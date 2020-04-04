Rita Wilson, Darrell and Stevie Waltrip Serve as Prerace Dignitaries for Sunday's FOX NASCAR iRACING

Singer/songwriter, actress and producer Rita Wilson and NASCAR’s Darrell and Stevie Waltrip serve as prerace dignitaries for Sunday’s FOX NASCAR iRACING event from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway via video from their respective homes.

Wilson , celebrated for her work as an actress, film producer, musical artist and philanthropist, will perform the national anthem Sunday, April 5 , prior to the start of the eNASCAR iRACING Pro Invitational Series race (1:00 PM ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports app). Wilson has made an impressive mark as a musical artist over the last several years, touring and performing at festivals such as Stagecoach and CMA Fest among others, while releasing several albums including her latest, Halfway to Home, with Rolling Stone praising the single “Throw Me A Party,” as “inspiring” and “evocative.”

NASCAR Hall of Fame driver and longtime FOX NASCAR analyst Darrell Waltrip is joined by his wife, Stevie, to offer the invocation prior to the start of the race in their home state of Tennessee. Waltrip holds the record for most NASCAR CUP SERIES wins at Bristol Motor Speedway. Previously announced as co-grand marshals for the event are FOX Sports analyst and WRESTLEMANIA host Rob Gronkowski and WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley.

The FOX NASCAR broadcast team of Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds calls the virtual Bristol action from FOX NASCAR studios in Charlotte, with NASCAR CUP SERIES driver Clint Bowyer providing “in-car” commentary. Michael Waltrip and Regan Smith serve as reporters. Last Sunday’s event from virtual Texas Motor Speedway drew 1,339,000 viewers across FOX and FS1, a record for eSports on linear television for the second consecutive week.

Sunday’s FOX NASCAR iRACING event marks the third consecutive televised by FOX Sports, which committed to coverage of the remainder of the season. All races are scheduled to be simulcast on the FOX broadcast network*, FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Races are available in Canada through FOX Sports Racing.

Fox Sports PR