Stewart-Haas eSports Richmond Race Report

Details:
● Event: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series (Round 5 of 20)
● Date: Tuesday, April 14
● Location: Virtual Richmond Raceway (.75-mile oval)
● Distance: 200 laps (150 miles)
● Winner: Ryan Luza of Williams eSports
● Note: Race extended seven laps past its scheduled 200-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.
Stewart-Haas eSports Results:
● Dylan Duval (Started 26th, Finished 22nd / Running, completed 207 of 207 laps)
● Justin Bolton (Started 30th, Finished 29th / Running, completed 207 of 207 laps)
Notes:
● This was Duval’s fifth career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Richmond. (Best finish was sixth in 2016.)
● This was Bolton’s third career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Richmond. (Best finish was seventh in 2015.)
● There were 16 caution periods for a total of 77 laps.
● Ryan Luza won his third straight eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race by .692 of a second over Michael Conti.
Justin Bolton, driver of the No. 10 Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang:
“Had no grip for the first 20 laps of a run, but after that our Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang could start moving. Unfortunately, we lacked in qualifying and the whole race was short run after short run. Sometimes you’re the bug, and sometimes you’re the windshield. We’ll look into the areas we lacked and get better."
Dylan Duval, driver of the No. 41 Abruzzi Racewear U.S.A. Ford Mustang:
“Frustrating night, for sure. We had a really good Abruzzi Racewear U.S.A. Ford Mustang. It took about 20 laps to come in, but after that it was on rails. Got spun out early and managed to come through the field and get up into the top-15 before getting spun out again. Thankfully, we avoided the late-race crashes to come home with a 22nd-place finish. Not exactly what we were hoping for, since I think we had a good shot at a top-10, but it could’ve been worse. Looking forward to getting some of this bad luck behind us so we can start making up points.”
Next Up & Where to Watch:
The next event on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule is Tuesday, April 28 at the virtual Dover International Speedway. The race starts at 9 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…
TSC PR