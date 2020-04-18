eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Coverage Resources and News & Notes - Virtual Richmond Raceway

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Next Race: Toyota Owners 150

The Place: Virtual Richmond Raceway

The Date: Sunday, April 19

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (where available and subject to change), FS1 and FOX Sports App

Distance: 150 Laps

Saturday Night Thunder

The Place: Virtual Richmond Raceway

The Date: Saturday, April 4

The Time: 8 p.m. ET

Online: enascar.com/live

Distance: Four heat races – 10 Laps; Last Chance Qualifier – 16 Laps; Main Event – 125 Laps

Going green at virtual Richmond!

While NASCAR’s on-track activity has been postponed through the weekend of May 3rd to align with CDC guidance, drivers and fans are turning to the virtual world to see some of the best racing competition around.

NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports teamed up to deliver the first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series event, the Dixie Vodka 150, at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway after all national pro sports were put on hold due to the pandemic a few weeks ago. FOX Sports later committed to covering the remainder of the season, which began Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET from virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Two weeks ago, the series went to battle at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, where ultimately William Byron took the checkered flag.

After a brief break last weekend in observance of the Easter holiday, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is back in action this Sunday at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Entitled FOX NASCAR iRacing, the races will be simulcast on the FOX broadcast network where available, FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Races will also be available in Canada through FOX Sports Racing.

The most recent race of the series, the 150-lap virtual race event at Bristol Motor Speedway, was full of excitement. Veteran iRacer Byron won the pole award and led a majority of the race en route to his 293rd iRacing win.

John Hunter Nemechek finished second to Byron, Timmy Hill, the Texas race winner, finished third, Denny Hamlin finished fourth and Matt DiBenedetto rounded out the top five.

The series inaugural event on March 22, won by three-time Daytona 500 winner Hamlin, drew 903,000 viewers on FS1. The second series race at Texas Motor Speedway, won by Hill, drew 1.3 million viewers.

Bristol’s virtual race drew 1.179 million viewers and got a 0.81 rating.

Sunday’s Toyota Owners 150 at Richmond Raceway (1 p.m. ET on FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App) will once again feature FOX NASCAR broadcasters Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds calling the action, as well as Clint Bowyer serving as the in-race analyst.

Saturday Night Thunder at Richmond Raceway

Two weeks ago marked the introduction of a new iRacing event, Saturday Night Thunder, that used ARCA cars. This weekend’s race at virtual Richmond will use NASCAR Xfinity Series cars including the Supra, Mustang and Camaro.

The Saturday Night Thunder entry list includes drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and NASCAR Whelen Euro Series.

The format will be similar to short-track events and will feature multiple heat races and one main event. The event will be live streamed at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 18, on enascar.com/live, and on NASCAR’s YouTube channel.

The format will be as follows (all times ET):

7 p.m.: One-hour practice session

8 p.m.: Stream starts on eNASCAR.com/NASCAR YouTube Channel

8:05 p.m.: Two-lap single-car qualifying session. This will set the starting grid for the heats.

8:08 p.m.:

Heat 1 starts. All heats will be 10 laps with no cautions and one reset. There will be four heats and six cars will advance from each heat.

Heats will immediately be followed by one Last Chance Qualifier. This will be 15 laps with no cautions. Top two drivers will advance to main event.

Heats will set the starting grid for main race with a field of 26 cars.

Main event will be 150 laps with manual cautions and one reset. There will also be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish.

Sunday’s run of show and race format

Sunday’s Toyota Owners 150 will be preceded by a Richmond Qualifier race of 13 drivers who are not locked in, giving them a chance to race their way into the main event. A two-lap qualifying session will set the grid for the qualifying race. The qualifier race will be 25 laps with no cautions or resets. The top two finishers will transfer to the main event and then two additional provisionals will be chosen by FOX.

The main race will be a total of 150 laps with double-file restarts and lapped cars will go to the rear. There will be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish, if necessary. The locked entry list consists of a tentative 26-car lineup with the format being the default iRacing Richmond setup. But, after Sunday morning’s qualifier race, the main event with feature 30 cars.

Drivers will be allowed one reset this week at virtual Richmond Raceway. If a car is damaged, drivers must drive back to their pit stall and come to a complete stop. This will automatically apply the fast repair and give the driver a new car.

