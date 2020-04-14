Stewart-Haas eSports Richmond Advance Back-to-Back Short-Track Attack

|
Details:
|
• Event: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series (Round 5 of 20)
• Time/Date: 9 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, April 14 (TONIGHT)
• Location: Virtual Richmond Raceway (.75-mile oval)
• Distance: 200 laps (150 miles)
|
Where to Watch:
|
Overview:
|
• This is the second straight time the 2020 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series competes on a short track. The series’ previous race took place March 31 at the .533-mile virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.
• This is the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series’ 11th visit to the virtual Richmond Raceway. Its first race took place in 2010.
• Stewart-Haas eSports driver Justin Bolton has two career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series starts at Richmond with a best finish of seventh in 2015.
• Stewart-Haas eSports driver Dylan Duval has four career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series starts at Richmond with a best finish of sixth in 2016.
• Bolton comes into Richmond having scored a season-best result in the series’ last race at Bristol. He finished 10th to score his first top-10 of 2020, and it came in his first career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series start at Bristol.
• Dylan also had a good performance at Bristol, despite his 36th-place finish. Dylan climbed from 31st to 12th in the first 80 laps, but was collected in an accident that ultimately put him 25 laps down.
|
Justin Bolton, driver of the No. 10 Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang:
|
“I’ve always loved Richmond. It’s a racetrack that will give back to you if you can save your stuff. With our first short track (Bristol) going well for us, we’re excited to jump into another short track at Richmond. It’s hard to figure out what we have in terms of speed, but it’s fun to drive despite having a severe lack of grip there during the day. You can’t drive a slow car fast, so I’m hoping we have another good Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang.”
Bolton is a 25-year-old engineer on Stewart-Haas Racing’s NASCAR Xfinity Series team who helped Cole Custer to a career-high seven victories in 2019. Bolton has raced in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series off and on since 2014, accumulating 49 starts with nine top-five finishes and a career-best points result of ninth in 2015. The Latrobe, Pennsylvania, native also has real-world racing experience, as Bolton has raced Legends cars and Late Model stock cars, winning the 2013 Fall Classic at Hickory (N.C.) Motor Speedway in the Limited Late Model division.
|
Dylan Duval, driver of the No. 41 Abruzzi Racewear U.S.A. Ford Mustang:
|
“I’m really looking forward to Richmond. It’s one of my favorite tracks. We had an extremely fast car at Bristol, which is exciting as we head into another short track. Richmond has been a very strong track for me in the past. The finishes haven’t always shown that, but I feel very confident in my ability to run up front. We’ve been hard at work to get our Abruzzi Racewear U.S.A Ford Mustang prepared, and I feel very good about our chances.”
Duval is a 24-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia. The graphic designer debuted in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series in 2012 and is the first Canadian iRacing winner in series history, taking the checkered flag at the virtual Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2016. Duval has made 76 starts in his seven-year career, scoring eight top-fives and earning a best points finish of fifth in 2016.
TSC PR