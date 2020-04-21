Gibbs Gaming Introduces 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League Driver Lineup

Joe Gibbs Racing announced Josh Parker and Matt Heale as the team’s driver lineup for the 2020 eNASCAR Heat Pro League competing under the Gibbs Gaming banner.

Interstate Batteries and Rowdy Energy will be featured as primary sponsors of the Gibbs Gaming Camrys for the balance of the eNASCAR Heat Pro League schedule. Interstate Batteries – a mainstay at Joe Gibbs Racing since the team’s inception in 1992 – has been a vital part of the organization’s esports efforts for the past two seasons with branding on the team’s No. 18 Camrys in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League and the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. New to the Gibbs Gaming sponsor lineup in both series this year is Rowdy Energy – the specially-formulated energy drink line launched this spring by two-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Busch. Rowdy Energy will adorn the team’s No. 51 Camry.

“We’re excited to start Gibbs Gaming’s second season in the eNASCAR Heat Pro League with Josh and Matt,” said Joe Gibbs Racing Chief Digital Officer Bryan Cook. “They were at the top of our lists headed into the draft, so we feel fortunate to have secured them both.

“Esports continue to grow in importance and our partners are using this league to reach more people in engaging and impactful ways. Interstate Batteries, Rowdy Energy, and Toyota expect high performance – both on and off the track – and we can’t wait to put them in virtual victory lane this season.”

Parker will take the reins of the No. 18 Interstate Batteries Toyota Camry in the league’s PlayStation 4 series. The 29-year-old Cranston, Rhode Island native is no stranger to the eNASCAR Heat Pro League as he competed fulltime in the series’ inaugural season for Chip Ganassi Racing where he picked up a victory at Kansas Speedway. In addition to that experience, Parker’s sim racing career dates back more than 10 years as he is a regular competitor across multiple games and platforms.

“This is an incredible opportunity for me,” said Parker. “Growing up as a Bobby Labonte fan, I have always respected Joe Gibbs Racing and loved the iconic Interstate Batteries paint schemes over the years. Knowing that that is my car for the eNASCAR Heat Pro League is surreal. I can’t wait to get started and to work with Matt to put Gibbs Gaming in the running for the team championship this season.”

Heale, also a second-year eNASCAR Heat Pro League competitor, will pilot the No. 51 Rowdy Energy Toyota Camry in the Xbox One division. Last season, the 19-year-old Rochester, New York native won the league’s Xbox One race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway while driving for GoFas Racing. After picking up the game in late 2018, he began his rapid ascent up the rankings that ultimately led to his participation in the series’ first season.

“Joe Gibbs Racing is an amazing team,” said Heale. “Being selected to drive the Rowdy Energy Camry was a dream come true. Now, I am excited to get the season started and I am confident that we’ll be fast each and every week. The goal is to bring Gibbs Gaming a championship and I’m ready to do my part to make that happen.”

The eNASCAR Heat Pro League’s second season kicks off Wednesday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET on eNASCAR.com.

JGR PR