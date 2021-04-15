Ksdt CPA Partners With Colby Howard at Talladega Superspeedway

JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to announce that longtime team partner, KSDT CPA, has inked a new deal with Colby Howard and the No. 15 Chevrolet.



Howard will represent longtime team partner KSDT CPA for the first time this season at the tour’s fastest track on the schedule – Talladega Superspeedway.



KSDT CPA is one of South Florida’s largest and one the country’s fastest growing accounting firms. They are proud to have experienced double-digit growth for 12 out of the past 15 years with an average of 22% over the past 5 years. The firm has also been recognized as a Gulf Coast Regional Leader by Accounting Today and once again recognized by Forbes as one of the ‘Top Tax and Accounting Firms’ for 2021.



The Miami-based firm has been proudly sponsoring JDM for five years now, and has supported Howard’s teammates Jeffrey Earnhardt and Ryan Vargas in multiple races this season.



“I am really excited to be partnering with KSDT CPA next weekend. They have been a longtime supporter of JD Motorsports, so representing their bright blue colors means a lot to me. Our Talladega car is the same car we had at Daytona to open the season up and we were fast there, so we’re hoping for a good finish this weekend!”



Howard will make his second career start at Talladega in the Ag-Pro 300 on Saturday, April 24th. Be sure to tune in to FS1 at 4:00 PM ET and watch the No. 15 KSDT CPA Chevrolet head to the front of the pack!



