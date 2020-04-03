GunBroker.com Partners with Garrett Smithley and Rick Ware Racing for the iRacing Pro Invitational Series

GunBroker.com has partnered with Garrett Smithley and Rick Ware Racing for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series, starting at Bristol Motor Speedway. GunBroker.com will serve as a primary sponsor on the No. 51 entry for the next five iRacing events.



"I am excited to have GunBroker.com on board my No. 51 entry," commented Garrett Smithley. "I have been iRacing for several years, and I'm glad that NASCAR, iRacing and Fox Sports have given the drivers, teams and sponsors the opportunity to continue to race, during this difficult time."



GunBroker.com is an online marketplace where buyers can shop for new and used guns, ammunition, and accessories. While the recent surge in demand for firearms and ammunition has created shortages at many local shops, the GunBroker.com marketplace has plenty of inventory available for immediate delivery. GunBroker.com, a long- time sponsor of NASCAR race teams, has been out of the sport for eight seasons but saw an opportunity to return through the eNASCAR platform.



“iRacing is great racing and wonderful entertainment in these difficult times.” Said Steve Urvan, CEO of GunBroker.com. “We are excited to partner with our long- time friend Rick Ware and up-and-coming driver Garrett Smithley and look forward to seeing them both in victory lane.”



In addition to sponsoring Smithley in the iRacing Pro Invitational Series, GunBroker.com will be offered the primary sponsorship for the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, July 4th weekend. Smithley will pilot one of the Rick Ware Racing charters in the coveted event.



“We’re thrilled to have GunBroker.com back on board with Rick Ware Racing,” said team owner, Rick Ware. “Garrett is a fantastic young race car driver and has recently been given the opportunity to showcase his talent in the iRacing Series. Having GunBroker.com come back on board not only for the iRacing events, but as a potential primary for other Cup events is a huge opportunity, especially during this difficult time."

RWR PR