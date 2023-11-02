Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Confirms Return of Retzlaff and Burton for 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series

Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport announced today that it has completed agreements to sign back both its drivers from this season to compete again for the team in the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series. After an impressive rookie year, Parker Retzlaff will return to pilot the No. 31 FunkAway Chevrolet, while playoff-contender Jeb Burton will once again take the wheel of the No. 27 State Water Heaters Chevrolet Camaro.

"Perseverance and vision have been the cornerstone of our team's journey and long-term expansion," said Jordan Anderson, President of JAR Bommarito Autosport. "The evolution from our early days to a two-car team has been nothing short of a dream come true. This year’s milestones, including our first victory at Talladega and consistent top 10 finishes, have set the bar high for 2024. We're eager to build on the opportunity of consistency with Parker and Jeb, alongside our amazing team and partners that make this journey possible. It takes a village, and there are so many incredible people that believe in the vision to keep this growing."

In 2023, Parker Retzlaff, with support from the challenger brand FunkAway, not only competed for Rookie of the Year honors but also showcased his growing prowess with multiple top 10 finishes, evidencing his potential in his first full-time NXS season. Parker's commitment and talent behind the wheel have made him a promising figure for the upcoming season's championship run. “I'm grateful for the trust and opportunity Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport has given me. This past season was a testament to our collective hard work, and with the No. 31 FunkAway Chevrolet, I'm ready to push even harder to put our team in the playoffs in 2024.”

Jeb Burton, bringing a wealth of experience and a celebrated victory at Talladega – the first for JAR – returns with the support of long-standing partners including State Water Heaters, Puryear Tank Lines, Celsius, and Rocky Boots. This win, alongside numerous top 10 performances, has further solidified Jeb's reputation as a formidable competitor in the series. "I'm excited to return to the Jordan Anderson Racing Bommarito Autosport Chevrolet Camaro in 2024. Our victory at Talladega was just the beginning. I'm looking forward to carrying our momentum into next season and I believe that we can once again be a playoff contender. Thank you to Jordan Anderson, John Bommarito, and all our partners for believing in us. We’re all looking forward to Daytona.”

"Parker and Jeb embody the spirit and determination of our team," remarked team partner John Bommarito. "Their achievements last season, both on and off the track, exemplify the caliber of talent we're proud to support. They work together like a team should, and represent each team partner with a level of integrity that we are beyond proud of. As we look to the future, we remain committed to fostering their skills and growing each of our partners footprint in the sport."

As the team gears up for another competitive season, Chevrolet continues as the manufacturer of choice, powered by ECR engines, ensuring that both Parker and Jeb are equipped with top-tier machinery.

Shane Martin, Xfinity Series Program Manager for Chevrolet, expressed excitement for the upcoming season: "The dedication and performance of the JAR Bommarito Autosport team have made them exemplary representatives of the Chevrolet brand. With Parker and Jeb returning to the cockpit, we're anticipating another year of strong results and memorable racing."

Parker Retzlaff and Jeb Burton are set to make their first 2024 start at Daytona International Speedway on February 17th with all the action broadcast LIVE on FS1, the Fox Sports App, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Ch. 90.

JAR PR