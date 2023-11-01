Big Machine Racing - Phoenix Advance

Overview

Event: NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship

Date: Saturday November 4, 2023

Time: 7:00 p.m. eastern

Location: Phoenix Raceway in Avondale, Arizona

Layout: 1 mile low-banked tri-oval

Laps: 200

Miles: 200

Stage Lengths: 45/90/200

TV: USA Network and the NBC Sports App

Radio: Sirius XM Channel 90 and MRN. For the station near you, click here.

Driver Points: 2,188 ranked #8

Notes of Interest:

“What a year!” says Parker Kligerman. “We have accomplished almost every goal we set out with, and at times even surprised ourselves. It's been a great building season with Big Machine Racing and Spiked Light Coolers, with one more race to finish strong. We got dealt a tough hand here in the Spring and rebounded well, so hopefully, we can have the performance we know we are capable of this coming weekend. We also are still in a tight battle in the points from 10th to 6th, so there is a lot to play for! Can't wait to get to Phoenix!”

BMR PR