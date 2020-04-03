Azulana Sparkling Tequila Joins NASCAR iRacing, Partnering with MBM Motorsports / Timmy Hill (#66)

Azulana, the first and only RTD beverage made with 100% blue agave tequila and sparkling soda, today announced an integrated partnership with celebrated NASCAR driver Timmy Hill (#66 Toyota Camry) and MBM Motorsports. The partnership kicked of last week will continue into the upcoming O’Reilly Auto Parts race, taking place at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway.

NASCAR’s traditional 36 event season was suspended four races into the season, due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Determined to continue providing their loyal fans with exciting competition, NASCAR created a “new normal”, launching their iRacing series on March 22nd, 2020. The NASCAR iRacing Series allows top drivers to compete virtually, using high-tech simulators and virtual racetracks, which are modeled after some of the world’s most famous speedways, and laser scanned to highlight intrinsic details of each location.

The first iRacing event at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway drew 903,000 viewers to Fox Sports One. The most watched e-sports event in U.S. history, this race was the #1 trending topic on Twitter during the actual race, beating out COVID-19. The second race, The O’Reilly Auto Parts, took place at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway on March 29th, where Timmy Hill and his #66 Toyota Camry took home the win for MBM Motorsports. This race drew in almost 2M viewers, and was watched on FOX, FS1 and Foxsports.com.

Hill will compete for the win once again this during this weekends race, taking place Sunday, April 5th at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. This race, which will include drivers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, ARCA, the NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series and the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, will be broadcast at 1PM EST on FOX, FS1 and Foxsports.com.

Azulana’s partnership with Hill and the MBM Motorsports team includes logo placement on the #66 Toyota Camry, as well as social media amplification on both the driver and brand’s channels. Hill participated in an Instagram Live during race day on March 29th, providing fans with added content to engage more personally with Hill surrounding the exciting event.

“As a society, we’ve always been incredibly passionate about live sporting events, and it’s something many of us have been missing given the current circumstances,” stated Henry Morita, CEO and Founder of Azulana / Pure Azul Beverage Company. “At Azulana, we’re committed to championing new or different ways we can still enjoy the traditions that have always been an important part of our everyday lives - particularly from a virtual perspective. We saw NASCAR iRacing, and specifically a partnership with a driver as dynamic and promising as Timmy Hill, as an opportunity to continue to amplify and support exciting sporting events that we can enjoy while we stay safe at home.”

Azulana, which was introduced in Southern California in August 2019, is produced in Jalisco, MX, and is the “Official Sparkling Tequila” of the Pasadena Rose Bowl. Available in three flavors – Original, Lime and Pineapple Rosemary – the product features 4.3% ABV and 145 calories per serving. The brand is currently expanding their distribution significantly, and will be available in additional states including Texas, Tennessee and Idaho in the next eight weeks, which is also why they believe this foray into the NASCAR iRacing world well help further introduce the innovative brand to a wider audience in the US.

“We want to continue to push the envelope when it comes to cutting edge and unique partnerships or integrations, which is why our relationship with Timmy Hill and the NASCAR iRacing community as a whole is something we’re incredibly excited about,” stated Morita. “This new spin on a beloved sport allows us, as a community, to connect in new and different ways, and to experience the thrill of racing in a whole new light.”

Additional sponsors to recently sign onto Hill’s team include RoofClaims.com, Pit Boss and Bradshaw Bourbon. For more information on Azulana, visit www.azulana.life, or follow the brand on Instagram (@azulanatequila). For more information on Timmy Hill and the MBM Motorsports team, visit www.mbmmotorsports.com. For more information on the upcoming NASCAR iRacing schedule, visit www.NASCAR.com.

Azulana PR