The below times are approximate and subject to change:

10 a.m. – Practice session goes live

10:30 a.m. – Two-lap qualifying session begins to set grid for Richmond Qualifier (Three minutes)

10:33 a.m. – 25-lap Richmond Qualifier race (Four drivers will advance to 1 p.m. main event)

12:50 p.m. – Qualifying (Three minutes, two laps)

1:00 p.m. – FOX, FS1, FOX Sports App broadcast begins

1:13 p.m. – Green flag (150 laps)

Statistical Notes

A wide range of drivers with various experience both at Richmond Raceway and in iRacing will be contending in this Sunday’s Toyota Owners 150 in the fourth race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (1 p.m. ET on FOX – where available and subject to change, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Below is a list of anticipated participants (listed numerically), their statistics, and career highlights, for the fourth race of the series. Please note, the participant list is subject to change.

Note on iRacing stats below:

The stats are cumulative lifetime stats for each driver in public oval events in stock car disciplines (ranging from top-level Cup cars to Legends) on iRacing. It doesn’t include stats from private leagues. Statistics for drivers who have starts in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series include those races run.

Entry lists (lists are subject to change and will be updated on NASCARMedia.com):

Invited Drivers:

#1 Kurt Busch

#2 Brad Keselowski

#3 Austin Dillon

#4 Kevin Harvick

#6 Ross Chastain

#9 Chase Elliott

#11 Denny Hamlin

#12 Ryan Blaney

#13 Ty Dillon

#14 Clint Bowyer

#17 Chris Buescher

#18 Kyle Busch

#20 Erik Jones

#21 Matt DiBennedetto

#22 Joey Logano

#24 William Byron

#31 Tyler Reddick

#37 Ryan Preece

#38 John Hunter Nemechek

#43 Bubba Wallace

#48 Jimmie Johnson

#51 Garrett Smithley

#66 Timmy Hill

#77 Parker Kligerman

#88 Alex Bowman

#95 Christopher Bell

Qualifying Race Entries:

#00 Quin Houff

#8 Dale Earnhardt Jr

#15 Brennan Poole

#19 Bobby Labonte

#32 Corey LaJoie

#34 Michael McDowell

#41 Cole Custer

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

#49 Chad Finchum

#52 JJ Yeley

#53 Joey Gase

#89 Landon Cassill

#96 Daniel Suarez

Invited Drivers (Listed in numerical order):

Kurt Busch – iRacing #1

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 38 starts, 2 wins, 7 top fives, 15 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Won his first Richmond Cup Series race in the fall of 2005 and his second in the spring of 2015.

His two Xfinity Series starts (and one win) at Richmond came while racing for his brother Kyle’s team in 2012.

Started from the pole and finished third in his lone Gander Trucks start at Richmond in 2000, which was also his national series track debut.

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion; winner of the inaugural NASCAR Playoffs

Has driven for many of NASCAR’s most iconic teams such as Roush-Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas

Racing, and now Chip Ganassi Racing

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series

2000 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year and championship runner-up

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 35 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 10 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 19that virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Brad Keselowski – iRacing #2

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 2 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 21 starts, 1 win, 5 top fives, 11 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 17 starts, 4 wins, 9 top fives, 10 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2005 in the Gander Trucks.

Won his first Xfinity Series race at Richmond in the spring of 2009, swept the 2013 race and won most recent in 2017.

His Cup Series win came from the pole in the fall of 2014.

Has 30 wins to his name with 116 top fives, 188 top 10s and 17 pole awards in the Cup Series

His first Cup Series win came in his second Cup Series season at Talladega Superspeedway in 2009

Won the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series Championship for Team Penske

Won the 2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship and won the Most Popular Driver Award three years in a row (2008-2010)

Made his national series debut in the Gander Trucks in 2004

Overall iRacing Stats

33 starts, 7 wins, 19 top fives, 3 poles

Finished 25 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Placed 24th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Austin Dillon – iRacing #3

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 12 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 7 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in Richmond in the Xfinity Series in 2008

Had a best track finish of fourth in the Xfinity Series at Richmond (spring, 2017)

Got his first Cup Series win in 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Won the 2018 Daytona 500

Won the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award n 2012

Is the 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion as well as the Most Popular Driver

Won rookie of the year honors in Gander Trucks in 2010

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 27 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 29 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 15that virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Kevin Harvick – iRacing #4

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford



NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 38 starts, 3 wins, 15 top fives, 25 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 27 starts, 7 wins, 18 top fives, 21 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 1998 in the Gander Trucks

Won his first Cup Series race at Richmond in the fall of 2006.

