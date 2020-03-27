Allgaier, Burton Look to Join Dale Jr. for Sunday’s Pro Invitational iRacing Event at Texas

The inaugural event in the NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series was an unqualified success, and this week’s event scheduled for the virtual Texas Motor Speedway will attempt to build on that auspicious debut.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 125 is set for 1 p.m. ET (noon CT) Sunday on FOX, FS1 and the FOX Sports app.

JR Motorsports will be well-represented in this weekend’s event after team owner Dale Earnhardt Jr. finished a close second in the inaugural run to winner Denny Hamlin. Earnhardt Jr. is scheduled to run the No. 8 Hellmann’s Chevrolet in the virtual event this weekend after campaigning FilterTime colors last week.

Justin Allgaier, driver of the No. 7 BRANDT Professional Agriculture Chevrolet for JRM, put his Brandt-red Chevrolet in last week’s event and finished 20th. He will again attempt to qualify in on time with the familiar paint scheme at Texas.

Jeb Burton, who shares JRM’s real-life No. 8 machine with Earnhardt Jr. and Daniel Hemric, will attempt to make the race in his No. 08 State Water Heaters/LS Tractor Camaro. It will be his first attempt in the new series.

Since all NASCAR Cup Series drivers are automatically granted starting spots, those in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series will have to again qualify for the second event. Follow the @JRMotorsports twitter account for updates leading up to and during the race.

JRM PR