Jarrett Races Into a NASCAR Sponsorship

Jarrett has partnered with premium synthetic turf provider, ForeverLawn; NASCAR driver, Jeffrey Earnhardt; and JD Motorsports with Gary Keller for a NASCAR sponsorship.

Jarrett is a leading provider of transportation and logistics solutions, aiming to create continuous improvement opportunities throughout your entire supply chain. Jarrett focuses on enhancing operational efficiencies and ensuring seamless execution of your end-to-end supply chains.

Jarrett is co-sponsoring five races (Talladega, COTA, Charlotte, Texas, Indy RC) on the popular Number 0 Chevrolet Camaro, affectionately named by fans the #blackandgreengrassmachine. Jarrett will be the primary sponsor for the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Mansfield, Ohio. The Xfinity Cup race at the Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course takes place on Saturday, June 5. Be on the lookout for the Jarrett car, freshly wrapped in red and white.

"It's exciting to be a sponsor of Jeffrey Earnhardt, grandson of legendary race car driver Dale Earnhardt," said Mike Jarrett, founder and CEO of Jarrett. "The Earnhardt name is synonymous with the NASCAR brand, so we're excited about this partnership with Jeffrey, ForeverLawn, and JD Motorsports."

Earnhardt was born in Mooresville, NC and has been racing since he was 14. Currently ranked 24th, Earnhardt is the grandson of seven-time NASCAR Cup Champion, Dale Earnhardt, and nephew of this generation's most popular driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Michael Jarrett is looking forward to the opportunity and the exposure it will bring for the company and the brand.

"The opportunity to partner with ForeverLawn, combined with the pure energy of the sport, makes this a very exciting venture. We want the NASCAR community to know what our numerous clients already know - Jarrett is a name you can trust," said Jarrett.

Jarrett will be providing NASCAR partnership updates using social media via contests and merchandise giveaways.

For more information about Jarrett or business opportunities, call Jarrett at 330.682.0099, or visit gojarrett.com

Jarrett Logisitics PR