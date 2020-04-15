Stewart-Haas eSports Richmond Race Report

● This was Duval’s fifth career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Richmond. (Best finish was sixth in 2016.)

● This was Bolton’s third career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Richmond. (Best finish was seventh in 2015.)

● There were 16 caution periods for a total of 77 laps.

● Ryan Luza won his third straight eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race by .692 of a second over Michael Conti.