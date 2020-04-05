Food Country USA and Parker Kligerman Partner to Aid the Ballad Health Foundation

Food Country USA will be on the hood of the No. 77 Burton Kligerman esports Valvoline Camry in the NASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway. In lieu of a traditional sponsorship, Food Country USA will be making a donation to the Ballad Health Foundation.

Kligerman has had Food Country USA on the hood of his Henderson Racing NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck several times throughout his career. The two time truck series winner stated, "Food Country USA and the Henderson family have become like family to me over the last couple years driving the No. 75 Food Country USA truck in the Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series. So when we saw Bristol on the iRacing Pro Invitational calendar, I knew they would want to be involved because Bristol is their hometrack.”

In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Kligerman and Food Country USA have teamed up to help the Ballad Health Foundation as they head to the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. Parker continued, “I loved their idea of making a donation to help the local Bristol area healthcare workers as they battle through this tough time. We all hope this helps raise awareness that supporting America's healthcare workers is paramount to beating this virus. I also cannot thank Valvoline enough for their help and support in making this possible"

The Funds will benefit the Ballad Health Foundation’s Team Member Emergency Fund so we can directly support front-line nurses and healthcare workers in the Bristol area during the COVID-19 public health crisis. We know there is a national shortage of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) so these funds will also help buy surgical masks from LACorp, a locally-owned manufacturer that is working with Ballad Health to provide masks to the front-line team.

For more information on Ballad Health: https://www.balladhealth.org/

Burton Kligerman esports PR