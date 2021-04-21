Jeffrey Earnhardt and Foreverlawn Throw It Back to Dale SR’s 1996 Atlanta Olympics Paint Scheme

It’s been twenty-five years since this iconic paint scheme hit the track with the No. 3… But it’s time to light the flame and go for the gold! JD Motorsports with Gary Keller is proud to unveil Jeffrey Earnhardt’s ForeverLawn Throwback Chevrolet, a definite fan favorite!



Diehard NASCAR fans will remember the original car was run as a one-off with legendary NASCAR Hall of Famer, Dale Earnhardt Sr, during the 1996 NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The car was run as a promotion of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta, and captured many hearts with the patriotic color scheme.



The fourth-generation Earnhardt will take the reins of the iconic colors at Darlington Raceway for the annual “Throwback Weekend” on Saturday, May 8th.



Earnhardt’s loyal partner, ForeverLawn, will serve as his primary sponsor on the red, white, and blue Camaro. ForeverLawn, a manufacturer of premium synthetic turf products, has been associated with JDM since last season and will be on the No. 0 for the majority of the 2021 race season.



Earnhardt, who was ecstatic ahead of the announcement, was quoted saying “Man, this ForeverLawn Chevrolet is beautiful. Any time I get the chance to honor my family’s history in the sport, I jump at the opportunity. I remember seeing this car that my grandfather drove as a kid, and I loved it. Throwback Weekend is always something I look forward to each year, and I’m so happy that we get to be a part of it once again. I’m very thankful to ForeverLawn for allowing me to run this paint scheme at Darlington. It looked great twenty-five years ago and still looks great today.”



This marks the second consecutive season that Jeffrey Earnhardt has run a Dale Earnhardt tribute scheme with JDM. Last year, he drove the iconic gold and black Bass Pro Shops colors with longtime team partner, KSDT CPA.



Merchandise will become available in the coming weeks, so stay tuned!



The 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to the historic Darlington Raceway for Throwback Weekend on Saturday, May 8th.

JDM PR