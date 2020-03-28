eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Coverage Resources and News & Notes - Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series

Next Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 125

The Place: Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

The Date: Sunday, March 29

The Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX (where available and subject to change), FS1 and FOX Sports App

Distance: 125 Laps

eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifier

The Place: Virtual Texas Motor Speedway

The Date: Sunday, March 29

The Time: 10:55 a.m. ET

Online: enascar.com/live

Distance: 30 Laps, No Cautions

More fun to come in Sunday’s O'Reilly Auto Parts 125

While NASCAR’s on-track activity has been postponed through the weekend of May 3rd to align with CDC guidance, drivers and fans are turning to the virtual world to see some of the best racing competition around.

Last Sunday, NASCAR, iRacing and FOX Sports teamed up to deliver the first-ever eNASCAR iRacing Pro invitational Series event, the Dixie Vodka 150, at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. This week, FOX Sports announced their commitment to cover the remainder of the season, beginning Sunday, March 29, at 1 p.m. ET from virtual Texas Motor Speedway with the O'Reilly Auto Parts 125.

Entitled FOX NASCAR iRacing, the races will be simulcast on the FOX broadcast network where available, FS1 and the FOX Sports app. Races will also be available in Canada through FOX Sports Racing.

Last weekend's inaugural event, won by three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin, drew 903,000 viewers on FS1, according to Nielsen Media Research. Fox Sports iRacing was the most-watched telecast on FS1 since the pandemic-induced sports shutdown began on March 12 and Sunday’s most-watched sports telecast on cable television, as well as ranks as the highest-rated esports TV program in history.

Additionally, according to rankings by Twitter interactions, the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on FS1 was the #1 most-social TV program overall on Sunday. NASCAR-owned content related to the event also produced more than one million engagements throughout the weekend.

Again this Sunday the event will feature FOX NASCAR broadcasters Jeff Gordon, Mike Joy and Larry McReynolds calling the action. They will be complimented by Stewart-Haas Racing driver Clint Bowyer, scheduled to return as the in-car analyst while competing from a simulator in the FOX NASCAR Charlotte studio.

Fans can watch the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifier race online

This week the qualifier race to fill the final four spots in the 35-car field will be streamed for fans to watch.

The eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifier will take place at 10:55 a.m. ET at eNASCAR.com/live.

34 qualifiers from the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and regional series are scheduled to battle to join the 31 drivers locked in to Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX (where available, subject to change), FS1 and the FOX Sports App.

The race will consist of 30 laps at Texas Motor Speedway and there will be no cautions.

Note – should there be any late additions or drops to the list of guaranteed entries, that will impact the number of qualifiers advancing from the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifier.

Sunday’s run of show and race format

Below is a breakdown of Sunday’s run of show for the eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifier and the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125:

eNASCAR Pro Invitational Qualifying Race

10:30 a.m. - Practice begins

10:55 a.m. - Qualifying begins, 5 minutes - 2 laps

11:02 a.m. - Race begins - 30 laps, no cautions

O’Reilly Auto Parts 125

12:00 p.m. - Practice begins

12:50 p.m. - Qualifying begins, 3 minutes - 2 laps

12:54pm - Warmup begins (set to 45 minutes, will advance on FOX command)

1:00pm - Broadcast Begins

1:13pm - Green flag - 125 laps

Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 will consist of 125 laps with double-file restarts and lapped cars will go to the rear. There will be three attempts at a green-white-checkered finish, if necessary.

Drivers will be allowed one fast repair this week at virtual Texas Motor Speedway. If a car is damaged, drivers must drive back to their pit stall and come to a complete stop. This will automatically apply the fast repair and give the driver a new car.

Fantasy eNASCAR available for fans

Fantasy offerings for Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 1 p.m. ET on FOX – where available and subject to change, FS1 and the FOX Sports app) are growing.

This weekend DraftKings, in collaboration with NASCAR, has put together a $10K winner-take-all Sportsbook Pools contest. Free to enter, the contest requires participants to submit their picks for questions like, “Who will have the highest finish this week?” and “Will the winning car number be odd or even?” The participant with the most correct answers wins, pursuant to NASCAR official rules and scoring.

Last weekend’s kick-off race garnered over 13K unique entries, adding to the over 300K people participating in overall free-to-play pools entries since mid-March.

Over the airwaves overseas

Sunday’s eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race from virtual Texas Motor Speedway will be available to our international affiliates in 165 countries and territories, reaching over 300 million households.

Including the United States, the show will be available to over 400 million households worldwide.

Below is a lineup of broadcasters:

Texas Motor Speedway - eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series Arena Sport Czech Republic, Slovakia Astro Malaysia Automoto La Chaine France, Belgium, Turkey Discovery India ESPN Latam Argentina, Colombia, Chile FOX Sports Australia Australia FOX Sports Mexico Mexico MatchTV Russia MAX Sport Bulgaria Motowizja Poland Premier Sports UK Sport TV Portugal Portugal Sport1/Motorvision Austria, Switzerland, German Sportitalia Italy SportKlub Balkans Croatia SportsKlub Poland Poland SuperSport Africa Sub-Saharan and West Africa Telcel Mexico TSN Canada TV3 Spain Spain Viasat Sweden Sweden Viasat Denmark Denmark Viasat Finland Finland Viasat Norway Norway Ziggo Sport Netherlands

Giving back

The regular season may be on hold but NASCAR’s regular and passionate commitment to giving remains strong as the world deals with the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The NASCAR Foundation has partnered with the sport’s race facilities to help those immediately impacted by the virus in local communities. It hosted a Feed the Children campaign last week in the Homestead-Miami area where the sport was scheduled to compete on track and instead debuted the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series. The plan is to go forward with similar charitable organizations in other markets.

