’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Homestead, a Truck Series race April 29 at Watkins Glen International, an Xfinity Series race May 6 at Dover International Speedway and a Cup Series race May 13 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

• Segment No. 2 features a Truck Series race May 20 at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, a Cup Series race May 27 at Talladega Superspeedway, an Xfinity Series race June 3 at Iowa Speedway and a Cup Series race June 10 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

• Segment No. 3 involves a Truck Series race June 17 at Eldora Speedway, a Cup Series race June 24 at Auto Club Speedway, an Xfinity Series race July 1 at Road America and a Cup Series race July 8 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

• The wild-card race will be a Cup Series race July 15 at Daytona International Speedway with the championship race also being a Cup Series event on a TBD date at a TBD track.

• This is the second season of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League, and Stewart-Haas eSports enters 2020 as the reigning champion after winning last year’s inaugural title.

• Stewart-Haas eSports fields two drivers in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League – one for Xbox One and the other for PlayStation 4 (PS4). Matthew Selby, a.k.a. “Slick”, competes on the Xbox One platform, and Brandyn Gritton, a.k.a. “Hot Rod”, races on the PS4 version. Selby is new to the team in 2020 while Gritton returns for his second season.