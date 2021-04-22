Monster Energy Racing: Riley Herbst Talladega NXS Advance

Teammates play a vital role in drafting at superspeedways, but at Stewart-Haas Racing, it’s just you. Without an official teammate, what is the strategy going into Talladega? “It’s definitely strange going from a ton of teammates last year to none in the Xfinity Series this year, but we have some good Ford teammates who can help us at these tracks. Drafting plays a major role in these races, as we saw at Daytona, and who you have behind you could make or break your day. Ultimately, I think it all comes down to doing your homework, watching your film, taking notes before the race about how they build runs, and trusting your spotter. Tim Fedewa is my spotter this year and he spots for Kevin Harvick, so he’s done this for some time and he’s really good at it. I need to trust him whenever he says to do something and tells me to block lanes when controlling the race.” You were running up front at Daytona and leading laps before being taken out in an accident. What are your expectations for this weekend at Talladega? “We were running well there in the first stage at Daytona before the wreck, so hopefully we can figure out how to get up front at Talladega and stay there. These superspeedways are unpredictable, so no one can really plan for what’s going to happen. You just have to be smart and stay out of trouble.” This is only your eighth race with this No. 98 Monster Energy team. What have you learned so far this season as the summer stretch approaches and you look to make the playoffs? “The first part of the season hasn’t gone like we’ve hoped it would, but we’ve definitely learned a lot that we can carry with us throughout the rest of the season. It’s always a learning curve when you go to a new team. I’m starting to get into my groove and the guys are starting to learn what I need out of our Monster Energy Ford Mustang. If we can stay out of trouble, we can run up front.” TSC PR