At the Homestead-Miami Event on March 22, for example, the NASCAR Foundation and other industry partners raised almost $40,000 for “response efforts” including a donation to the area’s Feed the Children organization. The group will use the funds to distribute supplies – including food, cleaning supplies and other daily essentials - to local schools in the community. Dixie Vodka, iRacing, FOX Sports and Coca-Cola Racing joined drivers Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick by either pledging or donating supplies/money during the Homestead-Miami iRacing event.

This week, the NASCAR Foundation, will work with Speedway Children’s Charities - the official charity of Speedway Motorsports, which owns Texas Motor Speedway – site of this week’s iRacing event. The organizations will partner up with the American Red Cross to help “lifesaving missions” in North Texas because of COVID-19. Specially, this effort will make sure the American Red Cross is prepared for patients and their critical needs for people “affected by disasters big and small.”

Similar partnerships with the industry and local charities are expected. Donations are currently being accepted in support of these efforts at: NASCARfoundation.org/response.

Statistical Notes

A wide range of drivers with various experience both at Texas Motor Speedway and in iRacing will be contending in this Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 in the second race of the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series (1 p.m. ET on FOX – where available and subject to change, FS1 and the FOX Sports app).

Below is a list of anticipated participants (listed alphabetically), their statistics, and career highlights, for the second race of the series. Please note, the participant list is subject to change.

Note on iRacing stats below:

The stats are cumulative lifetime stats for each driver in public oval events in stock car disciplines (ranging from top-level Cup cars to Legends) on iRacing. It doesn’t include stats from private leagues. Statistics for drivers who have starts in the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series include those races run.

There are currently 31 guaranteed entries for today’s race. The 35-car field will be filled by drivers from a multitude of other series, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and regional series, who will compete in a qualifying race in the morning. Thirty-four drivers will vie for the final four spots.

Drivers with guaranteed spots are as follows (list is subject to change and will be updated in the News & Notes on NASCARMedia.com if necessary):

#1 Kurt Busch

#3 Austin Dillon

#6 Ross Chastain

#8 Dale Earnhardt Jr

#9 Chase Elliott

#11 Denny Hamlin

#12 Ryan Blaney

#13 Ty Dillon

#14 Clint Bowyer

#16 Greg Biffle

#17 Chris Buescher

#18 Kyle Busch

#19 Bobby Labonte

#20 Erik Jones

#21 Matt Dibenedetto

#24 William Byron

#31 Tyler Reddick

#34 Michael McDowell

#37 Ryan Preece

#38 John Hunter Nemechek

#42 Kyle Larson

#43 Bubba Wallace

#47 Ricky Stenhouse Jr

#48 Jimmie Johnson

#51 Garrett Smithley

#66 Timmy Hill

#77 Parker Kligerman

#88 Alex Bowman

#89 Landon Cassill

#95 Christopher Bell

#96 Daniel Suarez

The drivers who need to qualify are as follows (list is subject to change and will be updated in the News & Notes on NASCARMedia.com if necessary):

#7 Justin Allgaier

#15 Brennan Poole

#16 Justin Haley

#22 Austin Cindric

#23 Sam Mayer

#26 Tyler Ankrum

#27 Ruben Garcia

#29 Kaz Grala

#29a Trevor Bayne

#33 Anthony Alfredo

#35 Todd Gilliland

#36 Jesse Iwuji

#40 Ryan Truex

#45 Ty Majeski

#46 Chandler Smith

#50 Jeffrey Earnhardt

#52 Stewart Friesen

#53 Joey Gase

#54 Kyle Weatherman

#63 Scott Stenzel

#68 Brandon Brown

#74 Sheldon Creed

#78 Ryan Ellis

#80 Joe Graf Jr.

#81 Christian Eckes

#90 Alex Labbe

#93 Myatt Snider

#98 Chase Briscoe

#99 Harrison Burton

#02 Spencer Boyd

#08 Jeb Burton

#TBD Derek Kraus

#TBD Drew Dollar

#TBD JJ Yeley

Guaranteed spots in the O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 (drivers listed in alphabetical order):

Christopher Bell – iRacing #95

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 96 Leavine Family Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 1 win, 3 top fives, 4 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

Highlights:

Bell won his most recent outing at Texas Motor Speedway, last fall in the Xfinity Series. He also has a Gander Trucks win there (spring, 2017

Bell made his NASCAR national series track debut at Texas in the Gander Trucks in 2015

In 2019, Bell won a NASCAR Xfinity Series career-high eight races after setting the rookie single season Xfinity Series wins record with seven victories in 2018

In 2017, he won the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series championship and captured five race wins along the way

Overall iRacing Stats

1027 starts, 237 wins, 556 top fives and 132 poles

Finished 27th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Greg Biffle – iRacing #16

Current Series/Occupation: Former NASCAR Cup Series driver, part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 54 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 26 starts, 2 wins (2005, ’12), 8 top fives, 13 top fives

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, three top fives, five top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 6 starts, 2 wins (2000, ’19), 4 top fives, 4 top 10s

Highlights:

Has made starts at Texas in all three NASCAR national series with four wins (two in Cup and two in Gander Trucks)

Has a total of 56 NASCAR national series wins.

