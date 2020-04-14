Stewart-Haas eSports Richmond Advance Back-to-Back Short-Track Attack

• This is the second straight time the 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series competes on a short track. The series’ previous race took place March 31 at the .533-mile virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

• This is the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series’ 11th visit to the virtual Richmond Raceway. Its first race took place in 2010.

• Stewart-Haas eSports driver Justin Bolton has two career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series starts at Richmond with a best finish of seventh in 2015.

• Stewart-Haas eSports driver Dylan Duval has four career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series starts at Richmond with a best finish of sixth in 2016.

• Bolton comes into Richmond having scored a season-best result in the series’ last race at Bristol. He finished 10th to score his first top-10 of 2020, and it came in his first career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series start at Bristol.

• Dylan also had a good performance at Bristol, despite his 36th-place finish. Dylan climbed from 31st to 12th in the first 80 laps, but was collected in an accident that ultimately put him 25 laps down.