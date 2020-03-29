Round two of the eNASCAR Pro-Invitational Series was just as wild as the first, as the No. 66 of Timmy Hill was victorious at the virtual Texas Motor Speedway. Hill took the lead with 4 laps to go and never looked back.

In his post race interview with FOX Sports, Hill said, “It means so much, I’ve got a tremendous amount of fans, friends, and family all reaching out to me, and really congratulating me for the recognition we have been getting. Our team, myself, and our sponsors lots of time don’t get that recognition.”

Finishing second was the No. 37 of Ryan Preece, third was the No. 51 of Garrett Smithley, fourth was the No. 89 of Landon Cassil, and rounding out the top-five was the No. 88 of Alex Bowman.

Four drivers had to race their way into the field of 35, those drivers were: Ty Majeski, Alex Labbe, Anthony Alfredo, and Rubén Garcia Jr.

The No. 24 of William Byron led the field to green, leading 80 of the 125 laps, until he was collected in an incident late in the race that took him out of contention to win.

The race started calm and remained that way throughout; there were a total of five cautions. The first caution was brought out on lap 27 when the No. 34 of Michael McDowell collided with the No. 95 of Christopher Bell on the front stretch. 16 laps later, the second caution flag flew when Alfredo, one of the four drivers who raced their way into this event, was spun in turn 3.

With 16 to go, the action picked up when the No. 96 of Daniel Suarez spun out on track. Lap 115 brought trouble to the No. 14 of Clint Bowyer, after he made contact with the No. 16 of Greg Biffle. The final caution of the day came with three laps to go, when Preece drove through the frontstretch grass after sliding into the door of the No. 77 of Parker Kligerman off of turn-four.

The eNASCAR Pro-Invitational Series returns next Sunday at the virtual Bristol Motor Speedway at 1:00pm EST on FS1, FOX (check local listings), as well as the FOX Sports App.