2005 NASCAR Cup Series championship runner-up

2002 NASCAR Xfinity Series champion.

2000 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series champion.

iRacing Stats

N/A

Ryan Blaney – iRacing #12

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 12 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 1 win, 5 top fives, 6 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Has won a race and earned a Cup Series Playoff berth in each season from 2017-19 and has three total wins in the Cup Series.

Finished runner-up in 2014 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series standings, won most popular driver in the series

Won 2013 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Alex Bowman – iRacing #88

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 88 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 9 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Bowman’s best Cup Series finish at Texas came last fall, a fifth-place effort

Bowman started on the pole in both of his Xfinity Series races, which took place in 2013

Bowman made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Xfinity Series in 2013

Bowman captured his second career NASCAR Cup Series win earlier this season at Auto Club Speedway. His first came last year at Chicagoland Speedway

Bowman filled in the No. 88 for 10 races in 2016 while Dale Earnhardt Jr. was sidelined with concussion symptoms. He took over the ride fulltime in 2018 following Earnhardt’s retirement

He was the 2011 NASCAR Menards Series East and the 2012 ARCA Menards Series rookie of the year

Overall iRacing Stats

1 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished sixth last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Clint Bowyer – iRacing #14

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 0 wins, 4 top fives, 12 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 11 start, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 6 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

His best NASCAR Cup Series finishes at Texas were runner-up results in the spring race last year and also in 2011

Bowyer won his only Gander Trucks start at Texas from the pole in the fall of 2006

Bowyer made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Xfinity Series in 2004

In 2019, Bowyer qualified for the Playoffs on points and finished ninth in the series standing

Bowyer was the runner-up for the 2012 NASCAR Cup Series championship

He won the 2008 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series. (10 NASCAR Cup Series, eight NASCAR Xfinity Series, 14 Gander Trucks wins)

Overall iRacing Stats

1 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 16th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Chris Buescher – iRacing #17

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 17 Roush Fenway Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 9 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was a ninth-place effort in 2015 in the Xfinity Series

Buescher made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Xfinity Series in 2013

Buescher joined Roush-Fenway Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series season

In 2016, he won first NASCAR Cup Series race (Pocono-2) in his rookie season; first driver since Joey Logano (2009) to accomplish the feat

One of three drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history to make the Playoffs in their rookie season, joining Chase Elliott and Denny Hamlin

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2015

Was the 2012 ARCA Menards Series champion

Overall iRacing Stats

1 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 28th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kurt Busch – iRacing #1

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 34 starts, 1 win, 3 top fives, 21 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 win, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2000 in the Gander Trucks

Got his first Cup Series win at the track in the fall of 2009. His Xfinity Series win came in his first series start there in the spring of 2006

2004 NASCAR Cup Series champion; winner of the inaugural NASCAR Playoffs

Has driven for many of NASCAR’s most iconic teams such as Roush-Fenway Racing, Team Penske, Furniture Row Racing, Stewart-Haas

Racing, and now Chip Ganassi Racing

Multiple winner in all three NASCAR national series

2000 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Rookie of the Year and championship runner-up

Overall iRacing Stats

1 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 35th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Busch – iRacing #18

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 3 wins, 12 top fives, 15 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 21 starts, 9 wins, 16 top fives, 17 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 13 starts, 4 wins, 9 top fives, 9 top 10s

Highlights:

Busch’s three NASCAR Cup Series wins at Texas all came in the spring race – 2013, 2016, 2018

Busch made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Gander Trucks in 2001

Reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion, also won championship in 2015. One of two (Jimmie Johnson) active drivers with multiple Cup championships

Has made the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs the last five consecutive seasons

Won the NASCAR Xfinity Series championship in 2009

In 2010, set all-time single-season record with 24 victories across NASCAR’s three national series

Currently has most all-time NASCAR national series wins with 208 (56 Cup, 96 Xfinity, 57 Gander Trucks)

Record seven-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner champion (2010, ’13, ’14, ’15, ’16, ’17 and ‘19) and one driver championship (2015)

Overall iRacing Stats

1 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 29th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

William Byron – iRacing #24

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

His best Cup Series finish at Texas was sixth last spring

Byron made his NASCAR national series track debut at Texas in the Gander Trucks in 2016, winning in his first start in the spring race

Earned first career Playoff berth in 2019, finishing a career-high 11th in final standings

Won the 2018 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award; becoming just the second driver all-time to win Rookie of the Year honors in all three NASCAR national series; joining Erik Jones

Won the 2017 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Won the 2016 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series owner championship for Kyle Busch Motorsports and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award, setting a series rookie record with seven victories

Won the 2015 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East championship and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year Award

Overall iRacing Stats

1,467 starts, 292 wins, 698 top fives and 249 poles

Finished 34th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Landon Cassill – iRacing #89

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 89 Shepherd Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 19 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was 18th in 2010 in the Xfinity Series.

Cassill made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the NASCAR Cup Series in the spring of 2010.

