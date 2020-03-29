Suárez 33rd in Texas eNASCAR iRacing Debut

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 96 CommScope Toyota Camry:

“I think it was a lot of fun. I definitely learned a lot. My very first time to try iRacing ever was Thursday. So, I feel like we adapted quickly and we had some good speed in our CommScope Toyota. We actually raced way better than I was expecting. We qualified in the top-10, we raced in the top-10, top-five. We were passing a lot of cars and I thought we could finish in the top-five after the (final pit stop) cycle. And then we got wrecked because (Ty Dillon) had old tires or I’m not sure what. But the race itself was very good, very fun. I just wish we were a little more consistent with the cautions because sometimes somebody wrecks and there’s no caution, sometimes somebody just goes through the grass and the caution comes out. Other than that, I’m really looking forward to next week. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Notes:

· The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series is an exhibition esports series featuring a collection of actual racecar drivers from the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

· The eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series kicked off March 22 at the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. It is a multi-week series emulating the original 2020 NASCAR Cup Series schedule.

· With the sports world on a necessary hiatus to combat the spread of the coronavirus, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series exists in place of actual NASCAR events.

· Each race in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series consists of 35 drivers and all races are broadcast by FOX Sports.

