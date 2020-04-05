Stewart-Haas eSports: Bristol Invitational Race Report

• After a one-hour practice, drivers participated in single-car qualifying.

• Qualifying set the respective fields for the two heat races.

• Drivers who qualified in an odd position (first, third, fifth, etc.) were placed in Heat No. 1.

• Drivers who qualified in an even position (second, fourth, sixth, etc.) were placed in Heat No. 2.

• Each heat race was 50 laps, and each included 16 drivers.

• Heat races set the field for the 150-lap feature.

• Heat No. 1 winner: William Byron of Hendrick Motorsports

• Heat No. 2 winner: John Hunter Nemechek of Front Row Motorsports