Won his first Xfinity Series race at Richmond in 2003, then won three straight from the fall of 2005 and through the 2006 season. His most recent Xfinity Series win came in the spring of 2014.

2014 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and 2007 Daytona 500 winner

Has qualified for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship 4 five-times in the last six seasons.

Has made 13 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff appearances, tied for second-most all-time

2001 and 2006 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion

2007, 2009 and 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion owner with wife DeLana Harvick

2001 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year

1998 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West champion

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Is making his eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series debut this weekend at virtual Richmond Raceway

Ross Chastain – iRacing #6

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 9 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His best finish at Richmond was runner-up in the Xfinity Series in the fall of 2018.

Chastain made his NASCAR national series track debut at Richmond in the Gander Trucks in 2015.

This year, he has filled in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series for three races

In 2019, he completed 19 races in the Xfinity Series and posted a win at Daytona with Kaulig Racing

In 2018, he made the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and won his first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway racing for Chip Ganassi Racing

In 2011, he made his NASCAR national series debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Lucas Oil Raceway

Overall iRacing Stats

540 starts, 67 wins, 196 top fives and 64 poles

Finished 14 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 22 nd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 16th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Chase Elliott – iRacing #9

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 9 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 1 win, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2014 in the Xfinity Series.

His best Cup Series finish at Richmond came in the spring of 2018, finishing second. He won the Xfinity Series race in the fall of 2015 and had a pair of second-place finishes in his first two Xfinity races.

Got his first Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International in 2018, then went on to win two more times that season (Dover-2, Kanas-2)

Won three races in 2019 including the Charlotte Road Course

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for the last two years (2018, 2019)

Won the Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award in 2016

Won Gander Trucks Most Popular Driver Award in 2015

2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and won rookie of the year and most popular driver in the same year

Overall iRacing Stats

258 starts, 36 wins, 107 top fives, 31 poles

Finished 24 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 20 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 30that virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Denny Hamlin – iRacing #11

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 27 starts, 3 wins, 13 top fives, 17 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 14 starts, 3 wins, 6 top fives, 10 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Won the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Made his national series track debut in 2004 in the Gander Trucks and finished 16 th .

. His first Cup Series win at Richmond came in the fall of 2009. He also won in the fall of 2010 and the fall of 2016.

Won his first Xfinity Series race at Richmond in the spring of 2008 and his most recent race in the spring of 2015. His other win was in the spring of 2011.

Won Cup Series Rookie of the Year Award in 2006

Has 38 Cup Series wins to his name and the first came in 2006 at Pocono Raceway

He has 162 top fives, 261 top 10s and 33 poles in the Cup Series

2019 was a career-best season for him, winning six races and making it to the Championship 4

Won the Daytona 500 three times (2016, 2019, 2020)

Is already in the Playoffs this season with his season-opening win at Daytona

Overall iRacing Stats

166 starts, 31 wins, 76 top fives, 31 poles

Won the first race at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway with a last-lap pass on Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Finished 24 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 4that virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Ryan Blaney – iRacing #12

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series debut at Richmond in the Xfinity Series in 2012, finishing 7 th .

. His best finish at Richmond was in the Xfinity Series – fourth in the fall of 2014.

Has won a race and earned a Cup Series Playoff berth in each season from 2017-19 and has three total wins in the Cup Series.

Finished runner-up in 2014 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standings, won most popular driver in the series

Won 2013 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 27 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 28that virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Ty Dillon – iRacing #13

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 7 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2012 in the Xfinity Series

Has a best finish of second at Richmond in the Xfinity Series in the spring of 2016.

