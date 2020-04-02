eNASCAR partners with Penn Interactive, Barstool Sports to amplify Pro Invitational Series events

Just days after breaking its own record for staging the most-watched eSports event in television history, NASCAR today announced a slate of new fantasy and prop betting offerings on the eNASCAR iRacing.com Pro Invitational Series, created courtesy of NASCAR’s official gaming partner, Penn Interactive.

In February, NASCAR and Penn Interactive, a subsidiary of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN: NASDAQ) (“Penn National” or the “Company”), announced a new multi-year partnership that led to the creation of a brand new, free-to-play, mobile game named NASCAR Finish Line, which offered users the chance to win a $50,000 jackpot every race. Now, today, courtesy of Penn Interactive, the app is being relaunched to include eNASCAR contests – thus providing fans of the fast-growing eNASCAR iRacing.com Pro Invitational Series with even deeper ways to engage with the sport.

Alongside the launch of the game, Penn also announced that it would serve as the entitlement sponsor of the upcoming eNASCAR iRacing.com Pro Invitational Series event from virtual Dover International Speedway on Sunday, May 3rd. The event will be entitled by the eNASCAR Finish Line app. It also will feature special integration from Barstool Sports’ personalities – with more details slated to come at a later date.

“During this time of uncertainty, eNASCAR has provided sports fans around the world with an exciting form of sports entertainment that is helping restore some normalcy to the weekend,” said Scott Warfield, NASCAR managing director of gaming. “Now, courtesy of our partners at Penn Interactive, fans can foster an even deeper connection with the new series and have even more incentive to tune into eNASCAR on FOX and FS1.”

The newly relaunched eNASCAR Finish Line mobile game is available now across iOS and Android phones and tablets and can be downloaded on the App Store and Google Play store. Players can win a $5,000 jackpot by accurately predicting the top two finishers and the highest finishers across six different groupings of four drivers.

In addition to the gamification elements that fans will be able to enjoy alongside eNASCAR, more fans than ever before will be able to engage with the fast-growing eSport courtesy of NASCAR.com.

eNASCAR.com has been freshly updated to reflect the addition of the eNASCAR iRacing.com Pro Invitational Series – providing fans with a centralized hub for information surrounding the world’s most watched eSport series.

Fans can tune in this weekend to watch a full slate of eNASCAR iRacing.com Pro Invitational Series events from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway, with the main event, the “Food City Showdown”, being televised live at 1 p.m. ET on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App, while a separate event from virtual BMS, Saturday Night Thunder, will be live-streamed on eNASCAR.com on Saturday night.

