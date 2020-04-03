Food City hosting virtual Food City Family Night on company social paces from 1 P.M. - 9 P.M. today

Longtime Bristol Motor Speedway partner Food City is continuing its long running fan fest in a virtual sense today (Friday, April 3).



Food City Family Race Night will be held on the Food City social channels (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram) beginning at 1 p.m. and running through 9 p.m. Food City will share their favorite memories of the fan-favorite event and engage with fans and drivers throughout the day. Those interested in sharing their favorite photos from previous Food City Family Race Night events can use the hashtag #FCRaceNightMemories.



Food City Family Race Night kicks off a fun weekend of virtual race activities, culminating with the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Food City Showdown on Sunday, April 5 at 1 p.m., simulcast on FOX (where available), FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

BMS PR