In 2014, he scored a NASCAR Cup Series career-best fourth-place finish at Talladega-2

In 2010, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Michigan

In 2008, he won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year award

Overall iRacing Stats

43 starts, 4 wins, 25 top fives and 2 poles

Finished 12th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Ross Chastain – iRacing #6

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 10 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 7 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was a runner-up effort last fall in the Xfinity Series

Chastain made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Gander Trucks in 2011

This year, he has filled in for Ryan Newman in the No. 6 Roush Fenway Racing Ford in the NASCAR Cup Series for three races

In 2019, he completed 19 races in the Xfinity Series and posted a win at Daytona with Kaulig Racing

In 2018, he made the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs and won his first career race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway racing for Chip Ganassi Racing

In 2011, he made his NASCAR national series debut in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Lucas Oil Raceway

Overall iRacing Stats

538 starts, 67 wins, 196 top fives and 64 poles

Finished 14th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Matt DiBenedetto – iRacing #21

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motors Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 9 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Earned his best finish at Miami in the Cup Series in the fall race last year (14 th )

) Made his national series track debut in the spring of 2014 in the Xfinity Series, finishing 39 th

Notched his first career top-five finish in 2019 at Sonoma Raceway

Signed with Wood Brothers Racing for the 2020 season after racing for Leavine Family Racing in 2019

His two career-best finishes were runner-up in Bristol Motor Speedway in 2019 and Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2020

His best finish in the Xfinity Series was in 2010 at Iowa Speedway, where he finished ninth

Overall iRacing Stats

311 starts, 77 wins, 2014 top fives, 29 poles

Finished 11th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Austin Dillon – iRacing #3

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series - No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 14 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 11 starts, 0 wins, 6 top fives, 11 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in Miami in the Gander Trucks in spring of 2010 and started from the pole

In 2011, he finished runner-up at Miami in the Gander Trucks. He also had a pair of third-place finishes in the Xfinity Series in the spring of 2013 and the fall of 2015

Got his first Cup Series win in 2017 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Won the 2018 Daytona 500

Won the 2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award n 2012

Is the 2011 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion as well as the Most Popular Driver

Won rookie of the year honors in Gander Trucks in 2010

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 27th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Ty Dillon – iRacing #13

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 13 Germain Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 7 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 10 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 1 win, 4 top fives, 5 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2011 for the Gander Trucks and finished third

Got his first and only victory at Texas in the Gander Trucks in 2013

In 2019, got his best Cup Series finish at the spring Daytona race in fourth place

Made his Cup Series debut in 2014 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Won Most Popular Driver Award for Gander Trucks in 2013

In 2012, Dillon won Rookie-of-the-Year honors for the Gander Trucks

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives and 0 poles

Finished 19th last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Dale Earnhardt Jr. – iRacing #8

Current Series/Occupation: Retired NASCAR Cup Series Driver, NBC Sports Analyst

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 30 starts, 1 win, 7 top fives, 18 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 9 starts, 1 win, 5 top fives, 7 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 1998 in the Xfinity Series and won the race, marking his first national series win

Got his first career Cup Series win at Texas in 2000

Made his debut as an NBC broadcaster in 2018

Retired from full-time racing at the end of 2017

His first NASCAR national series win was in 1998 at Texas Motor Speedway for the Gander Trucks

In 2000, he got his first Cup Series win, also at Texas Motor Speedway in his first full season in the series

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for 15 straight years (2003-2017)

Won the 1998 and 1999 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

In 1999, won the Xfinity Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award

Team owner of Xfinity Series team JR Motorsports, collecting 47 wins since 2005

Overall iRacing Stats

90 starts, 11 wins, 44 top fives, 18 poles

Finished runner-up last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Chase Elliott – iRacing #9

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 8 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 1 win, 3 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2014 in the Xfinity Series and went on to win the race

In 2016, he got his best finish at the track in the Cup Series, finishing fourth

Got his first Cup Series win at Watkins Glen International in 2018, then went on to win two more times that season (Dover-2, Kanas-2)

Won three races in 2019 including the Charlotte Road Course

Won the Cup Series Most Popular Driver Award for the last two years (2018, 2019)

Won the Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award in 2016

Won Gander Trucks Most Popular Driver Award in 2015

2014 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion and won rookie of the year and most popular driver in the same year

Overall iRacing Stats

256 starts, 36 wins, 107 top fives, 31 poles

Finished 24th last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Denny Hamlin – iRacing #11

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 28 starts, 3 wins, 7 top fives, 13 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 12 starts, 0 wins, 6 top fives, 9 top 10s, 1 pole

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Won the inaugural eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series race last weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Made his national series track debut in 2004 in the Gander Trucks and finished 18th

Got his first Cup Series win at Texas in 2010 and then went on to sweep the weekend with another win at the second race at Texas in the same year

Won Cup Series Rookie-of-the-Year Award in 2006

Has 38 Cup Series wins to his name and the first came in 2006 at Pocono Raceway

He has 162 top fives, 261 top 10s and 33 poles in the Cup Series

2019 was a career-best season for him, winning six races and making it to the Championship 4

Won the Daytona 500 three times (2016, 2019, 2020)

Is already in the Playoffs this season with his season-opening win at Daytona

Overall iRacing Stats

164 starts, 31 wins, 75 top fives, 31 poles

Won last weekend’s race at Homestead-Miami Speedway with a last-lap pass on Dale Earnhardt Jr.



