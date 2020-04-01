Stewart-Haas eSports Bristol Race Report

|
Details:
|
● Event: eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series (Round 4 of 20)
● Date: Tuesday, March 31
● Location: Virtual Bristol Motor Speedway (.533-mile oval)
● Distance: 250 laps (133.25 miles)
● Winner: Ryan Luza of Williams eSports
● Note: Race extended three laps past its scheduled 250-lap distance due to a green-white-checkered finish.
|
Stewart-Haas eSports Results:
|
● Justin Bolton (Started 22nd, Finished 10th / Running, completed 253 of 253 laps)
● Dylan Duval (Started 31st, Finished 36th / Running, completed 228 of 253 laps)
|
Notes:
|
● Bolton’s 10th-place drive was his best result of the season. His previous best was 17th on March 17 at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway.
● This was Bolton’s first career eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series race at Bristol.
● Dylan climbed from 31st to 12th in the first 80 laps, but was collected in an accident that ultimately put him 25 laps down.
|
Justin Bolton, driver of the No. 10 Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang:
|
“Had an amazing Get Busch Delivered! Ford Mustang once the track rubbered in. A top-10 is good for points, but still tough to swallow after being in fifth on a late restart. Got stuck on the bottom and shuffled back. We’ll move on to Richmond and continue this momentum.”
|
Dylan Duval, driver of the No. 41 PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang:
|
“Had an absolutely stellar PEAK Coolant & Antifreeze Ford Mustang tonight. Didn't qualify as well as I had hoped for, but that didn't stop us from having a great performance. Managed to work my way up through the field and found myself in 12th after the first 80 laps. Super unfortunate that we got caught up in an early wreck. That was one of the best cars I've ever had in the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series. Thought for sure we had a car good enough to battle for the win tonight. It’s disappointing, but we have a really solid base to work with for the next race at Richmond.”
|
Next Up & Where to Watch:
|
The next event on the eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series schedule is Tuesday, April 14 at the virtual Richmond Raceway. The race starts at 9 p.m. EDT with live coverage via…
TSC PR