In 2019, got his best Cup Series finish at the spring Daytona race in fourth place

Made his Cup Series debut in 2014 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Won Most Popular Driver Award for Gander Trucks in 2013

In 2012, Dillon won Rookie-of-the-Year honors for the Gander Trucks

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 19 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 16 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 25that virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Clint Bowyer – iRacing #14

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 2 wins, 5 top fives, 16 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 11 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives, 6 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His two Cup Series wins came in the spring of 2008 and in the fall of 2012.

Bowyer won the Xfinity Series race in the spring of 2007 at Richmond.

Bowyer made his NASCAR national series track debut at Richmond in the Xfinity Series in 2005.

In 2019, Bowyer qualified for the Playoffs on points and finished ninth in the series standing

Bowyer was the runner-up for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship

He won the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series. (10 NASCAR Cup Series, eight NASCAR Xfinity Series, 14 Gander Trucks wins)

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 16 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 11 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 11that virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Chris Buescher – iRacing #17

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts – best finish of 17th in 2017

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Got his best track finish in the Xfinity Series in 2014, finishing seventh

Made his Cup Series debut at the track in 2016 and finished 34 th

Buescher joined Roush-Fenway Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season

In 2016, he won first NASCAR Cup Series race (Pocono-2) in his rookie season; first driver since Joey Logano (2009) to accomplish the feat

One of three drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history to make the Playoffs in their rookie season, joining Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2015

Was the 2012 ARCA Menards Series champion

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 28 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 18 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 23rd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Kyle Busch – iRacing #18

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 29 starts, 6 wins, 18 top fives, 22 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 22 starts, 6 wins, 16 top fives, 19 top 10s, 6 poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Made Cup Series debut at the track in 2005 and finished fourth

Got his first Cup Series win a the track in 2009 for Joe Gibbs Racing

Won at Richmond in his first career start in the Xfinity Series in 2004 from the pole

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, also won championship in 2015. One of two (Jimmie Johnson) active drivers with multiple Cup championships

Has made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs the last five consecutive seasons

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2009

In 2010, set all-time single-season record with 24 victories across NASCAR’s three national series

Currently has most all-time NASCAR national series wins with 208 (56 Cup, 96 Xfinity, 57 Gander Trucks)

Record seven-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner champion (2010, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17 and ‘19) and one driver championship (2015)

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 29 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 17 th at Texas Motor Speedway

at Texas Motor Speedway Finished 18th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Erik Jones – iRacing #20

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts – best finish of sixth in 2017

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series track debut in 2017 for Barney Visser

In 2015, made his first track start in the Xfinity Series and finished fourth

Won his first pole award at the track in 2016 in the Xfinity Series

Won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway in July of 2018

2017 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - becoming the first driver to earn the award in all three of NASCAR’s national series

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2015 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion and Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 10 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 21 st at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 31st at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Matt DiBenedetto – iRacing #21

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 10 starts – best finish of 14th in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts – best finish of 26th in 2014

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series debut at Richmond in 2015

His best finish at the track came last season at the second Richmond race finishing 14 th

Made his first start at the track in the Xfinity Series in 2013

Notched his first career top-five finish in 2019 at Sonoma Raceway

Signed with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2020 season after racing for Leavine Family Racing in 2019

His two career-best finishes were runner-up in Bristol Motor Speedway in 2019 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020

His best finish in the Xfinity Series was in 2010 at Iowa Speedway, where he finished ninth

Overall iRacing Stats

313 starts, 77 wins, 205 top fives, 29 poles

Finished 11 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 15 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished fifth at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Joey Logano – iRacing #22

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 22 starts, 2 wins, 9 top fives, 12 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 5 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made Cup Series debut at Richmond in 2009

Won his first Cup Series race at the track in 2014 and won again in 2017

Won both pole awards at the track in 2015 in the Cup Series

Made his Xfinity Series track debut in 2008 and started from the pole

Best finish of second in the Xfinity Series at Richmond in 2015

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup pole on March 19, 2010, at Bristol

Won 2009 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year, the youngest-ever winner of the award

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Cup race on June 28, 2009, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Became youngest driver to win a NASCAR Xfinity Series race on June 14, 2008, at Kentucky

Overall iRacing Stats

13 starts, 2 wins, 3 top fives and 4 poles

Finished 15 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 17th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