Timmy Hill – iRacing #66

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 66 Motorsports Business Management Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 12 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series track debut in 2011 in the Xfinity Series 28 th

Made his first start in the Cup Series at the track in 2013, finishing 36th

Is currently racing in all three NASCAR national series

Finished third in the 2020 Xfinity Series season-opener at Daytona, his career-best finish

Made his Cup Series debut in 2012 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Owner of Hill Motorsports, fielding the No. 56 Chevrolet in the Gander Trucks

Overall iRacing Stats

1,676 starts, 673 wins, 1,204 top fives, 456 poles

Finished third last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Jimmie Johnson – iRacing #48

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 33 starts, 7 wins, 16 top fives, 22 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Johnson’s first Cup Series win at Texas was in 2012 starting from the pole

He won three back-to-back races at Texas (2014-2015)

Made his Cup Series debut at the track in 2002 and finished sixth

Johnson made his NASCAR national series track debut at Texas in the Xfinity Series in 2000

First driver in series history to win five consecutive NASCAR Cup Series championships (2006-10)

Johnson ranks tied for sixth on the all-time NASCAR Cup Series wins list, with 83

Has the series record with 15 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff berths

2009 Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 31st last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Erik Jones – iRacing #20

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 7 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, 3 wins, 6 top fives, 6 top 10s, 2 poles

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 1 win, 1 top five, 1 top 10, 1 pole

Highlights:

Jones made his NASCAR national series track debut at Texas in 2014, finishing 11 th for Kyle Busch Motorsports

for Kyle Busch Motorsports Made his Cup Series debut at Texas in 2015 and finished 12th

Won his first race at Texas in the Gander Trucks and the Xfinity Series in 2015

Won both Xfinity Series race at Texas in 2017

Won his first NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway in July of 2018

2017 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - becoming the first driver to earn the award in all three of NASCAR’s national series

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2015 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Champion and Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the youngest champion in series history

Overall iRacing Stats

1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 poles

Finished 10th last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Parker Kligerman – iRacing #77

Current Series/Occupation: NBC Sports TV Analyst and part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 4 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his national series debut at Texas in the Gander Trucks in 2010 and finished ninth

Made his Xfinity Series debut at the track in 2013 and finished 18 th

Has made 28 Cup Series starts since 2012

Kligerman has a pair of wins in the Gander Trucks, both at Talladega (2012, 2017)

Overall iRacing Stats

415 starts, 57 wins, 189 top fives and 11 poles

Finished 13th last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Bobby Labonte – iRacing #19

Current Series/Occupation: 2020 NASCAR Hall of Fame inductee

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 26 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 5 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 7 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his Cup Series and Xfinity Series debut at Texas in 1997

Got a best finish of fourth in the Xfinity Series at Texas in 2008

Labonte was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2020. He joins his brother, Terry, with the prestigious honor

He won the 2000 NASCAR Cup Series championship

Labonte has 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins, 10 Xfinity Series and one Gander Trucks win

He is one of 27 drivers to have a win in all three of NASCAR’s national series

Overall iRacing Stats

76 starts, 7 wins, 31 top fives, 5 poles

Finished 18th last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Kyle Larson – iRacing #42

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 42 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 13 starts, 0 wins, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, 1 win (2016), 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won at Texas Motor Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2016.

He has made the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs four consecutive seasons (2016-2019).

Larson won a career-best four NASCAR Cup Series races in 2017.

2014 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2013 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year

2012 NASCAR K&N Pro Series East champion and Rookie of the Year

Overall iRacing Stats

304 starts, 57 wins, 143 top fives and 27 poles

Finished 33rd last week at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Michael McDowell – iRacing #34

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 20 starts, best finish of 14th (2018)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 6 starts, best finish of 17th (2009)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Posted a track-best finish of 14th in the NASCAR Cup Series at Texas in 2018.

McDowell is entering his 13th season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Finished a career-best 26th in the 2017 and 2018 NASCAR Cup Series standings.

Earned his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2016 at Road America.

Overall iRacing Stats

101 starts, 25 wins, 45 top fives and 25 poles

Finished 23rd last week at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

John Hunter Nemechek – iRacing #38

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 1 start (2019) – started 29th and finished 21st

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Has made at least one start in all three NASCAR national series at Texas.

2020 is Nemechek’s first fulltime season in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Earned his first NASCAR Xfinity Series win in 2018 at Kansas while driving for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Won his first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race at Chicagoland Speedway in 2015, driving for NEMCO Motorsports and has tallied six wins in the series.

Overall iRacing Stats

289 starts, 29 wins, 97 top fives and 37 poles

Finished 30th last week at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Ryan Preece – iRacing #37

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 37 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 3 starts, best finish of 22nd in 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Posted a track-best finish of fifth in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas in 2018.

Finished runner-up in 2019 Sunoco Rookie of the Year battle in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Won first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa in 2017.

In 2013, he was the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion, youngest champion in series history.

Overall iRacing Stats

252 starts, 42 wins, 102 top fives and 14 poles

Finished 33rd last week at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Tyler Reddick – iRacing #31

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 1 pole, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Finished runner-up twice in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Texas in 2018, 2019.

Back-to-Back NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2018-2019), and first driver to do it with two different organizations (JR Motorsports 2018, Richard Childress Racing 2019).

2018 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year; just third driver in series history to win the title in his rookie season joining Chase Elliott (2014) and William Byron (2017).

In 2017, captured his first NASCAR Xfinity Series victory, at Kentucky, while running a partial schedule.

In 2015, he competed full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series, winning his first race and finishing runner-up in the championship standings.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Garrett Smithley – iRacing #51

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 51 Petty Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 2 starts, best finish of 32nd (2019)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 8 starts, best finish of 17th (2017)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start (2019), started 25th and finished 15th

Highlights:

Posted a Texas track-best finish of 15th in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series in 2019.

