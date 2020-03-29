ProInvitationalSeries | Roush Fenway Texas Recap

It was another drama-filled ending in Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from the virtual Texas Motor Speedway, as Chris Buescher led the field of Roush Fenway drivers with an 18th-place run.

Greg Biffle, in his virtual return to RFR, had a solid run going in the Castrol eFord, before getting caught up in an incident late, forcing him to reset and losing his track position to finish 32nd.

Ross Chastain, piloting the Fifth Third Bank & Nutrien Ag Solutions eFord, ran a mostly quiet 125-lap race, before using some strategy late to run as high as the second position. When green-flag stops began to cycle around lap 90, Chastain -- along with Dale Earnhardt, Jr. -- stayed out on track but eventually pitted, giving up valuable track position just before the caution was displayed with 15 laps left. With the race going into virtual overtime, Chastain crossed the line 22nd.

Buescher, piloting the Fastenal eFord for the second week in a row, had a fairly steady day despite getting caught up in a couple of incidents. After falling off the lead lap early, Buescher got his lap back late in the event to cross the line 18th.

Week three of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series continues from the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway next weekend. Coverage details will be announced at a later date.

RFR PR