William Byron – iRacing #24

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts – best finish of 12th in 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts – best finish of seventh in 2017

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won the Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Made Cup Series track debut in 2018 and finished 12th

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2017 – finished seventh at the second Richmond race that year

Earned first career Playoff berth in 2019, finishing a career-high 11th in final standings

Won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award; becoming just the second driver all-time to win Rookie of the Year honors in all three NASCAR national series; joining Erik Jones

Won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Won the 2016 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner championship for Kyle Busch Motorsports and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award, setting a series rookie record with seven victories

Won the 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

1,469 starts, 293 wins, 699 top fives and 251 poles

Finished 34 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished seventh at virtual Texas and started from the pole

Won the race at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway and started from the pole

Tyler Reddick – iRacing #31

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made Xfinity Series debut at the track in 2017

Best finish of fourth at Richmond in 2019

Back-to-back NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2018-2019), and first driver to do it with two different organizations (JR Motorsports 2018, Richard Childress Racing 2019).

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year; just third driver in series history to win the title in his rookie season joining Chase Elliott (2014) and William Byron (2017).

In 2017, captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, at Kentucky, while running a partial schedule.

In 2015, he competed full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, winning his first race and finishing runner-up in the championship standings.

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 28 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished eighth at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Ryan Preece – iRacing #37

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts – best finish of 20th in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts – best finish of 18th in 2018

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series track debut last season for JTG Daugherty Racing

His Xfinity Series track debut was in 2016, finishing 23 rd

Finished runner-up in 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle in the NASCAR Cup Series

Won first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa in 2017

In 2013, he was the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

254 starts, 42 wins, 103 top fives and 14 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

Finished runner-up at Texas Motor Speedway

Finished sixth at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

John Hunter Nemechek – iRacing #38

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made three starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway posting one top-10 finish (seventh).

2020 is Nemechek’s first fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2018 at Kansas while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Won his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, driving for NEMCO Motorsports and has tallied six career wins in the series.

Overall iRacing Stats

291 starts, 29 wins, 98 top fives and 37 poles

Finished 30th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 8th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 2nd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Bubba Wallace – iRacing #43

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, best finish of 12th (2019)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has posted two top-10 finishes in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway.

In 2018, Wallace finished in second in the Daytona 500 - the highest finish by a NASCAR Cup Series rookie to date. It was also the best finish by an African-American driver in the Great American Race.

Made NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs in 2016, finishing 11th in the driver standings.

Won his first NASCAR national series race in the Gander Trucks at Martinsville in 2013 and became the first African-American to win a NASCAR national touring series event since 1963.

Has six career wins in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoor Truck Series.

Overall iRacing Stats

108 starts, 29 wins, 43 top fives and 32 poles

Finished 7th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 25th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 32nd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Jimmie Johnson – iRacing #48

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 36 starts, 2 wins (2010, 2017), 12 top fives, 21 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has won three times in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond Raceway (2007 sweep and Fall 2008).

Tied with NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt for the most NASCAR Cup Series championships all-time with seven each.

First driver in series history to win five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series titles (2006-10).

Johnson ranks tied for sixth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list, with 83 wins.

Has the series record with 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff berths.

2009 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 31st at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 25th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 25th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Garrett Smithley – iRacing #51

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, best finish of 19th (2019)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made eight starts at Richmond in the NASCAR Xfinity Series posting a best finish of 19th in 2019.

Finished a career-best 18th in the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

Has a NASCAR national series career-best finish of fifth at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,228 starts, 146 wins, 537 top fives and 131 poles

Finished 5th at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 3rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 9th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Timmy Hill – iRacing #66

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 3 starts, best finish of 34th (twice: 2013, 2017)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 12 starts, best finish of 17th (2011)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Has posted a career-best finish of 17th in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway.

Finished third in the 2020 Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona, his career-best NASCAR national series finish.

Made his NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2012 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Owner of Hill Motorsports, fielding the No. 56 Chevrolet in the Gander Trucks.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,678 starts, 674 wins, 1,206 top fives, 456 poles

Finished 3rd at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Won the race at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 3rd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Parker Kligerman – iRacing #77

Current Series/Occupation: NBC Sports TV Analyst and part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, best finish of 11th (2013)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made three starts at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series posting a best finish of 11th in 2013.

