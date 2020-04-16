Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship Launches Sunday

Following an overwhelmingly popular Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli esports pilot program that launched in March, Trans Am has continued to develop the partnerships and platform to grow the initiative.

Those efforts will see Trans Am launch the next phase of its esports program with the Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship, an eight-race simulation championship that kicks off Sunday, April 18, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern on the virtual WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca.

Fans can stream the action by downloading the free Trans Am by Pirelli Racing app and via UMGGaming on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/umggaming. The live stream will also be available on the series Facebook (www.facebook.com/gotransam) and YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTransAmSeries).



Introducing the latest generation codebase from Torque Esports on the Assetto Corsa Ultimate Edition platform, the field of current Trans Am stars, legends and series newcomers will race identically prepared Corvette C7.r GTLM machines.

Significant real-world prizes are up for grabs, with the top finishers over the course of the eight-week Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship set to fight for a purse and prize package that is valued at more than $20,000.

“There are some exciting developments with respect to the Trans Am by Pirelli's fledgling esports competitions,” said Clagett. “Torque Esports -- the developer of Trans Am inaugural sim race – is committed to improving and expanding The Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship. We were given the opportunity to invite Trans Am drivers to participate in developing the next generation platform from Torque Esports. With real-world racing experience input, Torque Esports was able to develop a more realistic simulation experience for the drivers.”

Assetto Corsa is considered one of the top sim race platforms in the world, offering an enhanced driver and fan experience. The new platform for the Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship will give drivers the opportunity to engage with Trans Am’s rapidly growing fan base, customize their liveries, increase sponsor exposure and deliver a crisper viewing experience.

The esports championship will be scored identically to the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.

Live coverage begins Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Eastern with live commentary from Jonathan Green and Ben Cissell, starting with a swift 10-minute qualifying session followed by two 20-minute main events. For added excitement, the second round will feature an inverted field.

Ways to watch:

Trans Am by Pirelli Racing App download http://gotransam.com/livetiming/

UMGGaming on Twitch https://www.twitch.tv/umggaming.

Trans Am Series Facebook www.facebook.com/gotransam

Trans Am Series YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/TheTransAmSerie

Trans Am by Pirelli Esports Championship Schedule

April 19, 2020, 3 PM Eastern at WeatherTech Laguna Seca

April 26, 2020, 3 PM Eastern at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta

May 3, 2020, 3 PM Eastern at Lime Rock Park

May 10, 2020, 3 PM Eastern Track TBA

May 17, 2020, 3 PM Eastern Track TBA

May 24. 2020, 3 PM Eastern Track TBA

May 31, 2020, 3 PM Eastern Track TBA

June 7. 2020, 3 PM Eastern Track TBA