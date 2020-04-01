Justin Moore to perform pre-concert for eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational

Country music singer Justin Moore will perform a virtual pre-race concert this Sunday, Apr. 5 before the third eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. Moore will join NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Dillon and NASCAR.com digital host Alex Weaver for the online event.

Moore, an award-winning singer/songwriter who has released five albums since his 2009 debut, will perform a couple of his songs and chat about the upcoming race at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway. The race, which is set to air at 1 PM ET on FOX/FS1 (subject to change) and the FOX Sports App, will feature some of NASCAR's biggest names.

The Arkansas native joins the list of virtual pre-race acts since the Pro Invitational Series developed in advance of the Dixie Vodka 125 at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway on March 22.

Fans can catch the virtual pre-race concert Sun., Apr. 5 at 12:30 PM ET on NASCAR's YouTube Facebook and Twitter

Justin Moore PR