Stewart-Haas eSports Bristol Race Report

● Bolton’s 10th-place drive was his best result of the season. His previous best was 17th on March 17 at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.

● This was Bolton’s first career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Bristol.

● Dylan climbed from 31st to 12th in the first 80 laps, but was collected in an accident that ultimately put him 25 laps down.