Transcript: Sam Mayer - Pit Road Interview - Phoenix Raceway

Q. Sam, you basically needed the restart of a lifetime. Walk me through that overtime and what you could have done differently.

SAM MAYER: The last two restarts were hectic. We were sixth overall. We had our work cut out for us. We somehow made it happen on the first one and God blessed us with a second one and gave us another chance at it. Just a little bit short.

Our Accelerated Professional Talent Solutions Chevrolet was as fast as Xfinity 10G. We were up in the top 5. You can't really do much more than that.

It's my first top 10 here, first top 5 here. I can't really be too bummed out. I said earlier to Dale, I'm pumped for next year. More motivating to go out there and do it next year and win the thing next year.

Q. As you look at the growth you've had, the fact that you were part of the Championship 4, what do you think it says about you as a driver and how far you've come?

SAM MAYER: I hope it proves that my name belongs here, that's the whole deal with the Xfinity Series. I'm going to work even harder next year. I feel like I was at 100 percent this year. That was my best right there. My best is going to be even better next year, so I'm looking forward to getting to Daytona, starting the year off right instead of upside down, and finish it right instead of third.

NASCAR PR