Has made 28 NASCAR Cup Series starts since 2012.

Finished a career-best ninth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship standings in 2013.

Has posted a pair of wins in the Gander Trucks, both at Talladega (2012, 2017).

Finished a career-best fifth in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship points in 2012.

Overall iRacing Stats

417 starts, 57 wins, 189 top fives and 11 poles

Finished 13th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 12th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 7th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Alex Bowman – iRacing #88

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts, best finish of 12th (2018)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has finished in the top-10 at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Bowman captured his second career NASCAR Cup Series win earlier this season at Auto Club Speedway. His first came last year at Chicagoland Speedway.

Bowman filled in the No. 88 for 10 races in 2016 while Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined with concussion symptoms. He took over the ride fulltime in 2018 following Earnhardt’s retirement.

He was the 2011 NASCAR Menards Series East and the 2012 ARCA Menards Series rookie of the year.

Overall iRacing Stats

3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five and 0 poles

Finished 6th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 5th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 14th at virtual Richmond Raceway.

Christopher Bell – iRacing #95

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 96 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 3 wins (2018 sweep, 2019), 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made five starts at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and won three of them (2018 sweep, 2019).

He won the 2019 Xfinity Spring race at Bristol.

Has posted a total of 16 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins.

Set the rookie single season Xfinity Series wins record with seven victories in 2018.

2017 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion

Has a total of seven Gander Truck wins.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,029 starts, 237 wins, 556 top fives and 132 poles

Finished 27th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 34th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 12th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Qualifying Race Entries (Listed in numerical order)

Quin Houff – iRacing #00

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 00 StarComm Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2017 in the Xfinity Series

Made NASCAR Cup Series debut in 2019 at Phoenix Raceway for Spire Motorsports

Competed part-time in 2019 in the NASCAR Cup Series making 17 starts for Spire Motorsports (13) and Premium Motorsports (4).

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Attempting to make his Pro Invitational Series debut at virtual Richmond Raceway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – iRacing #8

Current Series/Occupation: Retired NASCAR Cup Series Driver, NBC Sports Analyst

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 36 starts, 3 wins, 10 top fives, 14 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 4 wins, 6 top fives, 7 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 1998 in the Xfinity Series – finishing second.

He won his first Bristol Cup Series race in just his second series start at the track – spring of 2000.

Won his first Xfinity Series race at Richmond in the fall of 1998 and then won three straight Xfinity Series races he entered (fall, 1999; fall 2002; spring 2016)

Made his debut as an NBC broadcaster in 2018

Retired from full-time racing at the end of 2017

His first NASCAR national series win was in 1998 at Texas Motor Speedway for the Gander Trucks

In 2000, he got his first Cup Series win, also at Texas Motor Speedway in his first full season in the series

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for 15 straight years (2003-2017)

Won the 1998 and 1999 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

In 1999, won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award

Team owner of Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, collecting 47 wins since 2005

Overall iRacing Stats

417 starts, 194 wins, 334 top fives, 188 poles

Finished runner-up at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Finished 6 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 22nd at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Brennan Poole – iRacing #15

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2015 in the Xfinity Series

In 2016, made inaugural NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, finishing career-best eighth in points.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Attempting to make his Pro Invitational Series debut at virtual Richmond Raceway

Bobby Labonte – iRacing #19

Current Series/Occupation: 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 41 starts, 0 wins, 4 top fives, 10 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 13 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 8 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Best finish of second in the Cup Series at Richmond in the fall of 1999 and spring of 2003

Made his national series track debut in 1990 in the Xfinity Series – finishing third.

Labonte was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He joins his brother, Terry, with the prestigious honor

He won the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Labonte has 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series and one Gander Trucks win

He is one of 27 drivers to have a win in all three of NASCAR’s national series

Overall iRacing Stats

78 starts, 7 wins, 31 top fives, 5 poles

Finished 18 th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway Finished 13 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 13th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

Corey LaJoie – iRacing #32

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 32 GoFas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2017 in the NASCAR Cup Series.

