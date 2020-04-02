Michael McDowell Race Preview: Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway

MCDOWELL ON VIRTUAL BRISTOL:

“I think that this weekend's Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Bristol Motor Speedway is going to require a lot of concentration and stamina. Some people might think that just because this is a virtual race, that it will be relatively easy to compete in. However, the fact of the matter is that it still takes a lot of focus to be able to push your car to its limits, while trying your best not to crash with 35 other cars all around you."

“Thankfully, to help me stay alert and on my game, I have CELSIUS Fitness Drinks coming on board this weekend. Not only will they be a primary sponsor of my virtual No. 34 Ford Mustang, but they have also been my go-to fitness drink for a long time. I drink a CELSIUS before every workout and on every race morning. Their drinks taste great and provide me with the energy that I need to perform any task."

“I’m looking forward to another fun weekend of racing and encourage everyone to check out the full line of products that CELSIUS has to offer.”

FRM PR