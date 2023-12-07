Anthony Alfredo will return to Our Motorsports in 2024 to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, this time driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro.
This will mark Alfredo’s third consecutive full-time season in the Xfinity Series. Most recently, the 24-year-old finished top-20 in the 2023 driver point standings. With Alfredo driving for Our Motorsports in 2022, the team scored one pole, four top-10 results, and finished 15th in the driver point standings.
“I am thrilled about the opportunity to return to Our Motorsports and drive the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro,” Alfredo said. “Chris, Mary, Vic and their families have been working hard to build a competitive program. We all have the will to win, and I believe in the team of people we are putting together.”
Founded by Massachusetts businessman, Chris Our, Our Motorsports began as a sideline venture of racing modifieds at various tracks in the New England region. Following successful seasons that included national wins, Our graduated to the national level in 2020 with the formation of a NASCAR Xfinity Series team.
“We are very excited to welcome Anthony back to Our Motorsports,” said Our. “We have the same goals and with the experience he has, we know we can excel in 2024.”
Dude Wipes will serve as a primary sponsor, starting with the season opening event at Daytona International Speedway. Other familiar partners of Alfredo will also return throughout the season.
The 33-race campaign will kick off in Daytona Beach, Florida on February 17th, 2024, at 5:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the race live on FS1 or listen to the radio broadcast on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Channel 90.
Our Motorsports PR
Anthony Alfredo to drive No. 5 for Our Motorsports in 2024
Anthony Alfredo will return to Our Motorsports in 2024 to compete full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, this time driving the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro.
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Speedway Digest Staff
Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest
Latest from Speedway Digest Staff
- Trey Double: Osborne Chasing Two USAC Rookie of the Year Titles in 2024
- Rock Steady with KTJ: Thomas Jr. Takes the Wheel of the 3R for 2024 USAC Sprint Season
- World of Outlaws Sprint Cars Return to Jackson Motorplex Next Summer During FENDT Jackson Nationals
- Development of INDYCAR Hybrid Unit Sees Significant Steps in Preparation for 2024
- Team Hornaday Trio Celebrates Top-15 Results at Snowflake 100