Has made starts at Texas in all three NASCAR national series.

Finished a career-best 18th in the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series standings.

Has a NASCAR national series career-best finish of fifth at Daytona in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

Overall iRacing Stats

1,226 starts, 146 wins, 536 top fives and 131 poles

Finished fifth last week at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. – iRacing #47

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 14 starts, best finish of 11th in 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 7 starts, 1 win (2012), 2 top fives, 4 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Won the 2012 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway.

Captured first two NASCAR Cup Series wins in 2017 (Talladega-1, Daytona-2),

2013 NASCAR Cup Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Two-time NASCAR Xfinity Series champion (2011, 2012).

2010 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

65 starts, 6 wins, 26 top fives and 1 pole

Finished 21st last week at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

Daniel Suarez – iRacing #96

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 6 starts, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 3 top fives, 3 top 10s

Highlights:

Has posted top-five finishes at Texas in all three of NASCAR’s national series.

Competed in the NASCAR Cup Series for Stewart-Haas Racing in 2018-2019; finished a career-best 17th in Cup points in ‘19.

Made NASCAR Cup Series debut for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2017, finished the season 20th in points

2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion - the first Latin American, as well as the first NASCAR Drive for Diversity graduate, to win a NASCAR national series title.

In 2016, he became the first Mexican driver to win in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, claiming three victories at Michigan, Dover and the championship finale at Homestead-Miami.

2015 NASCAR Xfinity Series Sunoco Rookie of the Year - the first Mexican driver to win the award.

In 2013, he finished third in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East final championship standings, the highest finish for an international driver in series history

2010 NASCAR Mexico Series Rookie of the Year.

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Bubba Wallace – iRacing #43

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series - No. 43 Richard Petty Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 3 top 10s

Highlights:

Has posted top-10 finishes at Texas in all three of NASCAR’s national series.

In 2018, Wallace finished in the second place in the Daytona 500 - the highest finish by a NASCAR Cup Series rookie to date. It was also the best finish by an African-American driver in the Great American Race.

Made NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs in 2016, finishing 11th in the driver standings.

Won his first NASCAR national series race in the Gander Trucks at Martinsville in 2013 and became the first African-American to win a NASCAR national touring series event since 1963.

Overall iRacing Stats

106 starts, 29 wins, 43 top fives and 32 poles

Finished seventh last week at virtual Homestead Miami Speedway.

The drivers below are entered into the qualifier race on Sunday morning (listed in alphabetical order):

Anthony Alfredo – iRacing #33

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series - No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut earlier this year at Auto Club Speedway, finishing sixth

Alfredo ran 13 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series races in 2019, posting two top-10 finishes at 1.5-mile tracks (Charlotte, Chicago)

Overall iRacing Stats

101 starts, 7 wins, 36 top fives and 7 poles

Finished 32nd last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway after starting 17th

Justin Allgaier – iRacing #7

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 7 JR Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 19 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 9 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

In 2019, Allgaier made his fourth consecutive appearance in the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs, and third Championship 4 in the four years of the format

In 2018, won the NASCAR Xfinity Series regular season championship

Overall iRacing Stats

32 starts, 1 win, 9 top fives and 3 poles

Finished 20th at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway starting from 26th

Tyler Ankrum – iRacing #26

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 26 GMS Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

2019 was his first fulltime season in the Gander Trucks with GMS Racing

He got his first career win in 2019 at Kentucky Speedway

Won Rookie-of-the-Year Award in Gander Trucks last season

Overall iRacing Stats

187 starts, 47 wins, 71 top fives and 54 poles

Trevor Bayne – iRacing #29a

Current Series/Occupation: Former NASCAR Cup Series driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 17 starts – best finish of 12th in spring of 2018

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 9 starts – won the fall race in 2011

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Last raced in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2018

Won the 2011 Daytona 500 the day after his 20 th birthday

birthday Made his NASCAR national series debut in the Xfinity Series in Bristol in 2009

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Spencer Boyd – iRacing #02

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts - best finish of 25th (twice) in 2018

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts – best finish of 11th in 2019

Highlights:

Made his national series debut in 2016 at Martinsville Speedway

Got his first career win at Talladega Superspeedway last season

Has made starts in all three national series

Overall iRacing Stats

58 starts, 8 wins, 19 top fives and 3 poles

Chase Briscoe – iRacing #98

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series - No. 98 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

He won his third NASCAR Xfinity Series race earlier this season, taking the checkered at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

In 2019, Briscoe tallied one win (Iowa) while qualifying for the NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoffs

In 2016, he won the ARCA Menards Series championship in his first full season in the series

Overall iRacing Stats

1918 starts, 299 wins, 813 top fives and 203 poles

Finished fourth at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway last weekend starting from the sixth position

Brandon Brown – iRacing #68

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 68 Brandonbilt Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts – best finish of 17th in 2019

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Career-best finish of sixth place at the 2019 spring Daytona race

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Harrison Burton – iRacing #99

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series - No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

His best finish at Miami was a 10th-place effort in 2019 in the Xfinity Series.

Burton made his NASCAR national series track debut at Miami in the Xfinity Series in 2018.

Won his first career NASCAR national series race earlier this year, winning in the NASCAR Xfinity Series at Auto Club Speedway. This marks his first full-time season in the Xfinity Series.

