Transcript: Cole Custer - Frontstretch Interview - Phoenix Raceway

Q. What were you thinking when it was three wide and it looked like the restart wasn't going to go your way?

COLE CUSTER: I thought it was over. I mean, went from first to third, and I was able to shift the car all night. And Doug Yates horsepower worked out, pulled me off the corner. I can't believe we won that thing after going back to third on that restart.

Man, I can't say enough about these guys. We started the year off and it was a struggle and we had to kind of dig deep with each other, really talk about how to get better and to see how much this group has grown through the year.

To be a part of something I knew I loved, wanted to work with J.T., I knew he was the guy that could make it happen, and I would not want to do it with anybody else.

I can't thank Gene Haas enough. He's given me opportunities, and I wouldn't be here without him, and I can't thank him enough.

Ford Performance, Haas Automation, everybody at Stewart-Haas Racing. It's awesome to bring one back to Stewart-Haas right now. I'm going to enjoy this.

I've been waiting to hear Wayne on the radio for a few times now, so I'm pumped.

Q. What did you have to prove personally during this championship run?

COLE CUSTER: I mean, you definitely get knocked down a little bit. You just want to prove that you can go out there and do it.

I think these guys have just really always believed in me all year, and I just can't thank them enough for giving me really fast race cars and still believing in me when things weren't going great.

NASCAR PR