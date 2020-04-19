William Byron takes the win at virtual Richmond Raceway

William Byron adds to his impressive iRacing resume by winning the Toyota Owners 150 at virtual Richmond Raceway in his No. 24 AXALTA Chevrolet, his second-consecutive victory in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

Coming from the third starting spot, Bryon took the lead on lap 60 to bring home the checkered in the 150-lap simulation race at the .75-mile “D”-Shaped oval. “I was really, really concerned that we were going to have too old of tires there on that restart, but we were able to get good exits off the corner and just have a pretty decent restart and get the win,” says Byron. Leading a total of 96 laps for the win, Byron has led the most laps of all drivers in the four eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series races with a total of 320 laps.

The victory brings Byron’s career iRacing stats to an impressive 319 wins. “I wasn’t in a racing family growing up, so this was really my avenue to cut my teeth. Obviously, a much different way than most guys grew up. But I feel like in my generation, it’s pretty normal. I’ve very thankful for what its done for me,” says Byron. “Now, driving the No. 24 car in real life for Hendrick Motorsports is a dream. It’s incredible. I was really just the kid on here that was excited to see a NASCAR face on a channel when I was racing against them. So, now to be racing in real life and everything kind of come full-circle during this tough time is neat, too.”

Byron’s back-to-back triumph led four of the top-ten finishers for Team Chevy. Landon Cassill finished fourth in his No. 89 Blue-Emu Chevrolet, Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished eighth in his No. 8 TMC Transportation Chevrolet, and Bubba Wallace finished ninth in his No. 43 Sunoco Racing Chevrolet.

Timmy Hill (Toyota) was second, Parker Kligerman (Toyota) was third, and Kyle Busch (Toyota) rounded out the top-five finishers of the race.

Live coverage of the remaining eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series season can be found on FOX, FS1, and the FOX Sports app.