In 2019, Burton made his Xfinity Series debut competing in nine races for Joe Gibbs Racing.

Overall iRacing Stats

14 starts, 5 wins, 8 top fives and 4 poles

Jeb Burton

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 8 JR Motorsports Chevrolet, NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – Niece Motorsports

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 1 start – finished 32nd in 2015

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 5 starts, 1 win, 2 top fives, 2 top 10s, 1 pole

Highlights:

Currently competes in select races for JR Motorsports in the Xfinity Series and in the Gander Trucks for Niece Motorsports

His first and only career win was in the Gander Trucks at Texas in 2013

Has competed in all three national series and has a combined 151 starts

First national series start was in 2012 in the Gander Trucks, finishing 13 th

Best Cup Series finish was in 2015 at Martinsville Speedway

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Austin Cindric – iRacing #22

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series - No. 22 Team Penske Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Got his first NASCAR national series win in 2019 at Watkins Glen International and then went on to win at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course the next week

His first and only win in the Gander Trucks was in 2017 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park

2019 marked his first full season with Team Penske in the Xfinity Series

Overall iRacing Stats

11 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 0 poles

Finished 22nd last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway after starting 15th

Sheldon Creed – iRacing #74

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 2 GMS Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 1 top 10

Highlights:

Last season was Creed’s first full time in the Gander Trucks, he got career-best finishes of second at Eldora and Michigan in 2019

Overall iRacing Stats

22 starts, 5 win, 9 top fives and 3 poles

Drew Dollar – iRacing #TBD

Current Series/Occupation: ARCA Menards Series – No. 15 Venturini Motorsports Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Dollar competes fulltime in the ARCA Menards Series. He already has one top five and one top 10 in two starts this season

He made his first start in 2019 at World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway and finished sixth

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Jeffrey Earnhardt – iRacing #50

Current Series/Occupation: Scheduled to race part-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for JD Motorsports, has not raced in 2020

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

In 2015, he made his NASCAR Cup Series debut

In 2011, Earnhardt scored first career NASCAR national series top 10 in the Gander Trucks.

Finished fifth in the now-ARCA Menards Series East standings, voted Most Popular Driver

Overall iRacing Stats

88 starts, 19 wins, 40 top fives and 12 poles

Christian Eckes – iRacing #81

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

2020 is his first fulltime season in the Gander Trucks with Kyle Busch Motorsports

Ran eight races in the series in 2019 and got three top fives, four top 10s and three pole awards

Overall iRacing Stats

229 starts, 43 win, 116 top fives and 33 poles

Ryan Ellis – iRacing #78

Current Series/Occupation: Former driver in all three series, current Public Relations Representative for Go Fas Racing

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 1 start in 2016 – Finished 38th

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts – best finish of 30th in 2016

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts – best finish of 20th in 2015

Highlights:

Made his first national series start at Road America in the Xfinity Series in 2012

Made his first Cup Series start at Texas in 2016

Overall iRacing Stats

19 starts, 7 win, 9 top fives and 3 poles

Stewart Friesen – iRacing #52

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 52 Halmar-Friesen Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 1 pole

Highlights:

Grabbed his first career win at Eldora Speedway in 2019 and made his way into the Playoffs and Championship 4

His second win came at Phoenix Raceway during the Playoffs

Finished fourth in the standings in 2019, a career best

Overall iRacing Stats

97 starts, 9 wins, 34 top fives, 10 poles

Ruben Garcia – iRacing #27

Current Series/Occupation: Most recently – NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, has not raced in 2020

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Garcia is a three-time (2015, 2018, 2019) NASCAR Peak Mexico Series champion and is a graduate of the NASCAR Next and Drive for Diversity programs

Overall iRacing Stats

179 starts, 18 win, 59 top fives and 26 poles

Joey Gase – iRacing #53

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 53 Rick Ware Racing Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 15 starts – best finish of 20th in 2018

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Competes in the Cup Series fulltime for Rick Ware Racing and part-time in the Xfinity Series for various teams

Has made starts in all three national series

Got a career-best finish of fifth at Talladega Superspeedway in the Xfinity Series in 2015

Overall iRacing Stats

2139 starts, 181 win, 1012 top fives and 69 poles

Todd Gilliland – iRacing #35

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 1 top five, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Got his first Gander Trucks win at Martinsville Speedway last season for Kyle Busch Motorsports

Runs fulltime for Front Row Motorsports in the Gander Trucks

Overall iRacing Stats

128 starts, 10 win, 36 top fives and 13 poles

Joe Graf, Jr. – iRacing #80

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 08 SS Green Light Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his Xfinity Series debut in 2019 at Iowa Speedway for Richard Childress Racing

This season marks his first fulltime in all three national series

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Kaz Grala – iRacing #29

Current Series/Occupation: Scheduled to race part-time in the NASCAR Xfintiy Series for Richard Childress Racing, has not raced in 2020

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 starts – best finish of 18th in 2019

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Running select races in 2020 with Richard Childress Racing

Best Xfinity Series finish is fourth at the 2018 Daytona season-opener

Got his first national series win in the Gander Trucks in 2017 at Daytona

Overall iRacing Stats

78 starts, 9 win, 24 top fives and 6 poles

Justin Haley – iRacing #16

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series - No. 11 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 2 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts, 1 win, 3 top fives, 4 top 10s

Highlights:

