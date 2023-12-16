Highlighting Cole Custer 2023 Xfinity Series Championship season

Cole Custer had a remarkable 2023 Xfinity Series Championship season. He won his first NASCAR Xfinity Series championship at Phoenix Raceway on November 4, 2023, after outdueling his Championship 4 rivals in the first and only overtime attempt. This triumph came in his third Championship 4 appearance. Custer also won the race, his third of the season and first win on an oval in 2023.

Custer had a slow start to the season, finishing ninth at Daytona, 27th at Fontana, 12th at Las Vegas, 12th at Phoenix, and 32nd at Circuit of the Americas. This put him near the cutline heading into the seventh race of the season. However, he bounced back and delivered a career season in his return to full-time Xfinity competition. He won three races and captured six pole positions in 2023.

Custer’s incredible consistency in the playoffs played a big hand in making his championship dreams come true. He was fast throughout the race, dominating much of it with championship rival, John Hunter Nemechek. Nemechek delivered a career season himself, leading the series with seven wins, three more than the next driver. Nemechek also led 1,038 laps, 395 laps more than Justin Allgaier in second.

In conclusion, Cole Custer’s 2023 Xfinity Series Championship season was a testament to his skill and determination. He overcame a slow start to the season and delivered a career season in his return to full-time Xfinity competition.