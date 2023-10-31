Impel Union to debut with Jeremy Clements Racing in the season finale at Phoenix.

Jeremy Clements Racing is excited to be using the season finale in the Valley of the Sun as an introduction to welcome Impel Union fully into the JCR family. Impel Union who has served as multi-time associate sponsor in 2023. Will be making their premiere appearance as primary sponsor during the Xfinity Series Championship Weekend coming up at Phoenix Raceway.

Alliance Driveaway Solutions, The Workforce LLC, and The Racing Warehouse will return as associate sponsors. The Xfinity Championship Race will take place Saturday, November 4th at 7:00 pm EST on the USA Network.

“What a roller coaster of a year for us but I know we gave it a valiant effort for sure and worked our tails off every week and that’s all you can ask for.” stated Clements. “So, this weekend we look forward to welcoming Impel Union on board. Jason (Kemner) and Blazo (Gjorev) and their team will be trackside with us too. We look to have a great run for them to wrap up the season as they will play a significant role in helping build our program to be as Fast as Xfinity 10G internet in 2024.” Clements went on to say.

Also joining Impel Union as sponsors will be, Spartan Waste, Whitetail Smokeless, E3 Spark Plugs, Elite Towing & Recovery, Matman Designs, Dynamic Paintware, Nordic Logistics, Mechanix Wear, Wix Filters, Carolina Driveline, Cometic and ZMAX.

RACE PREVIEW

Track: Phoenix Raceway

Date: Saturday, November 4th, 2023

Broadcast Information: TV: 7:00 pm EST on USA

FAST FACTS:

Best Start 10th - 2019

Best Finish 10th – 2021

27th career start at Phoenix

JCR TEAM

Crew Chief: Mark Setzer

Manufacturer: Chevrolet

Engine: Clements Racing Engines

JCR PR