Made Xfinity Series track debut in 2019, finishing seventh

Won at Texas Motor Speedway in 2018 in the Gander Trucks

Has made four Cup Series starts and won the 2019 summer Daytona race

2019 marked his first full season in the Xfinity Series with Kaulig Racing

His best finish in the Xfinity Series was runner-up at Daytona-2 in 2019

Overall iRacing Stats

371 starts, 32 wins, 140 top fives, 20 poles

Jesse Iwuji – iRacing #36

Current Series/Occupation: United States Naval Officer, Part-Time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 1 start in 2019 – started 30th and finished 17th

Highlights:

Has made seven career starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series

He is a part-time driver as well as a United States Naval Officer

Made his first start in the Gander Trucks at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in 2018

Overall iRacing Stats

693 starts, 16 wins, 188 top fives, 9 poles

Derek Kraus – iRacing #TBD

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series – No. 19 McAnally-Hilgemann Racing Toyota

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

2020 is Kraus’ first fulltime season in the Gander Trucks

He finished fourth at the season-opening Daytona race, marking his career-best finish

2019 NASCAR K&N Pro Series West Champion

Overall iRacing Stats

2023 starts, 249 win, 979 top fives and 329 poles

Alex Labbe – iRacing #90

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series – No. 90 DGM Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 3 starts – best finish of 28th in 2017

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Got a career-best finish (sixth) at the Charlotte Road Course last season

Made his Texas debut in the Xfinity Series in 2017

Raced in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series for eight years

This is his fifth year in the Xfinity Series and his second fulltime season

Overall iRacing Stats

376 starts, 61 win, 210 top fives and 97 poles

Ty Majeski – iRacing #45

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series - No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 1 start in 2018 – started 38th and finished 13th

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made his NASCAR national series track debut in the Xfinity Series in 2018 and finished 13th

Overall iRacing Stats

1,200 starts, 914 wins, 1,035 top fives and 1,014 poles

Raced his way into the race by leading all laps and winning the qualifying race, qualified third and finished ninth last week at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway

Sam Mayer – iRacing #23

Current Series/Occupation: ARCA Menards Series East – No. 21 GMS Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Made three starts in the Gander Trucks last season for GMS Racing and had a best finish of 19th at Phoenix Raceway

Overall iRacing Stats

151 starts, 26 wins, 58 top fives and 10 poles

Brennan Poole – iRacing #15

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 15 Premium Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 5 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his first start at Texas in the Xfinity Series in 2015 and finished 13 th

2020 marked his first full season in the Cup Series, making his debut at the Daytona 500

He finished runner-up at Charlotte Motor Speedway last season in the Gander Trucks, a career-best finish

Overall iRacing Stats

N/A

Chandler Smith – iRacing #46

Current Series/Occupation: Driver in the ARCA Menards Series

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: N/A

Highlights:

Had made only four national series starts in the Gander Trucks for Kyle Busch Motorsports last season

Got his first pole award in his first career start at Iowa Speedway

Finished runner-up at Bristol Motor Speedway in 2019

Overall iRacing Stats

634 starts, 111 win, 366 top fives and 103 poles

Myatt Snider – iRacing #93

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Xfinity Series - No. 21 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 4 starts – best finish of 12th in 2017

Highlights:

In 2019, Snider raced full-time in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, and earned a best finish of second two times, along with one pole award

Won 2018 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Sunoco Rookie-of-the-Year honors and finished the season ninth in the championship points driving for ThorSport Racing

In 2016, he made his NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series debut at Phoenix Raceway

Overall iRacing Stats

228 starts, 17 wins, 66 top fives and 9 poles

Scott Stenzel – iRacing #63

Current Series/Occupation: Part-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series driver, has not raced in 2020

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 2 starts – best finish of 16th in 2019

Highlights:

Got a career-best finish of 15th at Daytona in the Gander Trucks in 2018

Overall iRacing Stats

749 starts, 33 win, 193 top fives and 19 poles

Ryan Truex – iRacing #40

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series - No. 40 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: N/A

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 4 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 1 top fives, 2 top 10s

Highlights:

Made his track debut in 2016 in the Gander Trucks and finished 21 st

Finished runner-up in the Xfinity Series twice (2012 Dover, 2019 Phoenix)

Overall iRacing Stats

150 starts, 35 wins, 80 top fives, 31 poles

Finished 17th last weekend at virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway after starting 23rd

Kyle Weatherman – iRacing #54

Current Series/Occupation: Part-time NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series Driver

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 1 start, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

NASCAR Xfinity Series: N/A

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 6 starts, 0 wins, 2 top fives, 3 top 10s, 1 pole

Highlights:

Has made at least one start in every national series, got his career-best finish of 22nd at Kansas Speedway last season in the Xfinity Series

Overall iRacing Stats

187 starts, 19 wins, 71 top fives and 22 poles

J.J. Yeley – iRacing #TBD

Current Series/Occupation: NASCAR Cup Series – No. 52 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR National Series Stats at Texas Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series: 17 starts – best finish of 17th in 2007

NASCAR Xfinity Series: 22 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 1 top 10

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: 3 starts, 0 wins, 0 top fives, 0 top 10s

Highlights:

Currently competes in the Cup Series and Xfinity Series

Has a combined 661 national series starts to his name

Made his national series debut in the Xfinity Series at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in 2004

In 2007, got his best Cup Series finish at Charlotte Motor Speedway in second

Overall iRacing Stats