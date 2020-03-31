Ty Dillon scores 16th place finish in Texas Pro Invitational Series event

Ty Dillon and the NASCAR Cup Series two-stepped into virtual Texas Motor Speedway over the weekend for the second eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race. After finishing 19th a week ago at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, Dillon and his No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE showed up on Sunday ready for 125-laps of racing in the Lone Star State.

The O'Reilly Auto Parts 125 aired live on FOX and FS1, while Dillon's wife, Haley, provided commentary on Ty's Instagram Live feed. Mrs. Dillon even had giveaways during different segments of the race, where she offered up signed GEICO memorabilia for race fans in exchange for correct answers to GEICO and Ty Dillon related trivia questions.

The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series has offered race fans fun and unprecedented behind -the-scenes access, while giving drivers the opportunity to display their personalities and burning desire to compete, regardless of the platform.

Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead sang the National Anthem prior to Sunday's race, while NF L legend, Troy Aikman gave the command to fire engines.

Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro rolled off of the starting grid from the 24th position when the green flag flew on Sunday afternoon. This week, drivers would only be provided a single damage repair reset, as opposed to a week ago at Homestead where they received two. Dillon sustained damage early in the event, forcing him to use his one and only reset.



Not long after his reset, Clint Bowyer crashed and shot back up the racetrack, clipping the front of Dillon's No. 13 Germain Racing entry, causing slight damage. Despite the setback, Dillon continued to collect positions and had the GEICO Camaro running in the third position by lap 43.

Things became interesting for Dillon late in the race when Daniel Suarez was forced by iRacing officials to park his car after intentionally making contact with the GEICO Camaro during a caution flag. Suarez later blamed his dog, Emma, in a video he posted to his Twitter page. Emma was unavailable for comment.

Dillon rallied, picking up positions as he carefully navigated the field. When the checkered flag closed out a busy afternoon of racing, Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE crossed the finish line in the 16th position. Dillon's result accounts for his second consecutive top-20 finish in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series.

"We survived, that's for sure, and I'm super happy with a 16th-place finish for our GEICO Camaro," Dillon said. "Today's race had lots of action, from hitting the wall, missing wrecks, intentionally being wrecked and everything in between. Each driver was only given one damage vehicle repair this week and I used mine up way too early in the race. After the car was fixed, I got more front-end damage when Clint (Bowyer) wrecked and came back up onto the track. I was able to get a good finish and now look forward to Bristol! It's my favorite track, so I'm excited."

The GEICO team and the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series will now visit the 'World's Fastest Half-Mile'.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Camaro ZL1 1LE will hit the track at virtual Bristol Motor Speedway for the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race on Sunday, April 5th. The race will be televised live on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports App beginning at 1 PM (ET).