Top-15 finish for Ty Dillon and the Gecko at virtual Richmond

After a weekend off, Ty Dillon and the NASCAR Cup Series were back in action on Sunday. Dillon and the virtual Germain Racing crew unloaded the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE at virtual Richmond Raceway for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series' 150-lap race. The event was aired live on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

Even racecar drivers are being forced to improvise as America remains hunkered down in their homes. Dillon received significant buzz on social media, as well as on the FOX television broadcast, when he fully embraced the work from home concept and decorated the room in which his simulator rig rests with multiple GEICO hats, a large stuffed Gecko and two signs he printed in his home office that read: '15% or More' and '15 Min or Less'.

Dillon started from the 26th position when the green flag signaled the start of 112-miles of heated racing action. He sustained damage early and delivered his GEICO Camaro to pit road for damage repair. After being the recipient of two free pass awards when multiple crashes resulted in yellow flags, he was able to rejoin the lead lap and start recovering lost real estate.

Dillon carefully wheeled the No. 13 GEICO Camaro around the ¾-mile racetrack, narrowly avoiding peril on multiple occasions. For the first time in a Pro Invitational Series race,

drivers were afforded no damage resets, so Dillon's quick reflexes were of benefit as the laps clicked off and the race neared its end.

Late in the race, Jimmie Johnson made contact with the GEICO Camaro, but Dillon managed to gather his No. 13 machine and continue his trek through the field. When the checkered flag closed out an exciting afternoon of racing, Dillon collected a 15th place finish and continued his strong run in the Pro Invitational Series.

"Who would've thought that in the first race that I don't have a damage vehicle reset to use, I get my best iRacing finish?" Dillon mused. "Today's race at Richmond was definitely eventful though. Our GEICO Chevrolet got some damage early and when I came to pit road to have small repairs done, I lost a couple laps. Thankfully, I missed a handful of wrecks and was in position to receive two lucky dogs, which put me back on the lead lap just past halfway." He continued, "When I saw we were going to have a green-white-checkered finish, I pitted for fresh tires and ended up with a top-15. Overall, it was another solid day for our Germain Racing team and it's fun to do this as entertainment for our fans. I'm looking forward to Talladega and sporting the Gecko on my hood in GEICO's virtual race!"

The Germain Racing team and the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will now hit the high-banks of Talladega for GEICO's marquis event.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at virtual Talladega Superspeedway for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on Sunday, April 26th. The race will be televised live on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App beginning at 1 PM (ET).