In 2019, LaJoie posted career-bests in starting position (16th, Kansas), finishing position (sixth, Daytona) and final points position (29th in points).

In 2014, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at New Hampshire Motorsports Speedway.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Attempting to make his Pro Invitational Series debut at virtual Richmond Raceway

Michael McDowell – iRacing #34

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 18 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2009 in the Xfinity Series and finished eighth

McDowell is entering his 13th season in the NASCAR Cup Series

Finished a career-best 26th in the 2017 and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings

Earned his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2016 at Road America

Overall iRacing Stats

103 starts, 25 wins, 45 top fives and 25 poles

Finished 23 rd at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway

at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway Finished 12 th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway

at virtual Texas Motor Speedway Finished 10th at virtual Richmond Raceway

Cole Custer – iRacing #41

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 1 start, he started 10th but finished 26th

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 7 starts, 1 win (2019), 2 top fives, 4 top 10s, one pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2019.

Currently in his rookie season in the NASCAR Cup Series with Stewart-Haas Racing.

In 2018, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut for Rick Ware Racing. He made three starts for the team posting a best finish of 25th at Las Vegas.

Has made 104 NASCAR Xfinity Series starts posting nine career wins.

In 2014, he became the youngest driver in NASCAR national series history to win a race at the age of 16 years, seven months, 28 days (NGROTS, New Hampshire).

In 2014, he became the youngest driver in NASCAR national series history to win a pole at the age of 16 years, four months, 22 days (NGROTS, Gateway).

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Attempting to make his Pro Invitational Series debut at virtual Richmond Raceway

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – iRacing #47

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 14 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, one pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has finished in the top-five in the NASCAR Cup Series at Richmond (fourth in 2017).

Captured first two NASCAR Cup Series wins in 2017 (Talladega-1, Daytona-2),

2013 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2011, 2012).

2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

67 starts, 6 wins, 26 top fives and 1 pole

Finished 21st at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Finished 23rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 29th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Chad Finchum – iRacing #49

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 13 Motorsports Business Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2018 in the Xfinity Series.

In 2019, competed in his second full season for MBM finishing the year a career-best 26th in the standings.

Made NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2017 with Motorsports Business Management at Dover.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Attempting to make his Pro Invitational Series debut at virtual Richmond Raceway

JJ Yeley – iRacing #52

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 13 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 23 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2004 in the Xfinity Series.

Best finish at Richmond is 10 th in the fall of 2007 in the Cup Series.

in the fall of 2007 in the Cup Series. Yeley has competed for various teams throughout the NASCAR Cup Series and Xfinity Series.

2003 United States Auto Club (USAC) Triple Crown (Silver Crown, sprint, midget) champion.

Won 2001 USAC sprint car championship, 2002 USAC Silver Crown championship.

In 1995 became youngest driver to win Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) feature.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Attempting to make his Pro Invitational Series debut at virtual Richmond Raceway

Joey Gase – iRacing #53

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 14 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2013 in the Xfinity Series.

Made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Chicagoland Speedway in 2014 for GoFas Racing.

In 1995 became youngest driver to win Sprint Car Racing Association (SCRA) feature.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Attempting to make his Pro Invitational Series debut at virtual Richmond Raceway

Landon Cassill – iRacing #89

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 89 Shepherd Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 19 starts, best finish of 19th (2012)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 11 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has made starts at Richmond Raceway in the NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Xfinity Series; scoring a top-10 finish in the Xfinity Series in 2015.

In 2014, he scored a NASCAR Cup Series career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega.

In 2010, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan.

In 2008, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year award.

Overall iRacing Stats

45 starts, 4 wins, 26 top fives and 2 poles

Finished 12th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Finished 4th at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 20th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

Daniel Suarez – iRacing #96

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Richmond Raceway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Has posted top-10 finishes in both the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Richmond Raceway.

Competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018-2019; finished a career-best 17th in Cup points in ‘19.

Made NASCAR Cup Series debut for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017, finished the season 20th in points

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion - the first Latin American, as well as the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate, to win a NASCAR national series title.

In 2016, he became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and Homestead-Miami.

2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the first Mexican driver to win the award.

Overall iRacing Stats

2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top five and 0 poles

Finished 33rd at virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

Finished 27th at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

