Dale Earnhardt Jr. to compete in IndyCar iRacing Challenge from virtual Michigan International Speedway live this Saturday on NBCSN

Dale Earnhardt Jr. is slated to compete in Round 3 of the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge live on NBCSN this Saturday at 2:30 p.m. ET, joining more than two dozen INDYCAR drivers that will compete at the virtual Michigan International Speedway.

The field will include five-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time and reigning series champion Josef Newgarden, and 2019 Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud. Last Saturday, Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin won Round 2 of the INDYCAR iRacing Challenge, the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama, at virtual Barber Motorsports Park on NBCSN.

2018 INDYCAR Rookie of the Year Robert Wickens is also expected to participate on Saturday. Wickens finished eighth last weekend in his first racing competition of any kind since suffering severe injuries in a crash during the August 2018 NTT INDYCAR SERIES race at Pocono Raceway. The 31-year-old is competing on a simulator with hand controls for throttle and brake, as he continues his recovery from a spinal cord injury suffered in the crash.

NBC Sports’ lead INDYCAR broadcast team of Leigh Diffey (play-by-play), Paul Tracy (analyst), and Townsend Bell (analyst) will call the action.

A replay of Saturday’s race will be available on-demand on NBC Sports Gold’s INDYCAR Pass, which is currently free for a limited time. Click here for more information.

This marks the latest collaboration between NBC Sports and iRacing, which began in 2019 when NBC Sports telecast the first-ever eNASCAR live event on television. NBC Sports and iRacing teamed up to present the 2019 eNASCAR PEAK Antifreeze iRacing Championship in a two-hour event live on NBCSN last October. This week, NBC Sports is presenting the NBC eSports Short Track iRacing Challenge in the latest collaboration with iRacing.

NBCSN PR